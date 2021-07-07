Straight From DeHart - July 7, 2021

For 36 years, the Kelowna Lioness Club has volunteered in the community by donating both time and money to the many groups that provide help to those in need. They are now sad to say that their Lioness Club will be disbanded as Lioness Clubs will no longer be supported by Lions Clubs International as of June 30th, 2021. The club was given the opportunity to become a Lion’s Club, but due to their advancing ages and inability to fill the needed executive positions, they found that they are unable to continue as a club. Some members will join a local Lions Club in whatever way possible to continue to provide service to the community. The Lioness have helped, participated and donated to many groups and through their own projects have raised funds that have been donated to countless organizations in the area. Camp Winfield, an Easter Seal Camp for disabled children has been strongly supported by the Lioness Club, both financially and physically. They have donated more than $728,000.00 along with innumerable volunteer hours of community service over the past 36 years. The Lioness will be greatly missed in our community, and we thank them for their service.

If you are looking for something new to do this summer in the air conditioning or thought you would like to try working in clay, Clayline Pottery Studio at 523 Lawrence Avenue just might be the answer. Clayline’s founders, Jane Carss, Allan Carswell, Susan Crichton, and Fern Helfand bring a wide range of experience, interests, and approaches to working with clay, from traditional wheel throwing to hand building and ceramic sculpture. Jane and Allan have backgrounds in geosciences and Susan and Fern are UBCO emeriti with backgrounds in education and the arts. Clayline has over 2,000 square feet of workspace with brand new kilns and wheels. All their furnishings are hand-built, recycled, and up-cycled, including their tables, ingenious clay-trap sinks, writable walls, and re-purposed stainless steel glazing station. The studio offers scheduled courses, half-day clay experiences, designed classes for small groups, and team-building opportunities. There are also monthly memberships that allow more experienced potters to work independently on their own schedule. The front showroom of the studio will display and sell works done by the founders and their accomplished members. www.claylinepottery.ca

Happy Goat Coffee Company has come to Kelowna and is located inside Staples at 430 – 2339 Hwy. 97 N. Started in Ottawa in 2010, the company is owned and operated by Henry Assad and Ahmet Oktar who feel this location will be a destination as both Staples and Happy Goat work together for added value to both businesses. Their head roaster, Han’s roasting style is unique in its trade. It brings back the old artisan touch in order to discover and preserve the true nature of the coffee. He and other Happy Goat roasters take freshness and small-batch roasting to new creative heights. This guarantees incredible quality and originality unsurpassed anywhere else. Happy Goat Coffee is roasted in small batches that give their coffee excellent quality and freshness. They work in direct trade with farmers in Columbia, Guatemala, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Brazil, and management care greatly about both their farmers and employees as they know they are the heart of the company. Happy Goat Coffee offers regular and specialty coffees and works with local businesses, Mill Creek Bakery for local bakery products and sandwiches. Happy Goat is planning on expanding its operations in Kelowna to include a roastery. www.happygoatcoffee.com

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment re-opened all its locations across the province on July 1st which includes Playtime Casino on Water Street in Kelowna. There will be a number of gaming amenities for customers to enjoy on the spacious gaming floors, including a wide variety of slot machines, table games (not including poker), and stadium gaming. To support the re-opening of Gateway’s 14 BC locations, more than 2,465 employees have been returned to active work. As more restrictions are lifted, more staff will be returned to work. Match Eatery and Public House will open 7 days a week approximately two weeks after the casino re-opens. Casinos operate in one of the most highly regulated business environments in the province with more rigorous oversight and controls than any other business in the hospitality sector. Gateway has developed extensive health and safety plans that have been independently reviewed by a health and safety subject matter expert and have been submitted to WorkSafe BC and BCLC. Tony Santo is the CEO of Gateway Casinos and Clarissa Pruden is the General Manager of Playtime Casino in Kelowna. www.gatewaycasinos.com

John Denney is a longtime local who has created a winery and winery events website for locals and tourists. John built the website as he found that many wineries had live music throughout the summer and fall but there was no central website that listed who was playing, when, and where. You can search the website for an event by region and every event from live music to yoga in the vineyard is listed. The site lists all 280 plus wineries by region from Lake Country to Osoyoos in alphabetical order. He integrated reviews and maps so you can find your way easily to the wineries and shows which winery has a restaurant, bistro, or food truck and which wineries have picnic areas so one could bring their own lunch and enjoy a glass of wine at those wineries. The website is a one-stop free site for winery listings or promotion of events. To keep social, John does wine tours. www.experienceokanaganwine.com

Former Scotiabank manager at Orchard Place Branch, Ward Fitzpatrick, FCSI, PFP, STI, AICB, RFRA is now an Investment and Retirement Specialist and Mutual Funds Representative at Scotiabank Main Branch, 488 Bernard Avenue. Ward holds several designations, including financial planner (two times) and will/estates specialist. Wardc.fitzpatrick@scotiabank.com

Philip Mitchell has joined KCR Community Resources as the Job Developer. Philip works as a link between the community, employers, and participants through KCR’s employment programs. His background is in human resources and operational management, and he has worked across Australia, United Kingdom, the USA, and Canada, from managing the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games call center to working for the past nine years at Stutters Disaster Kleenup. KCR Community Resources is a multi-service agency that fosters diversity, collaboration, and resourcefulness by tailoring services to meet community, family, and individual needs. KCR offers employment, immigration, community and family, and adoption services. One of their focuses over the next month is the Options 55 Program. The program is specifically designed for job seekers 55 years or older looking to re-enter or upgrade in the workforce. The program provides one-on-one support from a vocational counsellor, group training modules, workshops, and computer skills training. KCR also partners with local community agencies and employers and assists in post-employment support. Why is this age group important? Knowledgeable, experienced, and reliable and their transferable skills and relatable experience can be invaluable to most organizations. All KCR’s programs are free with a weekly information session held every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. To register contact Patrick at 250-763-8008 (270) or patrick@kcr.ca

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is hosting a new raffle, which will give you the opportunity to win wonderful golfing experiences in the Okanagan. First prize is an incredible golf experience for four at Predator Ridge Resort along with a private lesson with PGA tour winner Richard (Dick) Zokol. Additional prizes are provided by PlayGolfKelowna.com, Harvest Golf Club, Michaelbrook Golf, Shannon Lake Golf Club, Two Eagles Golf, and Orchard Green Golf. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold, with the draw to take place on July 30th. Tickets will be available in person only at all four Habitat ReStore locations in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton and at Canadian Tire and Walmart. www.hfhokanagan.ca

Parks Alive is returning to Kelowna’s parks and public spaces to again offer free, outdoor live entertainment this summer. The venue has been a staple of the Kelowna summertime experience for both residents and visitors since 1998. Presented by RE/MAX Kelowna, the 2021 season will see 39 concert events produced in fewer locations including Kiwanis Wednesday Night Showcase in Waterfront Park, Tuesdays, and Fridays on Bernard Avenue’s Community Zone, on multiple neighbourhood streets each Thursday as part of the Valley First Parks Alive! ON TOUR series and in Kerry Park each Saturday evening in August. Visit www.parksalive.com for the full two-month schedule and weekly event details.

Birthdays of the week – Sam Samaddar (July 7); Don Richmond (July 8); Lynda Bell (July 9); Marc Whittemore (July 9); Jeremy Lugowy (July 9); Shari Rea (July 9); Donna Good (July 10); Sherry Huva (July 10); Shirley Hutt (July 10); Leah Menzies (July 10); Dave McLean (July 11); Gerry Moller (July 13); Steve Kinsey (July 11); Terry Flannigan (July 12); Magda Kapp (July 13); Cathy Comben (July 13).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca