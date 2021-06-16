Straight from DeHart - June 16, 2021

Hey Ma Women’s Collective has opened at 1492 St. Paul Street, across from the new Brooklyn. Owned and operated by Brittney McCormick, the bright well-appointed shop is a mix of maternity and mom wear, along with a kids section and motherhood staples. Hey Ma offers cool Kiboo diaper bags, teething necklaces, hospital bag essentials, jewellery, baby shower gifts, and a summer section, featuring shoes, towels, and other fun summer items. Also in the mix of new clothes are consignment maternity and a free rack so that they are able to serve every mom on every budget and to make sure every pregnant woman has access to maternity wear. Check out their online shop at www.heymamas.ca

After nearly three years of owning Total Eclips Salon and Spa at #107 – 3957 Lakeshore Road, owners Diana Forbes and David Pearson have given the business a refresh inside and out and have also rebranded under the new name, Slate Salon and Spa. With additional interior improvements as well as new signage, Slate offers a great location and ample parking. The 14 staff members are still there with a few new ones also. Slate carries Kevin Murphy, ELEVEN, Australia, Aveda, and Institute DerMed skincare. Find them on Facebook at slatesalonkelowna or @slatekelowna on Instagram for specials and updates.

Good Sorts Property Services is a new business of a team of commercial cleaning and hygiene experts. Founded by Kristian de Pont, their team delivers a comprehensive range of commercial cleaning and janitorial services from bespoke cleaning programs on a recurring basis to a wide range of specialist solutions. Kristian is from New Zealand and has a background in franchising and facilities management, where he led a commercial cleaning franchisor, Jet Cleaning Services before moving to Kelowna in 2015. There is no need to book separate carpet cleaners, window cleaners, or junk removal companies, as Good Sorts can consolidate all of their clients’ building maintenance needs into one. The company works with property managers, fitness centers, childcare, and professional workplaces. www.goodsorts.ca

Kathleen Lemieux and Stephen Somerville have launched Do Gooders, a new social enterprise that assists local not-for-profits with cost-effective, top-quality grant writing, fundraising initiatives, digital marketing, and back-office support. Kathleen has had many years of experience in the not-for-profit sector working as director of fund development at Habitat for Humanity Okanagan and also working for many years in resource development for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. Kathleen and Stephen are also working with organizations serving seniors, counselling organizations, offering free counselling, and helping organizations that promote the arts. They improve the not-for-profit's sustainability and help empower them to succeed, supporting charities and helping raise awareness so ultimately, they can raise more funds and grow their impact in the community. www.doggooders.ca

Sherry Cote has sold her long-time business, A Vista Villa Couples Retreat. New owners, Andrew Docherty, and Josee LaBelle are committed to continuing to operate the business as it has been in the past, exceeding guests' expectations. Relocating from Calgary, previously Josee had a 20-year career as an operating room and emergency room nurse, followed by a real estate agent career. Andrew, a former executive at a large international organization has years of business background. www.avistavilla.com

Congratulations to the following 2021 Inductees into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame (COSHOF) Kelowna Museums.OF). They are Scott Frandsen (Athlete Category); 1993 Kelowna Spartans (Team Category); Dorothy (Schwaiger) Jantzen (Athlete Category); Edward Allan (Al) Horning (Builder Category) and Sharon Leveque and Rolli Cacchioni (Bennett Award - Special Recognition). The 2021 induction ceremony will be a professionally produced video that will premier Thursday, November 18th on the COSHOF YouTube page.

Wentworth Music at 106 – 1634 Harvey Avenue has been named Top 100 Dealer Awards in the World for 2021 from The National Association of Music Merchants. The annual awards honour retailers worldwide who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighbourhoods, and customers and share in a vision of creating a more musical world through their local communities. Noel Wentworth is VP of Education. www.wentworthmusic.ca

North Westside Fire Rescue has a new paid-on-call Fire Chief. Alex Van Bruksvoort is an experienced firefighting professional who brings service to residents in the communities of Killiney Beach, Westshore Estates, Fintry Delta, Valley of the Sun, and La Casa Resort. Chief Bruksvoort is a Vernon resident who formerly served for 26 years with the City of Richmond fire department. He is also a certified fire investigator.

Okanagan College Students won first place in the brand-new Intuit Sustainability Pitch Competition category at the Enactus Canada National Exposition, making them the first post-secondary team to win this award. Enactus OC was also recognized as one of the top four teams in the country after an impressive finish at the national finals on the strength of three projects: FruitSnaps, CanSave, and Rising. Enactus OC President Nicole Sapieha, was named one of six females from across Canada to receive the HSBC Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Award. Danielle Walker who will succeed Nicole as President of Enactus OC came off victories in the Intuit Sustainability Pitch challenge and as project manager for the CanSave project. www.okanagan.bc.ca

Scott Stanger of Optimiiize has started a new project, #wesupport3 Charity Raffle Draw, gathering donations from local businesses to be raffled off as prizes. Any BC resident can purchase tickets via the website at www.wesupport3.ca. The raffle will run each month for the next three months, with the first draw on July 5th. All proceeds from ticket purchases will be donated to the BC SPBA, BGC, Okanagan and CMHA, Kelowna. Their tagline is Supporting Communities Together, which is their goal and they want to connect local residents with local businesses to support local charities.

KCR Community Resources and Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society are partnering again to strengthen food security, build food literacy and beautify our downtown through the Community Care Garden Project. Volunteers from both organizations helped plant all kinds of vegetables in 14 raised garden beds that will grow over 250 pounds of food to be distributed to vulnerable families. The garden is adjacent to the Project Literacy Offices at 1635 Bertram Street and the KCR offices at 620 Leon Avenue. The gardens will be tended by volunteers with weekly fresh food deliveries being made by KCR community’s outreach team.

Easter Seals is hosting their inaugural Clubs for Campers Charity Golf Tournament On Thursday, July 15th at Black Mountain Golf Club. There will be assigned tee times, a limited field, four-person teams, food and beverage available throughout the course, along with activities, hole activations, prizes, raffle tickets, and mulligan purchase. The money will raise funds to support children, youth, and adults with disabilities in the Okanagan and to raise awareness of East Seals Camp Winfield. To register or for more information, contact Michelle Webber at mwebber@eastersealsbcy.ca or 604-612-5086.

Kudos to several members of the Kelowna Golf & Country Club, who have scored a hole-in-one so far this season. Anita Donovan and Matt Dunn (Hole #2); Shirley Allendorf, Trudy Neal, John Bellamy, Jason Montelone, Rod Pacholzuk and Paulette Carten (Hole #9); Graeme Ogborne, Bob McGowan, and Ken Robinson (Hole #13); Cody Blanleil and Don Simmons (Hole #15) Bob Crawford and Kyle Mayner (Hole #17).

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has a new board of directors for 2021. They are Jennifer Madsen, Oyama Zipline Adventure Park; Melissa Cooney, Jeff Schall, Sage Realty; Chris Lewis, Tourism Kelowna; Carla Carlson, Comfort Suites; Blaine Rhymer; Kassi Neary, Peak Cellars; Adam Taylor, Innov8; Suzanne Nazareno, UBCO; Lynn Fanelli, Lake Country Museum; Naomi Maki, Interior Savings and Marc Ellam, Grillers Meats. www.lakecountrychamber.com

Congratulations to Rachel Wehrmann a graduate of Okanagan College with a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration & Human Resources, in addition to attaining the Dean’s list again. Rachel is the daughter of Thorsten and Charlene (nee Anutooshkin) Wehrmann and granddaughter of Peter Anutooshkin.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Wayne Bridges (June 15); Happy 65th Trixie Gaymer (June 19); Happy 50th Steve Hardy (June 14); Rod MacKay (June 16); Stephanie Gilchrist (June 16); Brian Reardon (June 17); Jack Trelenberg (June 17); Jaime Briggs (June 17); Cheryl Ellis (June 17); Wayne Wilson (June 18); Bill McKinnon (June 19); Ken Bernath (June 20); Rose Topham (June 20); Grant Stobbe (June 21); Debbie Williams (June 21); Berna Shoemaker (June 22); Marlene Proctor (June 22).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca