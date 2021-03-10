Straight From DeHart - March 10, 2021

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time well-known educator and School Trustee, Rolli Cacchioni. I have many fond memories of Rolli, especially at the Brotherhood and Sisterhood event that he MC’d each year. Personal condolences to Mary and the entire Cacchioni family.

The Okanagan Valley has a new humane service company that protects you against nuisance rodents and wildlife. Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control has opened its newest franchise in Kelowna, servicing the entire region from Enderby to Osoyoos. Owned by local franchisees Greg Hopf and Darryl Sangster, Skedaddle’s service is unique in that the company does not kill or harm wildlife and they do not use live traps to capture and relocate animals. The Skedaddle service focuses on the humane removal of the intruders and repairing their entry points to prevent future occurrences where they have made their nests and den sites. Skedaddle has been the leader in wildlife control since 1989 and has pioneered many humane and hands-on removal and exclusion techniques for a wide variety and all types of urban wildlife, including raccoons, squirrels, rats, big game, and wildlife. It is their mission to provide every home and business with humane wildlife control that not only protects their property but also offers the animal the best chance of survival. www.skedaddlewildlife.com/location/okanagan/

Genie Senior Services is a new company operating in our city and surrounding communities. Kelowna operations managers, Blaine and Michele Murphy are supporting local seniors by providing start to finish transition services for a hassle, stress-free move for seniors from their current home into a retirement or care residence. Genie specializes in focusing on seniors and their unique situations, ensuring peace of mind by managing every detail of their move with compassion, professionalism, and the highest level of respect and personal service. The company started in Chilliwack and has since expanded encompassing the lower mainland, Kamloops, Victoria, and now Kelowna, with plans to continue its franchise growth into Alberta. With over 2,000 transitions completed and operating through the challenge of COVID restrictions, the company goes above and beyond the regulated requirements and implements unparalleled protocols. Personal one-on-one service is paramount for their team. www.genieservices.ca

Six new faces will be joining the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board for 2021. Members voted for thirteen directors who joined the three table officers who were elected by acclamation, plus five additional appointees. All returning incumbents were reelected. The six new faces on the board are Patrick Bobyn (Pushor Mitchell LLP); Treena Carson-Piva (Real Property Management); Dennis Keenan (Rogers for Business); Stewart Parke (Parke Pacific Projects); Marina Warrender (KPMG LLP) and Chris Wills (Venture Commercial Realty). Jeffrey Robinson of Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP is the President, Dan Price of Dilworth Homes, the Vice-President; Nikki Csek of Now Media Group the Past President and Pamela Pearson of Sentes Automotive is the Secretary. I am pleased to be the Councillor appointee for the City of Kelowna on the board. www.kelownachamber.org

Specialty Bakery, owned and operated by Brent Browne and the home of the famous Kelonut (half donut and half croissant with crème filling) has expanded to the Westside, opening a third outlet at 3550 Carrington Road. Head baker, Bob Gibson, and seven other bakers create more than 40 different varieties of breads, all made from scratch, along with all other bakery goods, including cakes. Rena Nitsui, known as the donut queen, now makes up to 18 different varieties of donuts daily with all kinds of enticing flavours. These are the largest selection of donuts in the valley and extremely reasonably priced. Kelly Nord is their extraordinary cupcake decorator. Next on the decorating list are St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes. If there is a donut you love, make sure you phone ahead so you won’t be disappointed and if you would like to pre-order either donuts or specially designed cupcakes for any occasion, just give them some advance notice. The bistro at the main bakery outlet at 101 – 833 Finns Road is open from Monday to Friday 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Darcee Kirnbauer is the front of house manager.

Congratulations to Mark Tompkins, owner of BUZZ Marketing on being chosen as an honouree in The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Top Forty Over 40 presented by BDO. BUZZ Marketing is one of the premier digital marketing companies in our city, which has helped many local businesses thrive with their social media presence, even during COVID-19. Prior to starting BUZZ, Mark was the community relations coordinator for the City of Kelowna. Mark also has a huge social conscience and gives back to his community helping many non-profits throughout the year. thisis.buzz

Taste of Home has published many unique recipes along with food stories to share with the community on www.globalcitizenevents.com/taste-of-home. I submitted my mother-in-law Mary DeHart’s Slow Cooker Lamb Curry and it has been published on the site. Take a look. You might want to try it. Meanwhile, do not forget to check out the performances of some amazing local ethnic dancers with online performances and new shows uploaded each week until mid-March.

Dr. Todd Webb has over 20 years’ experience in chiropractic and has operated the clinic in Kettle Valley for 10 years. Located at #201 – 5315 Main Street, the clinic now welcomes Dr. Landgraf Degelman to the practice. Paula also has 20 years’ experience in Chiropractic, having run multiple disciplinary clinics in Saskatoon and Alberta and focuses on cold laser therapy and nutritional counselling. Paula works on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The clinic is open Monday to Friday. Cassidy O’Neill is the receptionist at the clinic. 250-764-7669

The Kelowna Yacht Club (KYC) has a new Board of Directors for 2021. They are Eva Aylward (Commodore), Kent Hardisty (Past Commodore), Tillman Hodgson (Vice Commodore), Michael Newcombe (Rear Commodore), Danny Foster (Fleet Captain), Miriam Armanious-King (Staff Captain), and Sandy MacDonald (Secretary). Directors are Christian Brix, James Wendland, and Eric Stansfield. Past Commodore Mike Terris and Clark Berry have been appointed a Life Membership. Thom Killingworth is the general manager of the KYC.

Two local companies are included in the final top six companies that will pitch for a chance to receive a $145K investment in their business from the OKGN Angel Summit investor group. OKGN has been busy evaluating companies and narrowing down the entrepreneurs who will pitch live at the public finale on March 18. Kudos to Mike Ball, founder of Beyond Aerospace Ltd. www.beyondaerospace.com, and Jin Choi, founder of ENJINE www.enjine.com. www.okgnangelsummit.com

Freedom’s Door has started a new coffee club as a monthly fundraiser, for the price of a cup of coffee. They would like you to give up one store-bought coffee per week and put the money toward the fundraiser. The price of a store-bought coffee is around $4 to $5, which adds up to about $20 per month, which in turn adds up to $240 a year, which makes a huge difference in helping the men at Freedom’s Door. There are many ways for you to get started including, credit card, direct deposit, post-dated cheques, e-transfer, or Canada Helps. They are hoping that the restrictions will lift soon so that we can visit Freedom’s door and have a coffee with them. info@freedomsdoorkelowna.com

Spring break would be a good time to visit the Kelowna Museum at 1304 Ellis Street and the Born to be Wild: Make a Mason Bee Home initiative on March 17 and 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Learn about wild bee diversity in the Okanagan, where bees live and are super pollinators. Bring a 1L cardboard milk carton and make a mason bee home. Drop-in. By donation. For more information contact Jen Garner at 250-868-4836 or education@kelownamuseums.ca; www.kelownamuseums.ca

