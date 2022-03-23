Straight From DeHart - March 23, 2022

All-Weather Driving School Ltd. has outgrown their home-based office and has moved into new facilities at 1931 Kent Road. In business since 2000 and owned and operated by Daryle and Sue Greenizan, the driving school teaches Class 4 restricted, 5, 6, 7, motorcycles and cars, with both automatic and standard, with graduated licensing programs. The company is ICBC approved and offers lessons for teens to seniors, with one lesson to full course packages, including evaluations. Although most of their students are new drivers, they also get the opportunity to instruct international students, people that are new to the city and seniors that need to do an enhanced road test. They offer the lessons seven days a week and can be scheduled by calling Donna or Sue Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. www.allweatherdrivingschool.com

Executive director of The Society of Hope, Luke Stack is retiring on May 27. Luke and his wife, Anne were two of the founders of the Society of Hope in 1989 and Luke has served as their executive director for the last 33 years. Recognizing the great need for affordable rental housing, Luke has been dedicated to growing the society during his tenure with the organization and since inception, the society has constructed or acquired over 700 rental homes from Peachland to Lake Country. During Luke’s tenure, the society has been the recipient of many prestigious awards including the Provincial Non-Profit Housing Provider of the Year. Representing the Okanagan, Luke was one of the founding members of the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association. Over the next few years, Luke will continue to assist the Society as a development consultant to bring two large housing projects to completion. Luke is also a Kelowna City Councillor who was elected in 2008.

Following the announcement that Interior Savings President and CEO Kathy Conway was retiring, the credit union has appointed Karen Hawes, Senior Vice-President of Culture and Technology as acting President and CEO. With over 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, and 15 years of executive leadership in human resources, communication, and technology, Karen is highly qualified to fill the role. Interior Savings board of directors is nearing the end of a diligent search for their next President and CEO.

Long-time well-known local Italian fellow, Dom Rampone has been selected to be on the Board of Directors of the Italian Chamber of Commerce – Canada West based in Vancouver for a three-year term. Don is also employed at West Manufacturing on the Westside. dom@westmfg.net

If you need an outfit for an upcoming event or you want to add some on-trend pieces to your wardrobe for a new season, fashion stylist, personal shopper and lifestyle blogger, Sammy Hill of Sammy Hill Styling is a new local styling service that helps women redefine their style and easily get dressed as restrictions loosen and we begin attending the office, events and getting out of the house again. Getting dressed in the morning should be fun and something to look forward to. Sammy Hill Styling helps women develop wardrobes that suit their individual style and lifestyle, so the question of what should I wear is easily answered each day. Whether you need a few new pieces in your closet, a full style revamp, or just some advice on how to style what you already own, Sammy Hill Styling offers personal shopping styling consultations, affordable shop guides and full wardrobe revamps. www.sammmyhill.com/personal-styling

Msurf-Okanagan is the only downtown 2022 G23 Super Air Nautique Luxury Instructional Wakesurf and Boat Charter Service. Athlete, businessman and community leader Myles Mattila is the proprietor of the business and has 15 years of water sports experience. They provide access to Lake Okanagan aboard the fully loaded World Class 2022 G23 Super Air Nautique. The G23 can create a surf wake that extends as far as 25’ behind the boat and is supported by a state-of-the-art sound system. The company offers charter service with stops to enjoy the lake, surf charter service and group or private lessons. An accredited trained coach is available for surf instruction and advanced lessons with easy pick-up and drop-off locations with all equipment provided. For more information or to book visit www.msurf.ca

Kelowna Cell Repair at 103-1125 Bernard is celebrating their 15th anniversary in business. Owned and operated by Sebastian Pynappels, the company repairs all types of cellular phones, tablets, gaming consoles, computers, and laptops. Over the past15 years, Kelowna Cell Repair has worked on over 185,000 devices, which is a huge milestone. www.kelownacellrepair.com

Canine Campus Dog Daycare and School Ltd. located at 2109-A Louie Drive in West Kelowna has been in business for 15 years but has been owned and operated for the past 4 years by Teri-Lynn Mulders. The canine campus offers daycare, training, outdoor hikes, boarding as well as baths and nail trims. They accept all breeds of dogs, and all new dogs must be assessed on their first visit to ensure they will be the right fit. The team is certified in pet first aid, and some have dog training backgrounds. The company likes to give back, and they are off to do another volunteer trip this June to help at an animal shelter that they had the pleasure of working with two years ago before COVID. Open Monday to Saturday. www.caninecampusdaycare.com

True Art Kelowna at 102 – 1925 Enterprise Way has many new vendors in their shop. Owned and operated by Diane Blais-Geddes and Sierra Passerin, along with Tina Smith, you will need some time to browse around this local unique shop that is chock-full of neat items for yourself, your home or for gifts. Some of the new vendors are Beacon Beach Candle Co., Soy & Melt, Sophisticated Suds, Wooden Kelowna, May Third Organics, Silent Moon, Little Gems, Charlie Girl Creations, West of Wild Tea Company, The Lokel Co., and Christina Lake Stained Glass. Some of the most unique items in the shop are made by Diane’s father, Lou Blais. They are the most wonderful hand-made old wood barns, planters, houses, wine racks and plant stands. True Art is also accepting applications for new local artisan vendors. Parking is in the rear of the shop. www.true-art.ca

People’s sleep has been significantly affected by the pandemic. The first Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society has partnered with the KGH Foundation and local sleep clinic Tranq Sleep Care to raise funds and awareness to improve your sleep. The Okanagan Sleep Wellness Fair will be held at Grizzli Winery on May 28, with sleep-related health topics such as sleep in children and adolescents, sleep for athletes and people with concussions as well as the effects of the increasingly popular medical cannabis on our sleep. In addition, The Taiwanese Cultural Society will also celebrate Asian Heritage Monthly by offering Taiwanese food from local Taiwanese restaurants and Taiwanese cultural displays and culturally related games. On May 28th family and friends from the Okanagan are welcome to try a glass of Grizzly wine, learn more about how one can improve their sleep, help raise funds for this important issue and learn more about the Taiwanese culture. For more information and to register check out the Eventbrite page and ktcs.event@gmail.com. Wayne Lai is the president of the society.

Jump into spring with Rosebuds Consignment’s $5.00 sale on Thursday, March 24th to Sunday, Mach 27th at 150 – 1855 Kirschner Road. www.rosebudsconsignment.com

QB Gelato has a new dessert that you will want to try. They have introduced a Sour Cherry and Chocolate Ganache dessert pizza. It is simple and delicious. Add a scoop of QB’s Della Nonna with a hint of lemon gelato which adds a beautiful compliment to the chocolate ganache and sour cherries. Serves two to four people and is a wonderful addition to a dinner party, for a special treat, or just because. Drop into the shop at 1884 Dayton Street or order online for pickup or delivery. www.qbgelato.com

ChargerQuest, Canada’s electric vehicle charging network is installing six fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Orchard Park Shopping Centre, located on the north side of the mall, adjacent to Highway 97 and Harvey Avenue. EV drivers can download the ChargerQuest app and simply scan, plugin and charge. This charging site will be one of the company’s flagship supercharging locations in the region.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 80th George Boychuk (Mar. 23); Happy 70th Rick Jaeger (Mar. 24); Dale Safinuk (Mar. 23); Les Bellamy (Mar. 23); Andrea McFadden (Mar. 23); Natasha Frappier (Mar. 23); Martin Mills (Mar. 23); Jim Ross (Mar. 23); Ivy Cutting (Mar. 23); Jock Tyre (Mar. 24); Jack Peters (Mar. 24); Ryan Donn (Mar. 24); Jay Blackford (Mar. 25); Normie Wylie (Mar. 25); Pat Moxness (Mar. 26); Paul Moxness (Mar. 26); Lark Willms (Mar. 26); Jennifer Park (Mar. 26); Lyubov Omasheva (Mar. 27); Avril Paice (Mar. 27); Wendy Giammartino (Mar. 28); Dick Dumond (Mar. 28); Cam Forgues (Mar. 28); Don Jefferies (Mar. 29).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca