Straight From DeHart - March 16, 2022

Total Pet, total renovation. Total Pet by Pet Valu, the destination for devoted pet lovers, has undergone a huge renovation at 1985 Harvey Avenue. The renovation includes a large do-it-yourself dog wash for $10.00 with their loyalty program offering many rewards, including buying six dog washes and getting the seventh free. They provide a variety of their private label Essentials shampoos, towels, dryers, treats for rewarding or enticing your pet during its bathing experience and an apron to keep you dry. The Total Pet team has received extensive training to become animal care experts with your pets and is committed to helping devoted pet lovers. Total Pet private label food Performatrin, Performatrin Ultra and Limited is a high-quality food for your dog or cat at a great price and is also part of their loyalty program. The store offers an assortment of frozen raw foods and freeze-dried foods. Their new small animal enclosures, reptile, bird, and fish tanks provide more living space and increased visual experience. Total Pet also offers a large selection of collars, leashes, bedding, grooming health and wellness, dental care, apparel, toys, and enzyme cleaning products for large and small animals. Alex Russell is the store manager. www.totalpet.ca

Founded in the U.K. 40 years ago, Specsavers, the world’s largest optometrist-owned and led-business, has opened one of its first Canadian stores in Orchard Park. Specsavers offers high-quality, affordable eyewear, with the purpose of changing lives through better sight for all with the best in-class service, clinical equipment, and expertise. In eleven other countries, with 2,300 locations, Kelowna is the 7th in the province, with their view of opening 50 in B.C. and 200 in Canada by 2024. Specsavers offer no-charge eye exams with the OCT machine included, once per year for both children and seniors. They have a full-time optometrist on staff, but you are welcome to bring in your own prescription. Specsavers has a huge selection of eyewear, including their own brands which are manufactured across Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia, along with many designer brands, including Karen Miller, Alex Perry, DKNY, Marc Jacobs, and Liberty, to name a few. To celebrate, from March 12th to March 20th, visitors can get two pairs of complete glasses for only $99.00 and for every frame purchased and every eye exam booked, Specsavers will donate $20.00 towards the Canucks for Kids Fund. Specsavers is open seven days a week, mall hours. Tanya Bonjer is the manager of the Kelowna store. www.specsavers.com

Physiotherapist, Hayley Brown has joined the team at Okanagan Health and Performance (OHP) at #104 – 1100 Lawrence Avenue. Owned and operated by co-founders Dr. Donna McAllister (DC), Dr. Mike Schmidt (DC) and Dr. Rob Mutch (DC), their team consists of physiotherapists, chiropractors, RMTs, and occupational therapists. Hayley recently joined OHP working alongside physiotherapists Glenn Charbonneau and Quentin Trollip and is currently training to become a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT), mentoring with Linda Smith (OT CHT) a well-known legend for healing hands and upper extremities. Hayley provides assessment and treatment for BPPV type vertigo, orthopedic musculoskeletal, acute, and chronic sports injuries, and physiotherapy to support healthy aging. She has a special interest in conditions involving the upper limb, with treatment techniques of soft-tissue release, cupping, dry needling, and manual therapy. www.ohpkelowna.com

Allyson Graf is the new President and CEO of the YMCA of Okanagan to replace Sharon Peterson who is retiring after 27 years. Allyson has been employed with the YMCA since 1998 and most recently as Vice President, Community and Strategic Initiatives. Allyson holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from SFU, is a graduate of the YMCA of USA CEO Preparatory Institute and is currently completing a certificate in Executive Leadership from the Sauder School of Business UBC. With her 24-year history at the Y, Allyson has a deep understanding of their mission and is an enthusiastic champion for the organization and the community they serve. www.ymcaokanagan.ca

Well-known resident, Marion Bremner is the 2021 Business Leader of the Year and will be recognized at the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards on March 30th at the Delta Grand Hotel, presented by Farris LLP and Interior Savings Credit Union. For more gala information visit https://secure.kelownachamber.org/events/34th-Annual-Business-Excellence-Awards-Gala-Ceremony-5104/details

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 Legion Table of Officers and Executive are Darlene McCaffery, President; John Cashin, Past President; Cory Schieman, 1st Vice President and contact for Girls Hockey team; Gerhard Koester, 2nd Vice President and Kitchen Manager; Pierre Tardif, Treasurer; Justin Aldo, Sports; Doug Affleck, Ways and Means; Rick Galitzine, Entertainment; Gary Lipsett, Publicity and Kitchen; Linda Mitchell, Honours and Awards; Karen Pedersen, Membership; Betty Ross, Bar; Bryan Royce, Gardom Lake, Michael Loewen, Secretary; Cory Schieman, Sgt.@Arms; Jim McCaffery, Sgt.@Arms and Dick Fletcher and David Ryttersgaard, Padres. The Legion in Kelowna is proud to sponsor the U15 A Rockets Female hockey team with $1,000.00 towards their hosting of the female under 15 B.C. Championship for the Provincial title, being held in Kelowna on March 23. Incidentally, after 96 years, Darlene McCaffrey is the first women president of Branch 26.

An accomplished leader in the not-for-profit space, with over 20 years of experience in business development, operational excellence, governance and policy development, Lori Stevenson is the new Executive Director of Dress for Success Kelowna. Lori’s most recent role, before Dress for Success, was as general manager of the UBCO Students’ Union where she spent several years working with the students, student government and the university. Bree Hankins is the chairwoman of the Board of Directors. Dress for Success Kelowna has assisted more than 150 women since opening its doors. www.dfskelowna.org

The Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) has a new board of directors for 2022. They are President, Nancy Wells, Kelowna Hospital Foundation - Rutland Thrift Store); Past President, Jamie Needham, Interior Savings. Directors are Justin Bullock, OK Tire; Ruby Dulay, Centex Gas; Courtenay Fedevich, Venture Commercial; Laura Fitzsimmons, Lux Homes; Navjit Khun, Benson Law LLP; Karrin Morris, Burger Baron and Domenic Rampone, Mara Lumber. Ex Officio Directors are Councillor Brad Sieben, City of Kelowna, Kevin MacDougall, RCMP Community Policing and Pamela Pearson, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

In celebration of their 35th anniversary, Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society is hosting For Love and Apples, A Radioplay on Sunday, March 27th at the Kelowna Community Theatre at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Written by Paul Zuurbier and Lee Karvonen, directed by Neal Facey and sound recording and editing by Jodie B., this production is sponsored by 103.9 The Lake (CKOV-FM) and is sure to be loved by all. The radio play is a romantic, historical comedy and takes place in the Okanagan, past, present, and future. For online tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/219311004117; www.projectliteracy.ca

Well-known Chef Bernard Casavant has joined The Vineyards Residence team as their executive chef. Prior to joining the Vineyards, Chef Bernard joined RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd. in 2018 as executive director of operations. He relocated to the Okanagan in 2006 and became the executive chef at the Sonora Room at Burrowing Owl Winery and later moved to the Wild Apple Grill in Kelowna. He joined Okanagan College in 2014 as Culinary Manager of the wine food, and tourism program. www.vineyardsresidence.ca

Pharmasave Kelowna – Glenmore at #105 – 437 Glenmore Road carries the free rapid tests for ages 60+ as of this week. They also have rapid tests in stock for purchase to have on hand for travel, prior to going to events or just to make sure you are not spreading the virus. Pharmasave continues to do COVID vaccines by appointment or drop-ins to make it as convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated. Elena Tostenson is the owner/manager.

Kelowna Friends of the Library book sales are back on the first Sundays from March to August. The next sales are April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, and August 7th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Unit #114 - 2476 Westlake Road, West Kelowna (next to Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital). There are books for all ages with fresh stock at each sale. Cash only. Kelowna Friends fundraising supports all branches of Okanagan Reginal Library and acknowledges the support of Dr. Moshe Oz. www.kelownafol.ca

Call for nominations for the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) Board of Directors is now open for the 2022-2024 term. Forms may be picked up from the DKA office, emailed upon request or downloaded from their website at www.downtownkelowna.com/election

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is hosting Listen to Your Art, a 50/50 raffle fundraiser in support of its 20th Anniversary. Now through March 31st, tickets can be purchased at: www.rotarycentreforthearts.rafflenexus.com. Proceeds from the raffle will be split down the middle with half going to support the RCA and the other half going to one lucky winner to be chosen on April 1st. Colleen Fitzpatrick is the executive director of the RCA.

Birthdays of the week – Sarah Martin (Mar. 16); Craig Tostenson (Mar. 16); David Urness (Mar. 16); Caity Henry (Mar. 17); DJ Block (Mar. 17); Matt Cherrille (Mar. 17); Trevor Pollon (Mar. 17); John Clarke (Mar. 18); Mike Koutsantonis (Mar. 18); Corrie Meere (Mar. 18); Bert Gee (Mar. 19); Ryan Smith (Mar. 19); Rachel Renaud (Mar. 19); Garry Benson (Mar. 19); Matt Wachter (Mar. 19); Karen Beaubier (Mar. 20); Kent Molgat (Mar. 20); Lorraine Richmond (Mar. 20); Matthew Jensen (Mar. 21); Sarah Sabo (Mar. 21); Tracy Renner (Mar. 22); Richard Trager (Mar. 22); Ariel Tyk (Mar. 22).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca