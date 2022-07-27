Straight From DeHart - July 27, 2022

The Convair Café, owned and operated by Ed Wouda and Lindsay Lapointe and managed by Tracy Cameron Lapointe has opened at 5655 Airport Way. It is actually located within a working hanger of KF Aerospace and is a second location for the popular 350 Bakehouse and Cafe at 567 Bernard Avenue. Taking a cue from their surroundings, and aeronautical-inspired, the restaurant offers a unique dine-in or take-out experience, with more leg room than on an airplane with 50 seats inside and 15 on the patio. In the restaurant, you will see all the components of an airplane, including blue WestJet seats, overhead bins and windows beside your table, airplane photos, a condiment area from a Boeing 737 with a metal counter and riveting like on a wing of an airplane and clearance lights. Everything on The Convair’s menu has been created in their kitchen including all the dressings and sauces and they even smoke their own meat. All the fresh baked goods are made from scratch at the 350 Bakehouse and delivered to The Convair fresh daily. They serve Lone Tree Coffee from Summerland, B.C. The menu offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps bowls, salads, a small breakfast menu and a wide variety of hot and ice drinks. Whether you are working in the area, coming to the airport to drop off or pick up guests or enjoying some time on the Okanagan Rail Trail, which runs right across from the restaurant, stop in for coffee or lunch to see this unique restaurant. Open Monday to Friday. Congratulations to Ed and Lindsay who will be getting married on July 30th. www.convaircafe.com

Well-known local, Jessica Samuels, formerly with CHMA Kelowna as their Director of Community Engagement, has taken a huge leap and is now a business partner/owner in HUB Office Furniture. with her long-time friend, designer Joanne King. HUB Office Furniture’s design shop and showroom is located at #115 – 1631 Dickson Avenue on the main level of Landmark 6 and has been in that location for four years. The company deals in upscale commercial office furnishings and workplace inspirations. Hub deals with 55 different company lines of furniture and has recently added brands of Herman Miller and Knoll and all the brands that come with those companies. From modern tables, desks, chairs, lamps and workspaces to sofas, cabinets, and partitions, they have it all. HUB has recently won the 2022 Small Business of the Year, Grant Thornton LLP Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Award and 2021 Rising Star Business of the Year Award from the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. www.hubofficefurniture.com

Clare Mallow is the definition of dedication. Her contributions to Kelowna General Hospital have spanned more than 50 years, starting with a career with Interior Health. Following her retirement, she volunteered in various positions at the hospital and JoeAnna’s House, in addition to serving as a director on the KGH Foundation Board. Outgoing Board Chair, Darrell Porubanec honoured Clare’s commitment with an honorary lifetime board director title.

Ester Pike is the new Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Operations Director. Ester was most recently employed at the Kelowna Women’s Shelter for the past two years in the position of head of resource development. Her background includes a postgraduate degree in occupational psychology, and she is active in numerous organizations in the Okanagan, including Junior Chamber International. Ester will take over many of the administrative duties of departing office manager Dicky Dack, who is retiring in late August after nearly 29 years with the Chamber. Pamela Pearson is the President of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and Dan Rogers is the Executive Director. www.kelownachamber.org

The Rogerie, a popular business that sells all types of products that are made from recycled, recovered, renewable and reusable items for zero waste has relocated from Orchard Park Mall to True Art at #102 – 1925 Enterprise Way beside the Hyatt. True Art is owned and operated by Diane Blais-Geddes and her daughter Sierra Passerin. They have opened their hearts and their store to incorporate The Rogerie products. The Rogerie, owned and operated by Brady and Angela Rogers, believes that turning the tide on plastic pollution requires more than just a brand. It requires a new way of doing business and it’s not so much about the products they sell; it's about the way it is manufactured locally. From self-watering planters, soap dishes, coffee canisters, cheese knives, bird feeders and small and large teapots, to bathroom sets, wine glasses, floss jars and coasters, you can find them all now at True Art. Go take a look. It’s fascinating and True Art has a store chock full of beautiful décor products too. www.therogerie.com; www.trueartkelowna.ca

Business Finders Canada at 1685 Pandosy Street is a commercial real estate firm specializing in the sale of businesses and commercial property. The company has added four new agents to its Kelowna office as the company has seen a significant increase in demand for its services in recent months. The addition of these new agents will allow Business Finders Canada to better meet the needs of its clientele. The new agents are Melanie Bonic, Angie Redpath, Rea Holland, and Kristie Webb. Steve Harvey is the founder of the company. www.businessfinderscanada.com

July 25th is the 35th anniversary of the official opening of Kasugai Gardens Park, located behind Kelowna City Hall. It’s a tranquil oasis and is enjoyed by thousands of locals and visitors annually in honour of Kelowna’s Sister City, Kasugai, Japan. Attending the opening ceremonies were Kelowna’s Mayor at that time, Jim Stuart, and Kasugai Mayor Yoshio Suzuki. Dedication of the site was three years earlier on July 28th, 1984, which was 38 years ago on July 17th. Officiating the Official Project Dedication were Kelowna Mayor John Hindle and Kasugai Mayor Yoshio Suzuki. Founding members of the Kelowna-Kasugai Sister City Association, established in 1983 were Al Horning, Chair; Roy Tanaka, Vice-Chair; Donna Horning, Secretary-Treasurer, Walter Gray, Doreen Gray, Norm Fix, Val Fix, Ursula Surtees, Andrew Griffin, Gilbert Loseth, Patricia Cain, Yoriko Taniyama, Ken Fix, Margorie Showler, and Ken Gilbank.

Happy 60th Anniversary Corrie and Pim Meere (July 28).

Carly Malchuk is the KGH Foundation’s new events manager. Her first two events were Homebase, raising a record-breaking $242,000.000 and the Annual General Meeting. The first-ever Good Lemonade Day raised more than $17,000.00 for JoeAnna’s House. Families across the province set up over 60 lemonade stands to raise both funds and regional awareness about the home away from home for those receiving care at KGH.

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) After Hours is Wednesday, August 3rd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Rutland Thrift Store, 140 Dougall Road N. Tickets are available online or at the door. www.ourrutland.ca/event-information/after-hours/

Explore early Kelowna through historic newspapers and engaging storytellers. Headlines, stories, gossip, and where to get the best corset, are just some of the great tidbits along the way when you join The Downtown Scoop: A Walking Tour hosted by Kelowna Museums Society. There are several dates to choose from. Visit www.kelownamuseums.ca

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) to participate in an ongoing medication research study. Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical local research company is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be men and women between 60 and 80 years. Approximately 1,200 participants will participate in the study. To learn more or to volunteer visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com.

Alison Gibson is the new Regional Dean South Okanagan-Similkameen and Director Student, Graduate and Co-op employment at Okanagan College. Alison joins the College following her work with Alberta Health Services in a variety of leadership and change management roles with Clinical Information Systems and provincial programs. She will begin her position in Penticton in August. www.okanagan.bc.ca

Birthdays of the week – Happy 65th Mark Fredrickson (July 31); Happy 60th Steve Francis (Aug. 2); Tom Light (July 27); Larry Gray (July 28); Jennifer Black (July 27); Daniel Perju (July 28); Dennis Derer (July 28); Betty Cleland (July 28); Dom Rampone (July 29); Gerry Geen (July 29); Stuart Klassen (July 30); Shauna Burnell (July 30); Charlene Campbell (July 30); Al Huva (July 31); Ben Stewart (July 31); Shelley Ferguson (Aug. 1); Dom Vinci (Aug. 1); Kate Martin (Aug. 1); Pawen Aulakh (Aug. 1); Dave Roseberry (Aug. 2); Alex Draper (Aug. 2); Herb Assman (Aug. 2); Michelle Urbanovitch (Aug. 2).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca