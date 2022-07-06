Straight From DeHart - July 6th, 2022

C-Lovers Fish & Chips at 335 – 2339 Highway 97 N. in the Dilworth Centre has been in business for 17 years. Owned and operated by Nick and Kim Koutavas, they have now opened a second franchise location in West Kelowna at 3466 Carrington Road next to Kelly O’Bryan’s. The new restaurant on the Westside is bright and spacious with 60 seats inside and a patio. C-Lovers is 100% Ocean Wise and offers dinners, platters and burgers of cod, haddock, halibut, salmon, prawns, and oysters. C-Lovers popular all-you-can-eat fish & chips, which includes bottomless pop, is available every day, any time and also includes pricing for children and toddlers, with children 2 and under free. Their homestyle C-Food Chowder is gluten-friendly with an abundance of Alaskan halibut, fresh-cut vegetables and bacon. You can add an appetizer or other sides including mushy peas. C-Lovers is licensed and open seven days a week at both locations. www.C-Lovers.com

Teaberry’s Fine Teas at #1 – 3045 Tutt Street is celebrating their 20th anniversary in the same location. Owned and operated by Julie Johnson, Teaberry’s was Kelowna’s first loose tea store with a huge selection of loose-leaf teas and carries about 200 in stock. Only three of the 200 have artificial flavours. All the others are certified clean or organic. Julie sources the teas from both Canadian and European companies. Teaberry’s will also custom blend teas for restaurants, other food services and the public. Popular teas are Crème of Earl Gray (Black tea), Scottish Breakfast (Black Tea), Teaberry’s house blend, Cindy’s Sleep Tonic and Ginger Fresh. I tried the 12 Berries herbal tea. It was delicious and smelled amazing. Along with the large selection of teas, Teaberry’s offers a full line of accessories including mugs, teapots, tea cozies, tea towels, tea balls, travel mugs and lots of fun gadgets and other items. It’s a great place to pick up a gift for any tea lover. Open Monday to Saturday. www.teaberrys.ca

The new digital subscription program at the Kelowna Capital News offers readers exclusive benefits. Since 1930, Kelowna Capital News has provided trusted news and informative content for locals to enjoy and stay up to date. Whether it's breaking news, community information, entertainment, opinion, or local sports, they pride themselves on bringing the most relevant news to their readers. Now, the Capital News is entering into a new chapter. By launching an added-value subscription program that provides exclusive content and premium benefits to readers, the community has the opportunity to directly support local journalists who live and work in our community. Added benefits include breaking news from around the province and across Canada, exclusive newsletters delivered right to your inbox, community forums to connect with the news team, unlimited access to the provincial news website Today in BC as well as puzzles, crosswords, and premium contests. To get started go to www.kelownacapnews.com/subscribe/

Brian Stephenson, a partner at Pushor Mitchell LLP is the new President for the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) for a two-year term. The DKA is responsible for assisting local property owners and business people to promote their businesses and further trade and commerce in the downtown area. DKA provides services and programs to local businesses and individuals to help them thrive and grow in the downtown core.

Rhona Stanislaus and Shannan Schimmelmann are bringing premium in-home tutoring to families with the startup of their company, Prep Academy Tutors. Their proven model enlists certified teachers to step in and fill in the gaps so many students are falling into today. Teachers are not only familiar with the curriculum, but they are also available to meet students and how they learn best whether that is in-person or online. This also allows teachers to supplement their income and teach in a truly rewarding way. Students can access tutoring support throughout the summer and parents can now register for the fall. For more details about the small group and one-on-one tutoring visit https://prepacademytutors.com/location/interiorbc/

The Make A Difference Student Club at Studio9 has received an award at the No Time For That Anti-Bullying Society Awards that was hosted on June 29th in Toronto. The award is aimed to celebrate passionate youth that has no time for bullying, no time for stigma and no time for the negative and is based upon their engagement and dedication to anti-bullying efforts. The Make A Difference Club is a volunteer group of grade 8 to 12 students who plan and implement initiatives that make a positive difference in the lives of others. Candence Trites is the Principal of Studio9 School of the Arts.

Executive Chef Terry Port is the owner of Elite Chef Events. The company is a new catering company that can assist you with any type of event. Elite offers an a la carte and set menus to choose from or they will completely customize an event. They specialize in weddings, in-home private or corporate events, wedding cakes and even red-seal tutoring for that soon-to-be chef in your family. Chef Port has 30 years of experience in professional kitchens, most notable a 3-star Michelin restaurant in the Burgundy region of France called La Cote Saint Jacques. Most recently, for the past four years, he was running the food and beverage options at the Columbia Icefield, feeding 6,000 guests per day with a team of 45 cooks in Jasper National Park. Chef Port is a Certified Chef de Cuisine, which is three levels above the Red Seal and is also an Ontario Certified Teacher and a Red Seal Certified Pastry Chef. www.terryport.com

Canada Post has printed a Help for Ukraine Stamp with a beautiful large sunflower on the stamp. For every book sold, $1.00 will go towards helping Ukraine. These will be a limited edition and could, possibly someday become a collectable item. What a great way to support a country fighting for its freedom by purchasing a book of stamps.

Local author Debby Leahy has authored a book titled So I Said to Myself. She started writing the book in 2006 but had to put it on the shelf while taking care of family members. Later, after many tragedies, her friend Robbie Gruenbauer, and her mother both pushed her to finish the book which Debby dedicated to her mother. The book is a self-help book where Debby takes quotes and puts her own spin on them to help find more positivity in the way she speaks to herself. It is a quick read of 68 pages, but it is full of some very helpful lessons. Her book will hopefully help people to re-learn how to speak to themselves better. She used some of her life experiences to help understand why she wrote the book and how the quotes and tool kit can be used to help people be nicer to themselves and to grow. If we can learn to be more positive, even in the midst of chaos, small or as large as it may be, we can somewhat change the outcome or even outlook towards any problems life tries to throw at us. The book can be purchased through e-transfer only at this time for $15.00 each plus $5.00 shipping at debby.leahy@live.com

Featuring the who’s who of Kelowna’s hot musical theatre scene, with several of the incredible cast of performers also coming back home to Kelowna just to be in this high-profile premiere, Nickelodeon The Spongebob Musical presented by New Vintage Theatre is July 8-17 at the Mary Irwin Theater, in the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Bonnie Gratz is the Artistic Director of New Vintage Theatre. Tickets at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is offering free mural walking tours every Saturday in July. The tours start at 11:00 a.m. and are approximately 90 minutes long. The start location is 158 Valleyview Road at the URBA office. Pre-registration is not required.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting the Fintry Summer Fair on Sunday, July 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be performers, musicians, North Westside Firefighters, games, and activities for all ages. Exhibitors and vendors will have displays showcasing plants and shrubs, gardening know-how, house maintenance, arts, and crafts. Food is available for purchase through food truck vendors. www.fintry.ca

OneLife Health & Wellness Ltd. is supporting the Kelowna Dolphins with a fundraiser on Saturday, July 9th from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. featuring hotdogs and pop and water by donation at #1 – 360 Spedding Court. All proceeds are going to the Interior (Kelowna/Kamloops) BC Summer Games Artistic Swimming Team. For more information contact Ashleigh Simpson at ashleigh@creativemortgage.ca

