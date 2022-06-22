Straight From DeHart - June 22nd, 2022

Creativive Art Decor Gifts has opened at #3 – 2925 Pandosy Street in the Pandosy Village. Owned and operated by local artist and retired businesswoman Carole Holmes, and managed by Carole’s daughter Jenavive Holmes, Creativive has been running an e-commerce site selling Carole’s art, and now they have opened their first brick-and-mortar retail store. The shop is fun and inviting, and in addition to Carole’s art, they offer a curated selection of funky decor and unique homewares, fashion, and gift items, all selected around the themes of her art. They are also keen on featuring an assortment of products made by local artisans and creators. Carole’s art is diverse and creative, painting watercolour portraits of famous faces from every walk of life, creating some of the most interesting abstract illustrations. Her art is available for purchase in print, on canvas as well as featured on many different products in the store. You will find pillows, jigsaw puzzles, beach towels, napkins, tea towels, door mats, glassware, greeting cards, hats, posters, prints, framed originals, and a small selection of clothing. To come is a line of men’s wear, more jewellery, unique glass wear and tabletop ceramics. To honour the Calgary Stampede, Kevin Costner, and Blake Shelton, Creativive will be creating a special window display from July 8 to 17. Open seven days a week. www.creativive.com



The B.C. Dental Association (BCDA) bestowed their Distinguished Service Award on Dr. Ron Shupe at the Tooth Fairy Gala in Vancouver. Ron retired after 52 years from his Prosthodontic practice last year. The BCDA recognized Ron’s impactful leadership, dedication, teaching, and exceptional volunteer contributions both to his profession and the community over his years in practice. He maintains the position of Regional Practice Leader for Dentistry and Oncology with the BC Cancer Centre and the Cancer Center of the Southern Interior, a position he has held for over 40 years. The BCDA presented their Merit Award to Dr. Scott Martyna. During the pandemic shutdown, Scott worked countless clinical hours in his emergency clinic, secured PPE for Okanagan Valley dentists and created a set of dynamic protocols to keep staff and patients safe. Scott is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon (Kelowna Oral and Facial Surgery). The Annual Tooth Fairy Gala is a fundraiser and supports BC children in need of urgent dental care. They have raised more than $200,000 through actions and direct donations.



Amandeep Rai has received the prestigious Outstanding Manager Award that is presented to the top 5% of restaurant managers across Canada from both the company and franchise operations of McDonald’s. Amandeep began his career with McDonald’s in Prince George and moved to Kelowna as a shift manager at the Harvey Avenue location. He transferred to the Glenmore location as a department manager, was promoted to assistant general manager and then to general manager in February 2022. This award recognizes restaurant managers who have gone above and beyond their responsibilities, including building sales, achieving total customer satisfaction, monitoring operation expenses, training and developing assistant managers and crew, maintaining equipment, coordinating local marketing programs, and overseeing the entire restaurant operation.



Maker of Beer and Brew Master Keith Bennett of Freddy’s Brewpub has won Silver at the Canadian Brewing Awards in the category of Brown Ale for his Sandbagger Brown Ale. Keith has been the brewmaster at Freddy’s for the past six years and was trained and mentored by previous brewmaster Jack Clark who retired. Freddy’s is Kelowna’s Original Microbrew Pub, and along with the Sandbagger Brown Ale, Keith brews a large variety of craft beers, including their popular Lebowski Lager and Above The Haze Hazy IPA. Freddy’s Chef, Jesse Rivard has created a new menu offering vegan options, a unique selection of house-made burgers and house-made desserts, along with their signature Fried Chicken Sany. New this year, Freddy’s is partnering with MOO-LIX Ice Cream Shop to make a sorbet with their Rutland Rad Wheat Lager. Don McLachlan is the brewpub manager, and Chris Bunnage, is the sales and marketing manager. www.freddysbrewpub.com



Vik Bains, TD Branch Manager – Rutland Plaza will be joining TD Wealth Financial Planning as Senior Regional Manager leading their BC Interior team effective July 18th. Vik joined TD 18 years ago and has held progressively more senior roles in branch banking and TD Insurance. Vik is a proud recipient of the Vision in Action Award, an eight-time National Champions Club member and is a four-time Regional Champions Club Winner. Vik is a strong advocate and ally for the South Asian and LGBTQ2+ community and is a competitive runner completing the Boston Marathon. Vik.bains@td.com



Okanagan College celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art Health Sciences Centre with a fabulous Strawberry Social, sponsored by Bird with wine generously provided by Stephen Cipes of Summerhill Pyramid Winery. The event recognized 635 donors who generously gave to the $4.5M, Our Students, Your Health Campaign. I am so very proud to have been the Campaign Ambassador of this extraordinary project, as the students who train in the new center will go on to care for all of us. I was also humbled and emotional to be asked on stage to accept recognition, a beautiful photo, and flowers that evening. Donations are still being sought for the final pieces of vital equipment. Contact Holly Routley at 250-575-1649. www.OurStudentsYourHealth.com



A new Pharmasave has opened at Millcreek Crossing at #105 – 1912 Enterprise Way. Gaurav (Gordon) Chauhan, B.Pharm, M.Pharm is the pharmacist and owner of the Pharmasave.



On the YMCA’s Board of Directors for the past five years and the Office Managing Partner for KPMG LLP, David Bond, CPA, CA is the new Board Chair for the association. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in accounting and community involvement to help lead the charity as they work toward its mission to build healthier communities. The board consists of Steve Pavelich (Past Chair), Wilson M. Beck Insurance (Kelowna), John Duff (Treasurer), Regional Vice President, BMO Financial Group and Brea Lake (Vice-Chair), CEO Accelerate Okanagan. Directors are John Devitt, Crux Point Consulting; Rod Gibbings, Investors Group; Steven Morrison, Mission Group; Deanne Taylor, Interior Health Michelle Cook, Okanagan-Kootenay Sterile Insect Release Program; Craig Folvik, BDO Kelowna; Chris Gorman, FocalPoint Financial Group; and Erin Strong, Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

Happy 50th Anniversary Ron and Judy Hughes (June 25).

Congratulations to the following City of Kelowna employees who work at the City Yards who received long service recognition. Dora Federico, Clark Yarrow, and Bruce Bunce (30 years); David Francis and Brian Zsoldos (20 years); Darin Neufeld, Allen Murray, Darren Gulbe, Gary Girling, Nicholas Ali, Shawn Christianson, and Conrad Harding (15 years); Frank Jamey, Sharla Blackett, Lee Olinger, Craig Guidi, and Corey Alain (10 years); Mark David (5 years).



MOVE to Cure ALS hosted a successful event raising $5,005.00 from personal donations, recyclable bottles and an ACT/UCT Club donation. This year’s goal was $5,000.00 to purchase a medical bed. Over the six years of fundraising, AngeLS has raised $27,000. Louise Gauthier is the Kelowna Move to Cure ALS Coordinator, Okanagan & Area Support Group Co-Facilitator and on the Board of Directors ALS BC & YT.



The Kelowna Fire Department and Vernon Fire Rescue donated 50 sets of firefighter gear, 50 SCBA cylinders, boots, helmets, and equipment to Firefighter Aid Ukraine. Kelowna Firefighter Bo Kutsiuruba, born and raised in Ukraine, established a relationship with the Edmonton Fire Department, who have been donating their gear to Firefighter Aid Ukraine for many years. Bo personally delivered a trailer full of equipment to Edmonton, and it was then flown to the Ukraine. The gear that is being donated has reached the end of its service time based on WorkSafeBC regulations, however, it is still in better condition than that being used by developing countries or, in this case, by the Firefighters in Ukraine.



The 2nd Annual Easter SealsClubs for Campers Tournament, sponsored by Century 21 Assurance Realty Ltd. is July 7th at the Black Mountain Golf Club. You can register for the 18-hole scramble with power cart, welcome drink, great prizes, and awards dinner at clubsforcampers.golfgenius.com/register or contact Michelle Webber at mwebber@eastersealsbcy.ca. Early bird registration is available.



Birthdays of the week – Happy 80th Caroline Fraser (June 25); Karen Murphy (June 22); Marlene Proctor (June 22); Berna Shoemaker (June 22); Mo Bayat (June 23); Doug Gossoo (June 23); Meghan MacDonald (June 23); Fred Froese (June 24); Ken Kilcullen (June 24); Terri McDonald (June 25); Janet Wourms (June 25); Evans Premachuk (June 25); Sheila MacKay (June 250; Bill Ferguson (June 25); Rudi Heider (June 25); Betty Bosley (June 26); Jason Tansem (June 26); Barb Vassilopoulos (June 26); Shannon Bews Croft (June 27); David Prystay (June 27); Cami Hill (June 28); Jim Lawrence (June 28); Lane Shupe (June 28); Sinead Scanlon (June 28); David Walker (June 28); Lutz Pooch (June 28).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca