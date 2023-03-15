Straight From DeHart - March 15, 2023

There’s a new and exciting twist for the Kelly O’Bryan’s family and the mastermind behind the project, the late Reg Henry. Along with Scott Fraser, President, Chris Pooli, CEO, Stuart Klassen, Corporate Chef and Drew Fuoco, Operations Manager, the new “erica jane” restaurant has opened at #2 – 1187 Sunset Drive in One Water Street. Owned and operated by WSET-trained Melanie Kronbauer, General Manager and Executive Chef Chris Braun, erica jane offers an exceptional elevated dining experience, unlike any other in the Okanagan. Highlighting the region’s rich flavours and ingredients in seasonally inspired menus, erica jane aims to capture the hearts and appetites of sophisticated food enthusiasts. The restaurant boasts 100 seats in an open-concept contemporary dining room, which is fully encased with 20-foot-high glass walls and windows. The concept and structure are a first-of-its-kind in architectural steel structure in North America. The 20-seat lounge and bar have a magnificent floor-to-ceiling temperature-controlled wine wall from around the globe and for every palate. The open-concept kitchen features a menu that has a new and fresh approach to a classic steakhouse feel, featuring Wagyu, west coast seafood, fresh truffles, caviar, seafood towers, oysters, and all locally sourced produce. Tina Tang is the executive pastry chef at erica jane creating desserts of Five Spice Cheesecake, Dark Chocolate Cremeux, Sugar Pumpkin Cake and Turning Point Ranch Souffle. Open 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. seven days a week with late-night happy hour from 9:00 p.m. until close. www.erica-jane.com

Pushor Mitchell LLP has announced the appointment of Kara James as the law firm’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kara is a CPA, CA who has over 24 years of experience including 17 years with Sysco Canada where she held various roles, including CFO. Kara is on the board of the Kelowna Art Gallery, Mentor at Large for KWIB and a term professor at the Okanagan College School of Business. james@pushormitchell.com

More Pushor Mitchell LLP news. Caitlin Kessler, Miranda Wardman and Sayre Potter were all called to the British Columbia Bar over the last two months and are new associate lawyers with the firm. Caitlin focuses in the areas of real estate development, corporate and commercial law and estate planning and administration. Miranda is practicing in the area of civil litigation. Sayre has an interest in the area of First Nations and Indigenous law, real estate development, corporate and commercial law, estate planning and administration and family law. www.pushormitchell.com

The Central Okanagan Heritage Award Winners for 2023 during Heritage Week are Alasdair Smith and Robin Digby (Distinguished Community Service); City of Kelowna, Kelowna Fire Hall, 1616 Water Street (Conservation project on a heritage building currently in non-residential use); 286 Lake Avenue, at Water, (Conservation project on a heritage building currently in residential use); Goldie House, 3456 Elliot Road, West Kelowna (Continued conservation of a heritage building currently in residential use); 359 Cadder Avenue, Wace House (Continued conservation of a heritage building currently in residential use); Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park and Raymer Cabin, 4711 Raymer Road, (Preservation or restoration of a neighbourhood or natural heritage area); Morrissey’s Camp #2, Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park (Special Heritage Project). Each year, The Trophy Den donates all the plaques. Jim Burkinshaw, CPA CGA MBA is the managing director of the society.

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) has a new Board of Directors for 2023. They are President, Nancy Wells, Kelowna Hospital Foundation-Rutland Thrift Store. Directors are Justin Bullock, OK Tire + Top Grade Tire; Courtney Fedevich, Venture Commercial; Laura Fitzsimmons, Haus+Home OKGN Interior Design; Terra George, Superior Paint Co. + Okanagan Soap; Navjit Khun Khun, Benson Law; Brad McNaughton, Lux Quality Homes; Domenic Rampone, Mara Lumber Home Building Centre; Parmjeet Sehgal, Canco Petroleum and Devin Welsh, Scotiabank. Ex Officio Directors are Mayor Tom Dyas, City of Kelowna; Ellen Boelcke, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce; Amanda McFarlane, BrainTrust Canada and Birte Decloux, Urban Options Planning.

Italian Canadian, local indie Author, Lilia Ganzini has written and published Lilia, a true story of love courage and survival in the shadow of war. The book is biographical fiction; an emotionally wrenching coming-of-age and compelling family drama. Lilia reads like a novel and is the first of a series of books. It is based on Linda’s mother’s true story set during World War II in Northern Italy. Lilia is sparking profound and significant conversations about untold life experiences, bringing people together across generational and other differences. Cultural trauma continues to haunt us today, which is why stories like these matter now more than ever, so they are never repeated, and history is never forgotten. Linda Ganzini, Linda’s mother lives in the Missionwood Retirement Community in Kelowna and has become somewhat of a local celebrity amongst her peers. The book has been an Amazon Best Seller countless times and has won several international awards, including Winner of the 2021 International Book Awards and International Independent Publisher Awards. Linda has recently published large print books for the elderly and visually impaired and an incredible audiobook narrated by Audie award-winning narrator Nancy Peterson. Lilia can also be found at Mosaic Books and Chapters. www.lindaganziniauthor.com

Okanagan College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Public Universities of the State of Queretaro in Mexico, an agreement that further develops and diversified the College’s International education partnerships. The MOU lays the groundwork for collaboration on research, joint training, international opportunities for students and professors and student collaboration, among other things and is part of a larger agreement between B.C. post-secondary institutions and the Public Universities of the State of Queretaro in Mexico. Dr. Neil Fassina is the President of Okanagan College. www.okanagan.bc.ca

The ACT/UCT Kelowna West Council #1003 has been helping our community with donations totalling $20,725.00. They have supported the following organizations: Alley Cats, ALS Society, BC Cancer Foundation, BC Family Hearing Center, BrainTrust Canada; Central Okanagan Bursary Society, Central Okanagan Emergency Shelter, Crime Stoppers, Gospel Mission, Harmony House, Jubilee Medical Foundation Senior Program. KGH Foundation, Family Resource Center, Vernon, Tiny Tots Travelers Village, Salvation Army, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, Starbright Child Development, and some other special requests.

The Okanagan TELUS Community Ambassadors Okanagan made a great impact during the last holiday season for the people and programs they supported in our community. Here is what the volunteers achieved: 2,892 items donated in November and December 2022, including mitts, toques, blankets, backpacks, and food items; 30 senior holiday food and gift hampers distributed; $1,000.00 awarded to Kelsey McCallen as part of the Holiday Giving Challenge. Kelsey donated the funds to the Food for Thought Program; a $500.00 fundraiser at their holiday luncheon through 50/50 and basket raffles; $1,000.00 donated to Claire Hawrys as part of the Holiday Giving Challenge. Claire used this money to spread winter gear and essentials to people in need; Two families were supported with gifts and food through Adopt-A-Family Program; $175.00 was raised through their Growing Smiles Holiday Plant Fundraiser and 70+ people served Christmas Eve dinner, purchased, and served by TELUS team members and ambassadors.

Blue Jeans, Burgers & Bevvies is fun for all ages and everyone. Hosted by the Kelowna Yacht Club in support of KCR Community Resources, this is a great family night in support of Ukrainians and newcomers, on Tuesday, March 28th from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $40.00 per person and kids 18 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.eventbrite.ca/e/blue-jeans-burgers-bevvies-fundraiser-tickets-577655622517. Live entertainment and a silent auction. For more information bbbfundraiser@gmail.com.

Birthdays of the week – Shaida Langley (Mar. 15); Craig Tostenson (Mar. 16); David Urness (Mar. 16); Caity Henry (Mar. 17); DJ Block (Mar. 17); Matt Cherrille (Mar. 17); Trevor Pollon (Mar. 17); John Clarke (Mar. 18); Mike Koutsantonis (Mar. 18); Elaine Penny (Mar. 18); Corrie Meere (Mar. 18); Bruce Wilson (Mar. 18); Bert Gee (Mar. 19); Ryan Smith (Mar. 19); Susan Knight (Mar. 19); Rachel Renaud (Mar. 19); Matt Wachter (Mar. 19); Ian Macdonald (Mar. 19); Susan Feng (Mar. 20); Karen Beaubier (Mar. 20); Kent Molgat (Mar. 20); Matthew Jensen (Mar. 21); Sarah Sabo (Mar. 21). IN MEMORY of Garry Benson (Mar. 19).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca