Straight From DeHart - March 22, 2023

Breakaway Plumbing Heating Gas, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Mark and Shereen Miller has opened their new business in Kelowna. What makes this couple so unique is that both Mark and Shereen are Red Seal Certified Plumbers, Class B Gasfitters, and 5th Class Power Engineers. After working in Northern Canada for over 12 years, they have finally decided to begin their own venture here in our city. No job is too big or small with services including new installations in residential, commercial, and industrial, emergency repairs 24/7 and drain cleaning, gas line installations, kitchen and bathroom renovations, annual and seasonal plumbing and heating system inspections, hot water tank and tankless repair and replacement, irrigation and pump installation and maintenance, plumbing and heating consultation and boiler and in-floor heating installation and service. Mark and Shereen are insured and bonded. Call 250-212-7114. www.breakawayplumbing.com

Out of 530 entries from 32 countries, Lake Country’s O’Rourke Family Estate winery was the sole Canadian winery recognized in the top 10 at the prestigious Chardonnay du Monde wine competition held in Burgundy, France. The 2020 O’Rourke Family Estate Chardonnay received top honours from the esteemed panel of international wine judges, claiming its spot as one of the world’s top Chardonnay producers. O’Rourke Family Estate sits on over 300 acres in the heart of Lake Country with 110 acres under vine. The vision for proprietor Dennis O’Rourke is to be in a class of their own. Home to world-class Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, Winemaker Nikki Callaway is certainly getting them well on their way. Nikki has received her fair share of international recognition through the years but is extremely proud that this inaugural vintage has already put them on the world map. The winery is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2025. From the winding network of underground caves, a full complement of sensory tasting experiences, onsite accommodations, event space and multiple dining options, it's one place you will want to visit. While construction is underway there will be opportunities prior to the opening for guests to sample the wines and meet the team at private events and tastings. Visit www.ofestate.com

Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising and is the highest honour that the International Franchise Association (IFA) gives to a franchisee. Steve and Diane Geddes of Fibrenew Kelowna were awarded Franchisee of the Year by the IFA. They purchased Fibrenew Kelowna in September 2019. Since then, they have transformed the business into one of Fibrenew’s most successful franchises in operation today. With twelve employees, three service vans on the road and a storefront shop, they service every major market in Kelowna and still have not found the ceiling on what’s possible. The award recognizes leading franchise owners from the IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. www.fibrenew.com/kelowna

March 2023 marks 10 years since Habitat for Humanity Okanagan opened the doors to its West Kelowna ReStore. To celebrate, join them on March 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a special day full of fun, with a BBQ by donation, hourly gift certificate draws, 50/50 raffle tickets and lots of cake. You can even pluck a duck from the bathtub to get a discount on your entire purchase. www.hfhokanagan.ca

The 2023 Thompson Okanagan Business Excellence Awards, presented by Pushor Mitchell LLP is June 1st, 2023 at Manteo at Eldorado Resort. Business owners and leaders from across the region will meet to celebrate the best of the best in business at the awards gala. This upper, mid-market business event recognizes leading organizations across Thompson Okanagan municipalities in 17 different categories, based on industry and company size. For questions about nominating your business or sponsorship, email John MacDonald at john@businessexaminer.ca. https://businessexaminer.ca

The 2023 AGM and Dinner of the Kelowna Historical Society is Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at the Benvoulin Church from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will take place in the church sanctuary with Don Burnett as the guest speaker. The cost is $25.00 which includes your $20.00 membership. The social will follow in Reid Hall. The hall is limited to 70 people, so call Chris Jennens at 250-862-2801 or Bob Hayes at 250-763-8859 to reserve. Payment will be taken at the door once your place is reserved. The 8th Annual Report will be available for sale.

Children’s smiles are shining a bit brighter these days due to the influence of Okanagan College students. More than 700 children between kindergarten and grade 5 received free oral health education through February, as OC Certified Dental Assistant students shared what they have learned through a special community outreach program at elementary schools in Kelowna. OC students created engaging activities to demonstrate the importance of overall oral health and prevention. They were shown how to take care of their teeth and the importance of regular dental check-ups. The community outreach coincides with National Children’s Dental Health Month in February and Dental Assistants Week in March. www.okanagan.bc.ca

Mark your calendars for the outdoor season opening of the Kelowna Farmers & Crafters Market on Saturday, April 1st at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. www.kelownafarmersandcraftersmarket.com

The 6th Annual Okanagan Guitar and Artisan Show is back on Saturday, April 8, a fundraiser for the Peachland Ambassadors. The show is at Peachland Community Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. featuring 40 vendors. There will be everything from guitars, music gear, rare guitars, collectors, basses, jewellery, art, wood carving, and artisans from all over the valley, along with door prizes and an Easter scavenger hunt for the kids. Jeremy Messenger, the show’s host, will perform as well as Eric Brian and lots of other great entertainment.

The Ultimate Elton John Tribute, The Yellow Brick Road Experience featuring Andrew Johns with 8-piece bank The Jets is April 21st at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Experience first-hand how Andrew Commands the stage with his spot-on piano and vocal skills that take you back to Elton John in his prime. Tickets at the KCT box office at theatre.kelowna.ca/box-office or 250-469-8940. Email boxoffice@kelowna.ca. Tickets are $57.70 taxes included.

