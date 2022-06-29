Straight From DeHart - June 29th, 2022

Manteo Resort on Lakeshore Road has added a vibrant and exciting Mediterranean dining experience to the resort, bringing a Mediterranean adventure to the shores of the Okanagan. Maestro’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Terrace (formerly Smack Dab’s) was born from the desire to create an elevated, memorable dining experience with samples of the Mediterranean region that encompasses Spain, Greece, Italy, Morocco, and other regions. You will find menu items such as pansotti pasta, sea bass, lahmacun, shaved octopus salad, tabouleh and forno pizza, complemented with a selection of European and local wines. I sampled the Paella, and it was incredible. The new Maestro’s features a huge complete renovation from top to bottom with an elegant dining room, a vibrant lounge area and an expansive terrace on Okanagan Lake. The terrace has olive and fruit trees, fountains and an herb garden which are some of the key ingredients in Chef Jason Leizert’s curated menu. The restaurant boasts are 80 seats inside, a full bar area and 125 seats on the terrace. Mark Jeanes is the General Manager, Allie Burtini is the Restaurant Manager, Samantha Sinotte is the Food and Beverage Director and Linda Bristow is the restaurant Supervisor. Open five days a week, Wednesday to Sunday. www.eldoradoresort.ca

Brian Harris is the new CEO of Interior Savings Credit Union. Most recently he was Chief Product Officer at Nets, a leading payments provider based in the Nordics. With 15 years of experience in top-level executive positions in the financial industry, Brian has a long history of leading companies through significant growth while helping them adapt to an unprecedented pace of change. Prior to Nets, Brian held executive leadership roles at Currencies Direct and Western Union Business Solutions, two companies that are leading the evolution of international money transfer systems and business payment solutions in Europe and across the globe. Rob Shirra is the Board Chair of Interior Savings. www.interiorsavings.com

Who would have guessed that there was a Metal Supermarket in Kelowna? Metal Supermarkets Kelowna is located at #104 – 2350 Acland Road and is the world’s largest supplier of small-quantity metals with thousands of metal types, shapes, and grades. They boast locations across North America and the United Kingdom, with the Acland location the only franchise in the Interior of B.C. Owned and operated by Troy Trottier, the metal supermarket is known for its convenience, speed, product variety and fixation on customer service. The company sells a wide variety of metals, including aluminum, hot-rolled carbon steel, cold-rolled steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, galvanized steel, tool steel, brass, bronze, copper, and other specialty products. With highly specialized staff, customers can get the metal they need in a size that is convenient for them, with no minimum quantity and fast delivery. Simply purchase the size and shape you want. The company even provides metals for artists. In honour of National Welding Month in the spring, Metal Supermarkets launched four $2,500.00 scholarships to be awarded to individuals interested in attending post-secondary trade school to empower them in their careers and to lessen the nationwide shortage of skilled trade workers. I took a tour of the Metal Supermarkets Kelowna operation, and it was fascinating. www.metalsupermarkets.com

At the Leaders Dinner at the B.C. Liberal Conference, retired Airport Director, Roger Sellick received the Don Kirschman Memorial Leadership Award. Roger received this prestigious award in recognition of outstanding leadership as a long-time volunteer.

Aloha Okanagan Food Truck owned and operated by Simon and Sandra Ng offers Shave Ice, not pronounced shaved ice, which is a delicious Hawaiian cold treat. Shave Ice is made by spinning a block of ice over a blade producing soft, fluffy ribbons of ice and flavours are added along with their legendary snow cap, which is a staple topping on any shave ice found in Hawaii. Shave Ice comes in a variety of flavour combination profiles, including their most popular kid's flavours of Rainbow, Shark Attack and Root Beer Float. Adults love Pina Colada, Blue Hawaiian, or Mojito. Shave Ice is non-dairy and gluten-free. Aloha Okanagan serves at three main locations, in addition to private events including weddings, corporate parties, block parties, school carnivals and community festivals. Find them at Skaha Beach in front of the beach volleyball courts, on Beach Avenue in Peachland in front of the WIBIT, and this season they have an exciting new location that is beside the spray park at Ben Lee Park in Rutland. This location will not only be serving their authentic Hawaiian Style Shave Ice but also some popular concession-style foods have also been added to the menu. Follow Aloha Okanagan on Instagram @alohaokanagan.

At the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner and Awards, two outstanding individuals received prestigious awards. Mike Daigle from MNP LLP received the President’s Award in recognition of his contribution to the organization and as a volunteer. Nikki Csek received Life Membership in the Chamber for her long outstanding contribution to the organization. She left the board this past March.

Jubilation is a Barbershop Quartet singing in the acapella style. Quartet members are Rick Morrison, lead, Doug Affleck, bass, Paul Hunter, baritone and Peter McBride, tenor. Together they have over 150 years of experience singing in this style. The quartet itself is new, having formed just this spring. Jubilation is available to perform at any local community event, including singing the national anthem. The quartet and chorus are part of a larger organization, the Barbershop Harmony Society (www.barbershop.org). The local Kelowna Barbershop Chorus, Okanagan Vocal Harmony is home to all these singers. Doug Affleck is the President, Rick Morrison the Music Vice-President, and Peter McBride is the Music Director. Paul Hunter has a long history of directing men’s and women’s choruses in the valley and is a music teacher and band leader in Vernon. Contact them at jubilationharmony@gmail.com

Scout Security has just launched. Owned and operated by Pawen Aulakh, the company’s mission is intrinsically linked to its company ethics. They believe in a philosophy of prevention and maintain unparalleled dedication and professionalism for their services. Scout Security provides all types of security including commercial, residential and drive-by. They are fully licensed and bonded. Incidentally, Pawen is also the owner/operator of West Cabs. www.scoutsecurity.ca

In recognition of the 635 donors who collectively contributed $4.5M to the new $19M Health Sciences Centre, Okanagan College Foundation has launched this touching video www.bit.ly/hscthankyou. As Campaign Ambassador, I could not be more moved by the stories of the donors who chose to invest in the future of healthcare in our region. Please take a look at the video. Donations are still being sought for the final piece of vital equipment. Call Holly Routley at 250-575-1649 or www.OurStudentsYourHealth.com

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Kelowna Plasma Donor Centre, in the Orchard Park Shopping Centre and is the first of its kind in B.C. Since the doors first opened, the community’s response to their new plasma donor centre has been positive. Plasma protein products, which are medications made from plasma are specialized medications used to treat patients with a variety of rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions. Worldwide demand for plasma to make medications is increasing because the number of conditions they can treat is growing. Download the GiveBlood app, call 1-888-2 DONATE or book now at blood.ca. To celebrate, daily $50.00 gas gift card giveaways will continue until the end of June. Janna Pantella is the Business Development Manager, Canadian Blood Services.

Chicks With Sticks is a Ladies Charity Golf Tournament at Black Mountain Golf Club on July 18, with proceeds supporting The Foundry, with title sponsor Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union. It is a two-team golf tournament in a best ball format and a chance to win prizes throughout the day. The tournament has raised over $126,000 for charity in the past five years. Register at www.blackmountaingolf.ca/events/upcoming-events/.

The Kelowna City Concert Band is hosting a concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 1st at Prospera Place. Music Director Robert Payne conducts the band this year, which features the Slide Rule Trombone Quartet of music from around the world. The Kelowna City Concert Band was formed in 1894 and up until 2020 had played every year except for the war years. They are thrilled to be back after a two-year hiatus.

