Straight From DeHart - March 3, 2021

Kick plastic to the curb. FILL Kelowna’s Refill Store, owned and operated by Gabi Dubland and Teresa Sanders, has opened in the Mission Park Shopping Centre, #23 – 3155 Lakeshore Road. This is their second location in the valley, as the first FILL store was opened in Vernon. FILL is a refill store that helps people decrease their plastic use by filling cleaning and hygiene products using existing containers. At FILL, customers can refill a full range of home products in a variety of scents, price points, and grades, including organic, plant-based, and standard. Ninety percent of the products in the store are local, B.C., and Canadian-made. FILL also offers zero-waste shampoos, packaging, and a selection of eco-friendly home, skincare, and gift products. Going into FILL is an experience, viewing the products of dishwashing tablets, dish soap, laundry soap, window cleaner, salon-grade shampoo bars and conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, face cream, hair spray, natural deodorant, hand sanitizer, and their top seller of an alcohol-based counter cleaner. Fill also offers funky dishcloths, dish and dust brushes, and other unique items. Open seven days a week. www.fillkelowna.ca

Congratulations to my sister, Tracy Nyboe-Styles who once again was awarded the RE/MAX 100% Club designation. Way to go sis! tracy@kelowna.remax.ca

Bread on Wheels has opened a new retail store called Mill Creek Bakery at #4 – 2235 Leckie Road. The new store is tucked away in the back corner of the large retail building behind Kal Tire on Leckie Road. Owned and operated by siblings, Joanne Hlina, Steve Wiltse, and Jim Wiltse, they are also the owners of Sweet Caroline’s Bakery in Vernon. Mill Creek Bakery offers a full selection of bakery products, including artisan breads and buns of whole grains, 9-grain, Bavarian rye, marble rye, sourdough cranberry, Portuguese loaves, and buns, San Francisco sourdough and ciabatta, brioche, hot dog, and hamburger buns, plus many other kinds. They also have a good selection of cakes, pastries, cinnamon buns, muffins, donuts, scones, tarts, sausage rolls, squares, and two types of carrot cake. Mill Creek has a selection of fresh take-out sub sandwiches and serves Cherry Hill Coffee. We had the opportunity to try the Bavarian rye and nine-grain breads, along with their pom pom and sweet n’ salt bar pastries. All were delicious. Justin Rogers and Mellisa Imbeau are bakers at the bakery. Open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. www.millcreekbakery.ca

After 32 years with the City of Kelowna and 19 of those in the Mayor’s office, well-known city employee, Jan Johnston has retired. Jan started her career with the city in 1989 to work part-time at the Parkinson Rec Centre. Seven years later, Jan went to work at the airport and also studied at OUC in the evenings to get her Business Studies Certificate. Again, seven years later, the City Clerk’s department hired her, but after just four short months, Jan transferred to the position of Mayor’s Secretary. Jan states that working for Mayor’s Gray, Shepherd, Basran and all the city councillors over the past 19 years has been an honour and a pleasure. I think all the mayors and councillors will agree with me, that working with Jan has been the honour and pleasure.

Only Deals $ Plus and the Party Zone, located at 2339 Hwy. 97N in the Dilworth Shopping Centre (beside Freshco), is celebrating its 15th Anniversary. Operated by Margy Ringrose and Les Granholm, the store has expanded its party and balloon selection and now offers balloon bouquets of any size as well as custom balloon decor for any occasion, large or small. The store is chock-full of thousands of other items, so check them out. Open seven days a week. www.onlydealskelowna.ca

Sinead Scanlon, CPA, CA has been recognized with an Early Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) for having distinguished herself early in her CPA career through professional achievement and volunteer service, with an emphasis on professional accomplishments. Sinead is an audit partner with BDO in Kelowna and a member of BDO’s National Risk Department as a quality assurance reviewer for the firm. Since 2015 Sinead has lent her skills to the United Way Southern Interior BC as finance committee chair, treasurer, vice-chair, and presently chair. www.bdo.ca

Tasty 2 for 1 Pizza, owned and operated by sisters Navreet Sandhu and Navroop Dhillon at #113 – 1940 Kane Road have their new Facebook and Instagram pages complete and now online and easy to find. Visit www.instagram.com/tasty2for1pizza and www.facebook.com/Tasty-2-For-1-Pizza

Ryan Malcolm, CEO of Ntityix Development Corp. representing construction and development, and Jill White, President of Waterplay Solutions Corp. representing manufacturing are the two new members on the advisory council on the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC). Terry Edwards is the 2021 chair of the 45 member advisory council, which serves as a conduit of information and insight for the COEDC. It is made up of industry leaders, elected officials, local government staff, and community organizations representing a cross-section of industries. Check out www.investkelowna.com for a full listing of the advisory council and executive members.

Established in 1976, the Kelowna Community Music School is still going strong and fast approaching its 50th anniversary. They are looking for piano and violin teachers to help them with their growing waitlist. These positions are for part-time, private music instruction on weekends, starting in September 2021, with the possibility of weekday teaching as studio space becomes available. Successful candidates will be interested in teaching music to all levels and ages of students will ideally have a music degree and will be keen to participate collaboratively in a school environment. An interest in running group programs is an asset. Instructors are appointed as independent contractors. Address resumes to Jessica Crawford at artdir.kcms@shaw.ca. Lucy Benwell is the Executive Director of the school and President of the BC Association of Community Music Schools. www.kelownacommunitymusicschool.ca

BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program celebrates and showcases mentors, community leaders, and role models who encourage and foster future leaders of our community. Partnering with BDO, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will be highlighting new Honourees between February and July 2021. Mike Gilmore is a Managing Partner - Interior BC for BDO. Nominate today by visiting www.kelownachamber.org

LMS Entertainment has launched the Elevate Your Music Dreams Studio Sessions program, featuring the Okanagan’s most in-demand professional session and live touring musicians. Their mandate is to get professional musicians back to work due to the demise of the entertainment industry as a result of COVID. Together with Puresound Recording Studios, LMS Entertainment has developed a very cost-effective pricing program to get artists back creating, while also focusing on music marketing and updating artists' EPK and brand image. All projects come with a professional engineer and music producer for your sessions. They have brought the BC Interior’s most in-demand musicians, including multi Juno award winner Julie Masi together and are ready to elevate their musical game from idea to the finished product. For all pricing and products offered visit www.LMSentertainment.biz. Mike Schell is the concert promoter/touring artist and Lisa MacNeil is the business manager.

Join the Okanagan TELUS Community Ambassadors' first-ever online auction fundraiser. From March 22 to April 2nd, you will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of items, raising much-needed funds to support local programs and initiatives. Details on the auction are to come. Now they need your help. Have you received a gift or have an item that has been sitting in the closet collecting dust? Support their online auction by donating your unused/new condition items for others to bid on. A TELUS Community Ambassador Executive member will be in touch to set up a time for them to safely pick up the item or items from you. Please submit all items for donation by March 12/2021 to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScTBXO_hqtKW7VjECJ-qQ6H3q3IIXPRDAW5CMD4epJ8GGE_Sg/viewform

Okanagan College Foundation’s popular March Madness fundraiser, supporting the Okanagan College basketball program is back. Buy your tickets today and register at https://trellis.org/ocf-marchmadness2021. Tickets are $25.00 and all proceeds support awards, bursaries, and scholarships for student-athletes on the men’s and women’s OC Coyotes Basketball teams. Pick the winning teams in your bracket from the college basketball tournament and you could win one of three grand prizes, including $1,000.00 cash or a Salorr Portable Gas Scooter. More information regarding regulations and how and who can play is available on the link above.

Yard Waste Collection is back on. Pick-up is every two weeks from March 1st to the end of December. Only yard waste should go into the cart, with no plastic or foreign matter. No flower pots, bags of any kind, pet waste, kitchen scraps, rocks, soil, or sod. Accepted items are leaves, branches, pruning’s, needles, grass clippings, fruit droppings. www.rdco.com

Birthdays of the week – Wayne (Kaktus) Farr (Feb. 24); Ed Stang (Feb. 24); Mike Jacobs (Feb. 24); Brenda Mole (Feb. 24); Keisha Clarke (Feb. 25); Sherri Miller (Feb. 25); Ed Wheeler (Feb. 25); Brad Cronquist (Feb. 25); Jeff Hudson (Feb. 26); Bill Kolodychuk (Feb. 26); Kirsten Moxness (Feb. 27); Eva Simon (Feb. 27); Norm LeCavalier (Feb. 27); Ken Laloge (Feb. 28); Ken Salvail (Feb. 29), Arlene Pilgrim (Feb. 29); Brad Sieben (Mar. 1); Karen Harper (Mar. 1); Faye Willms (Mar. 2); Debbie Shepherd (Mar. 2); Mark Ketler (Mar. 2).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca