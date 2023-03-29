Straight From DeHart - March 29, 2023

This is an extremely sad week for me. This week’s column is dedicated to my Kelowna mom, Rose Kardynal who passed away Tuesday, March 21st at the age of 94. Rose was predeceased by her husband Nick, who I called papa, in 2016 after 66 years of marriage and her son Alvin in 2017. Rose and Nick were very dear to me and if the truth be known, I spent more time with them over the last 45 years than my own parents who lived in Calgary. Rose was a great gardener, avid reader, crocheted, but best of all was an incredible cook. Her famous pies and baking were exceptional, along with perogies, cabbage rolls, beet and cabbage borscht and believe it or not, people fought over her homemade head cheese. She will be greatly missed. Personal condolences to Rose’s daughter Ivy Cutting (Kevin), her entire family, church congregation, and many friends. Rose’s service will be held on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dormition of the Mother of God Church (Ukrainian Catholic Church) 1091 Coronation Avenue.

Empire Crepe has opened at #107 – 1195 Richter Street (across from the new Police Services Building). Owned and operated by Chef Brandi and Lonnie Haaf, the couple relocated to Kelowna from Portland, Maine (not Oregon) which is one of the great food capitals in the U.S. In Portland, Chef Brandi and Lonnie operated several crepe food trucks and decided to bring their expertise to a seated restaurant. The restaurant has an appealing atmosphere with an art deco design around the 1920s and 1930s. If you want to go back in time, you can watch old silent black and white movies that are shown on the large restaurant wall from that era. Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton will entertain you while you enjoy your meal. Serving both sweet and savoury crepes for everyone’s liking, they also offer soup and salads. The four of us sampled the savoury crepes of La Traditionnel, with ham, cheese and egg and Piggy in the Garden, which has cheese ham, spinach, and tomato. Both were delicious and a good value. Other favourites in the shop are Sea Salt Caramel, La Classique with Nutella, strawberry and banana and Le Citron which is a lemon crepe. Empire Crepe even has a Pizza Le Crepe for pizza lovers and the French hot chocolate is to die for. The entire restaurant is compostable with no garbage in dining and everything is recyclable. Open 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. www.empirecrepe.ca

The website for Breakaway Plumbing Heating Gas owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Mark and Shereen Miller is www.breakaway-plumbing.com.

Matt Lymburner is the new District Vice President, BC Southern Interior for TD Canada Trust. Matt grew up in Vernon and is thrilled to be back in the Okanagan. He joined TD in 2009 in Prince George, progressing through more senior roles, including Branch Manager at the Chetwynd branch and then HR Relationship Manager for the North Island/North Shore. He relocated to Halifax and supported the Atlantic Region. Matt returned to the Pacific Region as Senior Market Manager of Vancouver Island, supporting 13 branches and was promoted to his first District Vice President appointment in which he led the BC Northern Interior & Yukon team. In his most recent role, Matt served as the Associate Vice President, Regional Delivery Excellence for Pacific. Matt served on the TD Friends of the Environment Board for three years and currently co-leads the Indigenous Peoples Diversity Pillar for Pacific Region. Matthew.lymburner@td.com

Josh Perrault has found a new niche and started JP Crafted two years ago, creating unique items with wood. Starting with 24 wine barrel staves and being creative, Josh decided to start crafting fun, unique items made from wine barrels. His coat hangers and hand-drilled crib boards were two of his first creations. From there he has created rad furniture, custom tables, chairs end tables and benches. Now things have taken off for Josh, calling himself JP Crafted, @thegodmustbecrazy, your local wine barrel artist. Lately, he has been designing and building some spectacular event rental pieces in his shop. With these gorgeous, intentionally crafted rental packages, you are guaranteed to have a memorable, talked about, and photo-worthy event. The 19-piece Steel Magnolia complete package consists of truly unique and essential pieces for anyone looking to host an event. Josh will be showcasing all his items at the East Kelowna Market on Sunday, April 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can check out his work in person. josh79edm@gmail.com

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is hosting their After Hours on April 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stylize Hair Studio, 180 Asher Road. Tickets $10.00 cash at the door or book at executivedirector@uptownrutland.com

Mangla Bansal (goes by “M”) is the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce’s newest Business Development Specialist and can be as 007-esque as her name. Previously, M was a film and TV producer/director for 18 years and then became a tech entrepreneur. She created and launched in 2020, the Sustainable Life App which has received over $260,000 in government grant funds to date. M’s app is now her side passion project. M is also fur-mom to Pedro, the Chamber’s newest puppy office greeter. mangla@kelownachamber.org

Ukrainian Catholic Church is hosting an Easter Bazar on Saturday, April 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1091 Coronation Avenue. There will be perogies, cabbage rolls, Easter bread, sausages, borscht, homemade baked goods, and craft items.

This is the second year Kelowna Stands with Ukraine is hosting a free bike program for displaced Ukrainians. Thanks to the generosity of the community, 80 bikes were donated and distributed to displaced Ukrainians last year. If you have a bike that is in running order and would like to donate it, you can drop off the bike(s) on Tuesdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at 1935 Barlee Road. For further information, call or text the bike program coordinator Mike Batten at 250-469-0157.

Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the community, the Dress for Success boutique and storage space is full to bursting. They are hosting a Pop-Up Clothing Sale at #214 – 1771 Cooper Road, on the corner of Cooper and Enterprise from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 P.M. from Friday, March 31st to Sunday, April 2nd. The public is encouraged to come and find their next fashion treasure at thrift prices while helping to raise much-needed funds for their programming. There will be all-season, one-of-a-kind items, designer and brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Clip in for Families with Cops for Kids, presented by CSN Collison Centres is Sunday, April 16th. Guys and gals are invited to join a 45 indoor cycling class at TWP Fitness. Classes run throughout the day with different celebrity instructors and themes each hour. Each class is $50.00/per person with swag bags for each participant, refreshments, fundraising awards and a silent auction. Support the local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crises by registering for one of the classes. www.eventbrite.ca

The Craft Culture’s Spring Market is on April 1st and 2nd at the Kelowna Curling Club with over 135 crafters and artisans. There will be handmade products, jewellery, pottery, home décor and gourmet food. The first 50 people will receive swag bags full of goodies from the vendors and every customer is entered for a chance to win a door prize. Admission is $5 cash at the door www.craftculture.ca

Birthdays of the week – Jaden Large (Mar. 29); Don Jefferies (Mar. 29); Francis Cheng (Mar. 30); Gordie Abougoush (Mar. 31); Steve Geddes (Mar. 31); Karen Hill (Apr. 1); David Craig (Apr. 1); Carson Chan (Apr. 1); Cynthia Waldek-Peters (Apr. 2); John MacCormack (Apr. 2); Amber Firkins (Apr. 3); Ken Bessason (Apr. 3); Rick Methot (Apr. 3); Lyal Shoemaker (Apr. 4); John Mummery (Apr. 4); Gary McEwan (Apr. 4); In memory of Mike Rout (Mar. 30).

