Straight from DeHart - July 28, 2021

KACaddy is a new innovative kitchen accessory caddy that should be front and center in every kitchen if you own a Tilt-Head Kitchenaid® Mixer. Large mixers are extremely heavy to move and carry. KACaddy helps chefs and home cooks with no more awkward lifting or sliding. Now you can lift, carry, slide, and store your mixer with ease. Place the back end of the mixer into the KACaddy and lower the front end of the mixer to fit tightly. The mixer remains in the KACaddy for all your mixing activities. KACaddy is easy to clean with a damp cloth or a soft brush to clean the fabric on the underside. Don Drummond is the developer and distributor of KACaddy. Don will be at the East Kelowna Market with the KACaddy on Sunday, August 1st, 2021. Drop-in and visit Don to see it firsthand. Visit the website at www.kacaddy.com for more information. For special pricing orders within Kelowna email info@kacaddy.com.

Congratulations to my sister, Tracy Nyboe of RE/MAX Kelowna on receiving the prestigious coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Way to go sis! tracy@kelowna.remax.ca

More women are seeking jobs in the trades industry. Congratulations to Janelle Berman, owner/operator of the local company, Amber Millwork Ltd. on receiving the prestigious honour of Wood Industry 40 Under 40 Class of 2021, announced by Woodworking Network. This year marks the sixth annual awarding of the 40 Under 40, which is North American wide and celebrates the next generation of industry professionals who are making an impact on wood product manufacturing in North America. This year’s inductees join the 200 alumni from prior years. The 2021 honourees will be profiled on www.WoodworkingNetwork.com and in the October issue of FDMC Magazine.

Floral stylist and designer, Jackie McLaughlin of J.A.M. Florals has been gardening for over 16 years and sells her beautiful flowers. Jackie designs floral window displays and installs floral arrangements for hotels and other businesses, both large and small. She also styles for weddings and any events, where floral arrangements are needed. Jackie is at the East Kelowna Market every Sunday until the end of August from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. selling her beautiful, whimsical, unique floral bouquets. Some of the flowers she uses in her bouquets that are from her own garden are spiraea, different varieties of dahlias, zinnias, cosmos, delphiniums, nasturtiums, coreopsis, sunflowers, and other flower varieties from local growers and farmers. The main greenery she uses are bells of Ireland. These flowers are beautifully wrapped and presented for a gift, your home, patio, or dinner party. info@jackiemclaughlin.ca

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Okanagan Mission has a new Board of Directors for 2221/22. They are Irma Lux, President; Iain Allan, Vice-President; Ross Grimmer, Past President; Howard Peet, Secretary; John McCormack, Treasurer; Ken Firkins, Sgt. At Arms and Laurie Gaymer, President-elect. Congratulations to club member, Ken Kilcullen of Bell Media who was named Rotarian of the Year for 2020/2021.

Ellen Walker-Matthews has been appointed CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), a destination management organization. Ellen succeeds Glenn Mandziuk who officially resigned from the position on June 25th, 2021, after heading the organization for the past 13 years. Ellen has more than 40 years experience in the hospitality industry, including the last eleven with TOTA and for the past six months as acting President and CEO. ellen@totabc.com

The 91st Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake 2021 is Lily Johannesson-Arndt and Kelowna’s Princess 2021 is Arianna Steinson. Lily and Arianna will now represent Kelowna at various events throughout B.C. in the coming year.

After five years as chef at the Coast Capri Hotel, Chef Kim Wallace is moving on and will be leaving the hotel on August 13th. Chef Wallace has been pursued for the lead instructor position to teach Professional Cooking Level One (PC1) Culinary Arts with Indigenous Content at an Instructors Program at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT), beginning August 23rd. Chef Wallace recently instructed high school students for two weeks at Caledonia College (CNC) in Burns Lake at the Trades Discovery Program for students, with cooking as their final trade stop in the program. chefkwallace@hotmail.com

Kudos to legal beagle Garry Benson, of Benson Law LLP for being the #1 individual fundraiser in BC and the #1 Team (Ryan’s Rockets) in BC for raising funds in 2021 Balding for Dollars fundraising campaign in support of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. The gift will provide a variety of initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life, both during and after treatment for kids and families affected by cancer and blood disorders at BC Children’s Hospital. gbenson@bensonlawllp.com

Alana Pidwerbeski is a Kelowna-born author and illustrator. Her newly published children’s book, Noises of the Night: A Canadian Lullaby has received praise after being reviewed by Canada’s own Cloudlake Literary. Her lullaby-styled picture book ebbs and flows in its anecdotal telling, its words helping to lull your child to sleep each night. The story describes the nocturnal sounds across Canada to teach children about the country outside their windows and how it changes from coast to coast. It is Alana’s artwork that truly caught the reviewer’s eye and that the real highlight of this picture book are the illustrations. They feel synonymous with the Canadian landscape and animals they depict. The book is available at Indigo, Once Upon a Bookstore, The Artful Hand, Tourism Kelowna, TJ’s the Kiddies Store, Coyote Indie Books, The Front Porch Boutique, Burrowing Owl Estate Winery or online at www.alanapidwerbeski.com. www.cloudlakeliterary.ca

Congratulations to Executive Financial Consultant Karen Erickson of IG Wealth Management on receiving the 2021 Herb Carnegie Community Service Award. The award was created to honour Herb Carnegie, who was a long-time consultant with IG Wealth Management. Karen received the award for her tireless volunteer service in our community with many organizations, along with volunteer board positions. Karen.erickson@igpwm.ca

Thirty local women business leaders recently founded a women’s angel investment fund in the Okanagan called WEL Okanagan WMAN and now they are taking the concept across North America along with their WEL counterparts in Vancouver and Victoria. New WEL funds are forming in Winnipeg, Toronto, and Silicon Valley. The expansion will bring more out-of-region investment to BC Interior businesses as groups across the network share and syndicate investment deals. Their goal as investors is to support promising businesses that are women-led or have diverse management teams, especially those that make an impact but may have been overlooked by traditional financial sources. The co-founders of the organization are Camille Saltman, Sherri Faloon, Carollynn Shafer, Rose Bhojani, Karen Christiansen, and Sarah Sutherland. Visit their site which Linsey Reimer created and designed at www.womensequitylab.com

In conjunction with the BC State of Emergency, United Way British Columbia (UWBC) working with communities around the province, has re-launched The United Way for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund. The fund will help local people who need basic supplies and support, who have been displaced or have lost their housing and belongings, and who are suffering from physical or mental health trauma. United Way will collaborate with a range of knowledgeable organizations and communities on B.C.’s wildfire recovery, including the Canadian Red Cross, Emergency Management, BC Food Banks, local indigenous communities, and municipalities around the province. UWBC made an initial $200K investment and now appeals to the public to contribute to the fund. They are asking businesses, individuals, and organizations to join the relief effort by contributing, big or small. https://donate.uwbc.ca

Celebrating their 7th anniversary, Money Saver Coupons are delivered in your mailbox, with everything from restaurant and carpet cleaning to home renovation coupon deals. Senior marketing consultant, Senthil Thirugnana says they now deliver 125,000 coupons to mailboxes monthly across the Okanagan, connecting businesses with consumers. You can also find their deals online at www.moneysaver.ca. To celebrate their 7th anniversary, Senthil donated $7,500.00 worth of pizzas to the Kelowna Gospel Mission, which were distributed over seven nights, once a week for a total of 5,000 slices providing over 200 individuals a meal each day. Domino’s Pizza helped Senthil with a special price for the pizzas. senthil@drmg.ca

Big Art for Big Walls, 4 x 6 and 6 x 8 feet, is an art sale by Edward Michell at the Okanagan Mission Hall at 4409 Lakeshore Road, July 30th to August 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Socially distanced and by appointment only. Call 1-403-875-3009 or emichell80@yahoo.com; www.edwardmichell.com.

Happy 10th Anniversary Ross and Monika Grimmer (July 31).

Birthdays of the week – Happy 85th Fran Klassen (Aug. 1); Happy 80th Donna Treiber (July 31); Happy 65th Dom Rampone (July 29); Happy 50th Shelley Ferguson, my niece (Aug. 1); Daniel Perju (July 28); Betty Cleland (July 28); Larry Gray (July 28); Stuart Klassen (July 30); Mark Fredrickson (July 31); Julie Ann Masi (July 31); Ben Stewart (July 31); Al Huva (July 31); Kate Martin (Aug. 1); Pawen Aulakh (Aug. 1); Dom Vinci (Aug. 1); Dave Roseberry (Aug. 2); Michelle Urbvanovitch (Aug. 2); Steve Francis (Aug. 2); Alex Draper (Aug. 2); Ron Gunn (Aug. 3); Darren Bates (Aug. 3).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca