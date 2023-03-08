Straight From DeHart - March 8, 2023

If you are looking for a cool, casual, and fun place to spend some time, Vice & Virtue Brewing Co. at 1033 Richter Street not only has great draft beer, flights, and other beverages, they offer a delicious, elevated fare, which is not your typical brewery food. The brewing company was born out of a group of friends and their collective love for craft beer and tasty food. Owned by Ryan Fipke, Matt Jewell, Carey (Goose ) Schell, Matt Wentzell, Chef Nelson Daniels, and winemaker David Paterson, Vice & Virtue is a locally brewed destination that elevates a true brewpub experience. Along with their popular draft beers of Love Potion Raspberry, White Lie Pilsner, Czech Dark Lager and The Giver Pale Ale, Chef Alex Seeback has created a unique varied menu of starters, shares, sandwiches, burgers, soup, salads, and mains. With an in-house smoker from Kansas City, it is truly an experience to sample his food creations that are house-made and locally sourced, using the best ingredients and local products. Chef Alex makes all his own pickles and many preserves. The 12hr Beef Brisket Burger is smoked for, yes, 12 hours and Chef Alex uses their curing room for the items on the charcuterie. Our table sampled the charcuterie with the most delicious bresaola, pork belly burnt ends, roasted squash, mushroom soup, smoked mushroom homemade gnocchi and of course, the 12hr beef brisket burger. All were delicious and the portions were generous for all to share. Jason Carruthers is the general manager and Bryan Major is the master brewer. Vice & Virtue offers Sunday Brunch from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Open Wednesday to Saturday with trivia and comedy nights. Check out their website www.viceandvirtuebrewing.ca and Instagram @viceandvirtuebeer.

There will be a Celebration of Life for long-time friend Mike Rout on Saturday, May 13th, 2023 at the Rutland Centennial Hall, 215 Shepherd Road at 1:00 p.m. Mike passed On December 7/2022. Mike’s wife, Lani Rout would like an RSVP before April 15th, 2023 if you would like to attend by sending an email to lani.rout65@gmail.com. Coffee and dessert will follow.

After graduating from chef schools, George Brown in Toronto, and Living Light in California, Matan Volach pursued his culinary passion as a master chocolatier and has come to our city and started Drop Naked, a high-end chocolate company. Matan uses only real ingredients in his artisan chocolates which are 100% plant-based. What is unique about his product is that Matan uses dates in his caramel chocolates. Normally, caramel is made with white sugar and dairy and dates are unique but extremely delicious. He does use nuts in his products and the chocolate and cocoa are fairtrade sourced. Some of the chocolate flavours that Drop Naked offers are hazelnut truffle, salted nut caramel, hazelnut velvet, salted almond bark and sour cherry bark. I sampled the Hazelnut Truffle and believe me, you cannot stop eating one piece. Matan is at the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays at Parkinson Rec Center, and you can also purchase Drop Naked at all Nature’s Fare Market locations. www.dropnaked.com

Smitty’s Family Restaurant in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre is taking bookings for groups of 20 people or more. Bring your breakfast groups, teams, charity organizations, business meetings and parties. Enjoy a 10% discount for 20 or more. Call 778-478-0056.

The Kelowna Chamber has a new Board of Directors for 2023 - 2024. Directors will be ratified at the in-person AGM on Friday, March 31st from 11:30 to noon, immediately prior to the Chamber luncheon. They are Dan Price, Sunlife Global Investments, (Incoming Chair-Elect); Maryse Harvey, MH2 Consulting (Vice-Chair Elect); Derek Gratz, UBCO (Secretary) and Pamela Pearson, Sentes Automotive (Past President). Directors are Annika Betts, Sandhill Winery; Patrick Bobyn, Pushor Mitchell, LLP; Daniel Bussiere, Benewealth Strategies; Treena Carson-Piva, Real Property Management; Aaron Dow, Lawson Lundell LLP; Sarang Gokhale, Mission Group; Amarjit Lalli, TS Lalli Holdings; Paula Quinn, KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence; Carmen Rempel, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission; Curtis Tarapaski, Acres Enterprises; Marina Warrender, KPMG; Chris Wills, Venture Commercial Realty and Daniel Winer, CHBA Central Okanagan. The board also has four advisory positions representing The City of Kelowna, Okanagan College, WFN and Okanagan Business Students Association. I am honoured to be the representative for the City of Kelowna Council.

Dentist, Dr. Stephen Bray, DDS.BDS (Hons). MFDS, RCS. has joined the Peters Wealth Management team, specializing in dental practices throughout BC and Alberta. As a practicing dental professional with more than four decades of experience, Dr. Bray ran a general dental practice in Kelowna from 1984 to 2000 before returning to full-time education in Dental Sleep Medicine (DSM) and Chronic Facial Pain (TMD) management. After studying and practicing in Boston and London from 2001 to 2013, he returned to Kelowna in 2013 and is now working and supported by an advanced team of transition, tax, wealth, risk management, intergeneration, and wealth professionals. info@dentalfinancialadvice.ca; www.financialcare1.com

The former partner of Capri Insurance in the Benefits Division, Scott Dedels, has launched his own benefits and pension consultancy company in downtown Kelowna at #202A – 269 Bernard Avenue, by the old Paramount Theatre. Paramount Employee Benefits & Pension Consulting is a boutique firm focused on client experience and the kind of service that you get dealing with a small local company. The company is a free-based benefits consulting business which has a different twist designed to offer employers boutique customer experience paired with alphabet house expertise. Scott is available for free consultations. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram @paramountbenefitsconsulting or www.paramountbenefits.ca

The Moving Guide has now completed its 5th year of publishing. This locally produced and written glossy magazine was conceived and started by Alan Monk after his 35-year career in newspapers. The magazine serves to inform moving households in the Central Okanagan and to support local businesses that can benefit from reaching out to those potential customers at a time when they are adapting their buying habits to a new location and a new home. It is printed in the spring and delivered to 8,000 homes as they become listed for sale throughout the remainder of the year. For more information contact Alan Monk at amonk@telus.net

The Kelowna Yacht Club has a new Board of directors for 2023. They are Tillman Hodgon, Commodore; Eva Aylward, Past Commodore; Michael Newcombe, Vice Commodore; Danny Foster, Rear Commodore; Gloria Lozinski, Staff Captain and Rudy Enzmann, Fleet Captain. The Directors are Tod Alstad, Joe Danchuk, Perry Lewis, and Eric Stansfield. The outgoing Directors are Miriam King and Sandy MacDonald.

Greater Westside Board of Trade Business After Hours is March 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kelly O’Bryan’s, West Kelowna. Be sure to wear green as they are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Eve.

The Spring Ladies Closet Cleanout is back on Sunday, March 19th at the Laurel Packinghouse from noon to 3:00 p.m. It’s time to revamp your wardrobe with over 40 tables of pre-loved and gently used ladies' clothing, shoes and accessories directly from ladies' closets. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Bridge Youth Recovery House and there will be fabulous door prizes. Purchase tickets for the VIP pre-shop at 11:00 a.m. on the website. www.greatclosetcleanout.com

During January, Beachcomber raised money for the Central Okanagan Food Bank through their save the tax event. Customers save the tax on their purchase and then have the option of dedicating some or all of their savings towards helping the food bank. Beachcomber Home Leisure owner Kent Melvin encourages businesses to incorporate a non-profit into their event calendar. He states that the reaction he gets from employees and customers is remarkable. The company is a multi-generational family business which specialized in contemporary indoor and outdoor patio furniture along with hot tubs.

Speaking of the Central Okanagan Food Bank, they have launched its first-ever Pot of Gold 50/50 Raffle through the month of March at www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/cofb. The fundraising goal is $20,000.00 making the potential winning jackpot $10,000.00. Funds raised will go toward the COFB’s Vitality Program for seniors, which helps ensure that they are provided with essential nutrients including fresh milk and eggs. Over 1,500 Vitality hampers will be distributed each month. In 2022 seniors were the fastest-growing demographic that received food assistance from the food bank.

The AGM of Central Okanagan Heritage Society is Wednesday, March 15th at 7:00 p.m. at Benvoulin Heritage Church. Guest speaker is Dr. Maurice (Maury) Williams on the Kettle Valley Railroad and Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society. Dr. Williams is a retired professor of History from UBCO.

