Straight From DeHart - June 15th, 2022

Okanagan Pasta Company has been in business since December 2020 and is the first artisan pasta producer in the Okanagan. In May 2021 they moved to their new production location at 2821 Fenwick Road. Owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team, Emir and Cansu Kolburan, the company produces and wholesales fresh and dry 100% Artisan organic Canadian Semolina pasta, artisan oven-baked crackers and other items to restaurants, wineries, and other businesses, along with being at the Farmers Market. Both Emir and Cansu are no strangers to the culinary industry. They both have bachelor’s degrees in culinary arts and Management from their home country of Turkey. Coming to Canada and then to the Okanagan Valley, Cansu was the Pastry Chef at Mission Hill Winery for six years and Emir was the Chef de Partie, also at Mission Hill Winery for one year. Emir then went on to be the Head Chef at the Curious Café for five years, before opening Okanagan Pasta Company. Pastry chef and baker, Jordan Leblanc, has also joined Emir and Cansu. Along with their wholesale operation, they attend the Farmers and Crafters Market on Saturdays with dry pasta products, fresh pasta, and homemade pesto. The Kolburans sent me home with Durum Fusille dry pasta, which took only 5-8 minutes to cook and was delicious. The handmade Thyme & Sea Salt and Olive Oil & Rosemary oven-baked crackers were also incredibly delicious and perfect for everyday home use or on a charcuterie board. You can also pick up their products at Paynter’s Fruit Market, Mission Hill Winery, Lakehouse Home Store and Olivia’s Oils and Vinegars. www.okanaganpastacompany.com

Quail’s Corner Store has opened at #5 – 3185 Via Centrale in the Quail Ridge area of the city. Owned and operated by Kanwar (Ken) Chawla, the convenience store offers everything from confectionery products and groceries to small household kitchen gadgets. This includes the usual bread, dairy, and candy, along with a coffee and deli section. They also offer a small pharmacy section and International food products from China and India. Anyone living out in the Quail Ridge or airport area will appreciate the store to pick up any items that they might have forgotten to pick up in the larger grocery stores. The store is conveniently open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Also located inside Quail’s Corner Store is FGX First Global, owned and operated by Susan Feng. FGX will accept your parcels to be shipped anywhere in the world by FedEx, UPS, DHL, and Canada Post. FGX ships any parcels outbound but does not receive parcels inbound. It is an added service for the residents of the Quail Ridge area. FGX is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily.

Kelowna Hyundai will relocate to a stand-alone, 32,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility on June 21st. The new, modern, redesigned facility, located just off Highway 97 and Cary Road offers a larger inventory lot, a beautiful new showroom and customer lounge, and large tire storage on site. The Kot’s also own the Buy Direct Truck Centre which is directly behind Kelowna Hyundai. The all-new Genesis Kelowna luxury boutique dealership will be located next door to Kelowna Hyundai. Construction for Genesis Kelowna will commence this month and is set to be complete in February 2023, bringing three of Kot’s dealerships to Highway 97 and Cary Road. The Kot Auto Group is owned and operated by President John Kot and wife Trina Kot who work alongside their sons Brandon and Jordan Kot daughter Janessa McGowan and son-in-law Connor McGowan who manage eight dealerships across B.C. www.kelownahyundai.com

George Marine is the Regional Director of Residential Operations Western Canada for Skyline Living. Established in 1999, The Skyline Group of companies is a fully integrated real estate investment and property management company based in Guelph, Ontario. With a newly established Kelowna-based office at the corner of Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue, Skyline Living manages over 21,000 suites at 367 properties in 59 cities in seven provinces across Canada. www.skylineliving.ca

Travis Forman and Jay Rittinger of Strategic Private Wealth Counsel at Harbourfront Wealth Management were recognized by Wealth Professional Magazine at the 8th Annual Awards as Advisory Team of the Year (Under 10 staff) in Canada. Jay and Travis partnered and opened the Kelowna office in January 2020. They offer an integrated approach to managing clients' wealth encompassing pension fund style portfolio management, retirement income planning, tax minimization planning, trusts and estate preservation and risk management. www.strategicprivatewealth.com

Okanagan College students will once again be competing for the Canadian title after qualifying for the Enactus National Exposition with a first-place finish in their league during the semi-final round, scoping up top position in the TD Entrepreneurship Challenge and runner-up in the Scotiabank climate action challenge for the Unusually Good Food Co. project. Danielle Walker, President of EnactusOC won the Student Leader of the Year Award presented by Canadian Tire. The Unusually Good Food Co. turns unwanted apples from local orchards into a healthy snack for vulnerable members of the community, schools, and food banks. One of five finalists for the entire country, EnactusOC will head to the National Exposition in September in Toronto with the winner going to the World Cup in Puerto Rico in October 2022. www.okanagan.bc.ca; www.unusuallygood.ca

Carly Hall is joining Okanagan College as Dean, Health and Social Development which offers nine programs training the next generation of healthcare and social development professionals. Carly is a Registered Nurse with a master’s degree in education. She has worked in post-secondary education for over 20 years, as an instructor and department chair for the practical Nursing and Health Care Assistant programs at Camosun College in Victoria and most recently as Acting Associate Dean. www.okanagan.bc.ca

KelownaNow Radio launched on June 2. It will feature adult alternative music, both hyperlocal and national news, debate, and minimal ads. Listeners can tune in using their desktop, iPhone, or Android as well as through an app or with their Alexa or Google Nest smart speakers. Jim Csek, COO & CFO is the founder of NowMedia, Rob Cupello, vice president of business development, Josh Duncan, news director and Iain Burns, managing director. Reporters are Steve MacNaull and Kent Molgat. http://radio.kelownanow.com/

A Rolling Stones Tribute Band and the only one in the Okanagan, collaborating pro-musicians Rick Zipp (lead guitarist), Heather Ormiston (lead singer), Colin Moorman (sax, bass player), and Ray Gunn (drummer) deliver the iconic sound and energy of the legendary Rolling Stones. With fashion and moves like Jagger plus Keith’s signature rock licks, this band is both entertaining and engaging. Come out and party with Chick Jagger & The Rolling Stones who will perform at The Blue Gator on June 23rd. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets on Eventbrite.

After two years of doing their best to re-create the experience of playing to an audience online, the students from Wentworth Music return to the stage once again in front of a live crowd for their 30th Anniversary concert titled Wentworth’s Greatest Hits. On Saturday, June 25th at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 150 students will perform 15 of the most iconic songs from their previous shows. Only in this show, will be kids and adults aged 8 to 70 years old. The Wentworths have given all proceeds from their events over the last 16 years to the KGH Foundation. Noel Wentworth is the VP of Education of Wentworth Music. Tickets $20.00 + GST at www.eventbrite.ca

Gifts to Grandmothers is hosting a Spring Sale from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Church on June 23rd. There will be many beautiful items including their famous classic totes. Cheques or cash only with proceeds going directly to assisting women and children in African countries. Parking and entrance at the south end of the church.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting the Fintry Fusion Art Show on June 8th and 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The show features local artists from the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society and the North Okanagan Federation of Canadian Artists. Strawberry cream tea and live music on both days. Admission by donation.

Kelowna Friends of the Library Book Sale is from Wednesday, June 15th to Saturday, June 18th at the Downtown Kelowna Library, 2nd floor, 1380 Ellis Street starting at various times of the day. Books for all ages, fresh stock added each day and cash only. www.kelownafol.ca

Kelowna City Concert Band is hosting an outdoor concert on Wednesday, June 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Waterfront Park Island Stage with director and conductor Robert Payne. Free Admission. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy.

