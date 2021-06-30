Straight From DeHart - June 30, 2021

The popular Marmalade Cat Café is celebrating the grand opening of its third location on Thursday, July 1st at 1195 Richter Street, across from the Police Services Building. Owned and operated by The Merinero family, which includes Francisco (Paco) Merinero, his wife Karina, and their children Francisco Jr., Andres, and Rodrigo, they purchased the Marmalade Cat Café on Pandosy about three years ago and opened the café in Okanagan College, which will re-open in September. Francisco formerly owned and operated Hector’s Casa Mexican Restaurant and Blenz Coffee on Pandosy. The new restaurant will offer inside seating for 25 and patio seating. Since taking over the Marmalade Cat Café, the Merinero’s have incorporated a few more options and serve the same high-quality food and beverages that the restaurant has always been famous for. They offer fresh baked goods, including muffins, croissants, scones, donuts, and whole wheat cinnamon buns. There are also different daily specials of homemade from scratch soup and sandwiches, with local Cherry Hill specialty and regular coffee. Something new at the Richter Street location will be a baking oven situated right in the front of the shop. The oven will be baking delicious products that will be sold right there on the spot as they come out of the oven. The new location will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. www.marmaladecatcafe.com

Kelowna’s friend, Mike Haines has announced that the 2021 Perceptions Summit is about to launch. It has been a journey and a half for Mike, but now it’s about to begin. Mike is bursting with excitement to tell all his friends and clients about it. The summit starts on July 5th and runs until July 9th with 14 of the world’s top thought leaders on the subject of Challenging Perceptions, whether you walk, roll or stroll through life. Visit www.perceptionssummit.com to sign up and please spread the word.

Emily Little, a full-time student, started her business last July as the Little Reptile Queen. Emily does interactive and educational reptile shows for any age or event featuring some of her own snakes, lizards, and tarantulas. Emily has performed many hands-on presentations for daycares, birthday parties, and even the YMCA. Her goal is to showcase all these animals in a positive, informative, and fun manner as they are feared by most. Ultimately, once things get back to normal, she would like to perform larger shows in schools, fairs, nursing homes, markets, and anywhere else that she can teach others about these creatures. Through the pandemic, Emily has been focusing on growing her business through social media on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, using the name Little Reptile Queen. Emily will be returning to UBCO and going into her 4th year Bachelor of Sciences, majoring in Zoology. www.littlereptilequeen.com

Kara Ellison has joined the team at Pihl Law LLP at 300 – 1465 Ellis Street. Kara’s litigation practice is focused on commercial litigation and employment law. www.pihl.ca

July 1st to July 8th is the first closet clean-out at Rosebud’s Designer Consignment located at 150 – 1855 Kirschner Road. Several clothing racks will be priced at $5.00 and the racks will be refilled daily. Rosebud’s have acquired a very large consignment of brand new one and two-piece bathing suits in sizes small to plus, at very reasonable prices. www.rosebudsconsignment.com

Seniors Outreach & Resource Centre is hosting a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for their housing program. They offer several housing services through their Regional Housing Program including the service of a housing social worker that helps older adults find housing and act as an advocate and emotional resource for them. The social workers help seniors understand housing options such as affordable or low-income housing, assistive living, supportive housing, and long-term care. Seniors Outreach is launching a new pilot companion housing program this summer, which will offer another option for seniors struggling to find an affordable place to call home. They believe that companion housing is an important part of the solution for problems related to housing affordability and social isolation, for both homeowners and potential renters. They offer services such as Better at Home (non-medical supports), Seniors Centre Without Walls, volunteer tax program, resource information, and crisis counselling. If you would like to help, you can volunteer, donate or purchase a raffle ticket, which are available at their office at 115 – 2065 Benvoulin Court or at www.seniorsoutreach.ca/online-raffle/. Vi Sorenson is the executive director.

The winner of the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) of Kelowna’s 2021 Father’s Day Car Raffle was Dale Wentworth of Kelowna. The raffle raised over $57,000.00 for the CAC which will be used to help the vulnerable children they work with along their journey towards resiliency and healing.

Happy 55th Anniversary Walter and Doreen Gray (July 2).

A new partnership between Okanagan College and produce supplier company, Farm Bound is bringing locally sourced organic foods to your doorstep with delicious summer-ready recipes crafted by Okanagan College Culinary Arts Students. Food lovers can now order the OC Inspiration Boxes from the Farm Bound website. The box has fully portioned ingredients for recipes, such as Middle Eastern chicken za’atar, carrot, and radish Salad, pea risotto with asparagus, and a spice blend to make your own za’atar spice mix. Not only will you learn new recipes, but also a few culinary techniques with several how-to videos that the students created. By purchasing the Inspiration Box, you are supporting the students and local businesses, and farmers in our community. Farm Bound is a local supplier that bridges the gap from farm to table, supporting only local and regional farmers who grow, harvest, and cultivate organically. Jaye Siegmueller is the CEO of Farm Bound. To order visit www.farmbound.ca/product/oc-inspiration-box.

Blueberries, blueberries, and more blueberries are coming to Kelowna for the 14th consecutive year on July 12 and 13th. Rob Cividino’s CanWest Fruit Sales will again be delivering group orders. The best blueberries are grown in BC and delivered fresh right to Kelowna. A ten-pound box is $35.00. Get on the notification list by emailing canwestfs@gmail.com and CanWest will be in touch with you later in June on how to order and when delivery will take place. Group orders can now be delivered to your home and CanWest will continue group order delivery as usual to workplaces and organizations. I have ordered from Rob for the past 10 years and have never been disappointed in the price or the product.

Over sixty local artists answered a call from the Kelowna Art Gallery for new or recently completed works of art that explore the bare human form. The show, titled, Undressed, differs greatly and includes painting, sculpture, drawings, mixed media photography, textiles, and digital media. Undressed is currently on view in both The Front Project space and the Art Lab area of the Gallery. Both areas are free, open to the public, and will run until September 12th, 2021. www.kelownaartgallery.com/members-exhibition-undressed

Festivals Kelowna has started rolling out its annual Pianos in Parks program by placing artistically decorated pianos on Kelowna streets and public spaces. The aim of the program is to animate and beautify public spaces through community interaction with the pianos. The 2021 season will see five pianos placed in high traffic, downtown locations available for everyone to play now until the end of September with a sixth piano popping up in Rutland’s Roxby Park in early July. Past piano artists include Alex Fong, Jolene Mackie, Cynthia Gunsinger, and Mark Ocampo. This year’s artists include Ruth Nygard, Coralee Miller, Barb Dawson, and Liz Ranney. www.festivalskelowna.com

Executive Director of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce, Kimberley Kristiansen has retired after five years in that position. The Chamber is now accepting resumes for this full-time position. If you are interested in applying, send your resume to manager@lakecountrychamber.com. The position will close on July 5, 2021. Jennifer Madsen is the Chamber President.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 95th Remi Picco (July 2); Ken (Bubba) Coles (June 28); Janet Skubiak (June 29); Brenda Scruton (June 30); Linda Brandon (July 1); Marlene Trelenberg (July 1); Anne Ellchuk (July 2); Derrik Johanson (July 3); Isabelle and Madelaine Cloutier, our neighbor twin girls (July 4); Lynn Herrin (July 4); Iain Allan (July 4); Robert Caley (July 4); Don McArthur (July 4); Clarence Johnson (July 4); Steve Harvey (July 4); Ken Hehn (July 5);Wayne Moore (July 5); Ian Robertson (July 5); Derek Bistricky (July 6).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca