Straight From DeHart - June 8th, 2022

Amici’s Salon, Hair, Skin, Nails at 595 Lawrence Avenue (corner of Lawrence and Bertram) is celebrating their 25th anniversary this month. Owned and operated by master stylist Coni Grande, who was born and raised in Kelowna, the salon has been in the same location for the past 22 years. Originally located in the Towne Centre Mall as Shear Impressions, Coni changed the name to Amici’s shortly after. Coni has been in the industry for 28 years. With 11 staff and Keirsten Diotte as their front-end manager, the shop has seven master stylists, two master nail technicians and one master esthetician. Some of the products they offer are Davines styling line, Inner Sense organic beauty, Eleven Australia hair and body care and Oligo professional colour line. Amici’s will be celebrating the month of June and all summer long with gifts, surprises, bubbly, baskets, and treats. Open Tuesday to Saturday. www.amicishairandbodyspa.com

Rajpreet Singh is the new executive chef at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre on Harvey Avenue. Rajpreet was previously with the Delta Grand Hotel for the past three years in the positions of first cook, chef de partie and most recently as sous chef. Formerly Rajpreet was also employed at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts and the Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in India. rajpreet@rpbhotels.com

Well-known CFO of the Emil Anderson Group for over six years, Dan Price CPA, CA has left Emil Anderson and has joined DKL Financial at 216 – 3477 Lakeshore Road. Dan will be working in several roles with DKL, including CFO, COO and as a tax and estate planning specialist. Dan will also be working on business development with his main goal being to help clients accumulate and protect their wealth. Currently, Dan is presently the Executive Vice President of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and will serve as President next year. dprice@assante.com

Beacon Beach Candle & Original Refill Co. is a mother-daughter-owned business in Kelowna. Originally started as Pinkshark.ca, Pamela Scott and daughter Candice Till have been working together for over a decade. Beacon Beach Candle Co. was created to create high-end luxury candles and gift baskets. Pamela and Candice decided to look for a sustainable solution where customers did not have to throw away the glass candle holders after each use and thus Beacon Beach Refill Co. was born. The candles have eco cotton wicks, are 100% natural soy and the packaging is recyclable, biodegradable, compostable and plastic-free. They have tested hundreds of fragrances to find the perfect scents that are free from toxins with complex combinations. The most popular scents are London Fog, Tobacco Vanilla, Coconut Lime, and Pear. You can find Beacon Beach at the Kelowna Farmers & Crafters Market on Saturdays and at other markets throughout the year. The candles are also available at True Art Kelowna on Enterprise Way and Blue Ginger on Pandosy. Check them out on Etsy, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Ten years in business, Lakehouse Home Store is hosting the grand opening of its second floor on June 11th,2022. The two-day celebration will feature weekend-only offers, giveaways, cooking demonstrations and local beverage vendors. The store, on the corner of Bernard and Ellis, has spent the last 12 months renovating over 10,000 square feet to make way for more retail space and two state-of-the-art kitchens. Lakehouse offers popular retail brands from Breville to Le Creuset and will launch cooking classes this fall and will announce a chef to lead the culinary program closer to the launch program.

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has a new board of directors for 2022/23. The board welcomes three new directors to the table. Yarden Gershony steps down after a record four years as President and Brian Stephenson of Pushor Mitchell LLP takes on the role as President. The executive consists of Renata Mills, Vice-President, Festivals Kelowna; Vishaal Sharma, Treasurer, Grant Thornton LLP and Caroline Bye, Secretary, Kelowna Yacht Club. Directors are Shane Austin, Okanagan CoLab, Oktawian Kobryn, Cactus Club; Brent Lobson, Impark/Reef Parking; Tanvir Gill, FH&P Lawyers LLP; Chad Haller, Kelowna Concierge; Travis Pye, Lakehouse Homestore; Scott Stanger, Optimiiize Fitness & Health Inc.; Jenna Kopperson, Deville Coffee, Tina Thygesen, Mission Group; Warren Turner, Turner Group and Councillor Charlie Hodge, Ex-Officio, City of Kelowna. Mark Burley is the Executive Director of the DKA. www.downtownkelowna.com

MNP LLP has welcomed three Kelowna team members to the partnership in 2022. Congratulations to AJ Gill, Curtis Krause, and Edward Olson on their commitment to leadership and exceptional client service. Trina Warren is the Regional Managing Partner of MNP LLP. www.mnp.ca

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO), Lyle Smith is leaving the RDCO to pursue a business opportunity on Vancouver Island. His last day at the RDCO is June 24th. Lyle.smith@rdco.com

Urban Distilleries & Winery at #402 – 1979 Old Okanagan Hwy. (Hwy 97 and Grizzly Road) has created a unique customer experience destination as a cocktail lounge, retail store and tasting bar, integrated within its distillery and winery. Owned and operated by President Mark Spurgeon, the facility produces small-batch spirits and wines including gins, flavoured vodkas, fruit liqueurs, whisky style products and honey mead wines. One of their most popular products is The North Calls Dill Pickle Vodka which helps to create the ultimate Caesar experience. Shakers Cocktail Lounge, which recently opened, features hand-crafted cocktails and shared plates as well as Chef’s specials every day. All the live edge sit-up tables are made from local Okanagan wood and there are displays of antique and retro cocktail shakers. Their music series featuring live jazz and blues is every Wednesday evening in the lounge. On June 15, the Trevor Salloum Trio will perform, on June 22, Double Sharp Duo will be on stage and on June 29, Neville Bowman will give you some cool beats. $5.00 cover. For reservations call 778-478-0939. www.urban-distilleries.com

Happy 60th Terry and Carol Wardrop (June 9);

Congratulations to Dennis Gabelhouse, Cliff Serwa and Howard Soon who have been selected by the Okanagan College as its 2022 Honorary Fellows. Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional commitment to supporting educational opportunities and has contributed to the social and economic fabric of the region, impacting society in a positive way, as champions for education and learning. The college will bestow the newest Honorary Fellows with their titles during convocation ceremonies this month. www.okanagan.bc.ca/honorary-fellows

Happy 50th Ken and Barbie Ross (June 9).

After 46 years at its current location at 728 DeHart Avenue, it is time for the Kelowna Community Music School to spread their wings and find a new home. Join them on Saturday, June 25th for Chrysalis – A Collaborative Concert, featuring performances from both students and teachers of KCMS. The concert will be held at the Cathedral of St. Michael of All Angels, 608 Sutherland Avenue at 3:00 p.m. www.kelownacommunitymusicschool.ca/chrysalis for tickets and updates.

West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre (WKIHC) is located at 406 – 2330 Hwy. 97 is celebrating its 5th anniversary. WKIHC is a multidisciplinary clinic providing naturopathic medicine, registered massage therapy, holistic nutrition, and clinical counselling. Their services include vitamin IV therapy, acupuncture, prolotherapy, PRP injections, aesthetics, massage, nutrition, and clinical counselling. www.westkelownaihc.com

Rosebuds Designer Consignment Boutique at 150 - 1855 Kirchner Road is hosting their huge 5th Annual Tent Sale on Saturday, June 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The sale prices and super deals are one day only, with cash in the tent and no GST. www.rosebudsconsignment.com

Congratulations to Raghwa Gopal, whose head-shaving event at the Laurel Packing House raised $60,000.00 for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and JoeAnna’s House.

New Vintage Theatre opens the classic musical Cabaret June 3 to 12th at the Mary Irwin Theatre. This spectacular production includes a live band and features the work of over 20 of the Okanagan’s top artists, including Neville Bowman, Kelowna Ballet’s Kurt Werner, and Juno award winner Julie Masi. Cabaret is a love story which takes place in the iconic Kit Kat Klub in Germany, circa 1931 and was two years in the making. Bonnie Gratz is the Artistic Director of New Vintage Theatre, which is a charitable, not-for-profit company. Tickets at https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/tickets/195202/

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting Business After Hours on June 16th at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in West Kelowna from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Ron Wood (June 14); Barb Dumbovic (June 7); Mary Sundquist (June 7); Martin McDermott (June 8); Zdravko Golubic (June 9); Gilles Dufort (June 9); Laura Duncom (June 9); Jan McArthur (June 9); Dirk Rosendaal (June 11); Al Horning (June 11); Don Makela (June 11); Pat Moore (June 12); Yarden Gershony (June 12); John Bohn (June 13); Wayne Judiesch (June 12); Clarissa Pruden (June 13); Paula Quinn (June 13); Brian Schjodt (June 14); Leanne Basran (June 14).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca