Straight From DeHart - March 9, 2022

Cheeseburger, fries, and an old-fashioned milkshake. What could be better than that? Burger Baron Kelowna at 140 Rutland Road N. is celebrating their 5th anniversary. Owned and operated by Karrin Morris, this long-time, one-of-a-kind burger house was originally built in the early ’60s and is now known as the home of the five-napkin burger. Karrin employs eleven full-time staff who have been with her since opening. She needs all that staff as Burger Baron makes everything from scratch, including their famous baron sauce and 18 litres of gravy every two days. Famous for their burgers, which are 100% beef with no fillers or additives, the most popular burgers are the cheeseburgers and the mushroom burgers. A close second is their Halifax Style Donairs, but the most popular item on the menu by far is their milkshakes. Burger Baron makes about 200 per day with fresh cream and real fruit. Yes, 200! Four generations of customers come through this nostalgic restaurant and popular drive-thru, which is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. If you have not tried the burgers, crinkle fries and milkshakes, you are truly missing out. The onion rings are a very close second to the fries. Vegan and vegetarian options. www.burgerbaronkelowna.ca

Leasing agent, Dallas Gray, formerly with the Stober Group has started a new position with Argus Properties as their manager of leasing and business development. Argus Properties has a large portfolio of industrial, office and retail space and they will build to suit. The company also has residential apartments and a hospitality division, including, The Eldorado Hotel, Manteo Resort, Four Points by Sheraton Airport and the Hampton Inn and Suites Airport. dgray@argusproperties.ca

After 20 years with Interior Savings and ten years at its helm, Kathy Conway will be retiring from her role as President and CEO effective March 19/2022. Kathy joined Interior Savings as Chief Financial Officer in 2002 before assuming her present role in March 2012. During her tenure, Interior Savings has grown 49% from $3.9 billion in funds under administration in 2012 to over $5.8 billion today; close to $30 million in profits returned to members in the past ten years and over $4 million in bursaries awarded through their Million Dollar Bursary Program. Interior Savings and Coastal Community Credit Union partnered to create the largest credit union-owned insurance agency in BC and this year, they merged with Spruce Credit Union in Prince George. The board, led by board chair Rob Shirra will announce Kathy’s successor within the coming weeks.

The new Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors 2022 – 2023 are President Pamela Pearson, Sentes Automotive; Vice-President Dan Price, Dilworth Quality Homes; Secretary Maryse Harvey, MH2 Consulting and Ex-officio Past President Jeffrey Robinson, Rush, Ihas LLP. Directors are Annika Betts, Sandhill Winery; Patrick Bobyn, Pushor Mitchel LLP; Ellen Boelcke, KCR Kelowna Community Resources; Ron Cannan, Summerhill Pyramid Winery; Treena Carson-Piva, Real Property Management; Aron Dow, Farris LLP; Derek Gratz, UBC Okanagan; Dennis Keenan, Rogers: Stewart Parke, Parke Pacific Projects: Paula Quinn, KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence; Carmen Rempel, Kelowna Gospel Mission; Reece Tomlinson, RWT Growth Inc.; Marina Warrender, KPMG; and Chris Wills, Venture Commercial Realty. Appointed advisors are Councillor Maxine DeHart, City of Kelowna; Bill Gillett, Okanagan School of Business, Steve Fosbery, WFN and Connor Margetts, Vice-President OBSA. Directors will be ratified at the virtual AGM held on Thursday, March 17th from noon to 1:00 p.m. Registration is online at www.kelownachamber.org/events

The website of Beachtek, the local dealer for Canadian made home EV-Chargers is www.beachtekev.com

Buzz Marketing has opened a new photography studio in downtown Kelowna, alongside a $5,000.00 marketing package giveaway as well as a promotion that sees all profits going towards the Kelowna branch of the BCSPCA. Until April 30, anyone can book a professional headshot package at 50% off ($99.00) with those proceeds going towards the Kelowna BCSPCA branch. The giveaway is for three months of social media content creation, filmed in the new studio and on location at your business or project and will run until April 30 at which time a winner will be chosen at random and announced. Anyone can enter and all entrants will have access to the discounted photography package. For more information o this offer visit www.buzzmarketing.ca/buzz-marketing-giveaway. Mark Tompkins is the owner/ Business Development and Niko Freer is the Creative Director at Buzz Marketing.

Collin Morrison who is challenged, and his mom Madeline Morrison are well-known, long-time citizens of Kelowna. A couple of weeks ago while Collin was helping his brother move back to Kelowna, a cube truck lost control and hit their vehicle close to Field, B.C. Scott died at the scene and Collin was medevacked to Calgary where he underwent many operations. Collin was flown back to Kelowna and is now at KGH. A full recovery is hopeful, but it will take a long time. This family has gone through so much and any help would be appreciated. A GoFundMe has been set up for help to care for Collin at www.gofundme.com/f/caring-for-collin-morrison?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=lwAR2bPdfaxUc

Happy 54th Anniversary Pat and Gloria Moore. (Mar. 9).

Pharmasave Mission Park, Lakeshore and West Kelowna now have COVID 19 rapid tests available for everyone 60 and older. There is no charge to the patient when picking up rapid tests. All you must do is show your BC medical card.

The Okanagan Table’s recently launched cooking classes, Cheffing with Kelsey, provide a great opportunity to further your culinary education. The Wednesday evening classes led by Chef Kelsey Oudendag are fun, inspiring, and useful. Each class features engaging cooking demonstrations with guest interaction and detailed demonstrations of product and technique. Guests participate in the class while also enjoying a full dinner of menu items created by the evening's lesson. A few of the classes featured are Fun with a Friend Kitchen Party, Bon Appetit, French Classics or German Bistro and Gluten-Free Cooking and Baking. The cooking class schedule is available online with registration for each class at www.TheOkanaganTable.com/kitchen

The Kelowna Riding Club is a non-profit society run by enthusiastic volunteers of the local equestrian community. The operating costs of this unique equestrian facility are serviced from hosting community events both equestrian and non-equestrian in nature and over the last two years, they have fallen onto hardship with COVID and no-hosting of events. Their group of volunteers is planning an online auction that will take place on March 15th for three days only with the hope that they will raise $10,000.00 to ensure they can continue to open their gates throughout 2022. The Kelowna Riding Club was first located at 4639 Lakeshore Road. The house and barn have a long history the house was known as the Ritz Cafe and the barn was the host of the local riding club beginning in 1931. Today, the club is located at 3745 Gordon Drive, sitting on ten acres. Amy Nutt is the volunteer communications coordinator for the club. www.kelownaridingclub.ca; @kelownaridingclub; @Kelowna_Riding_Club.

The Annual 2022 Global Citizen Event Calendar is now out. Join them on March 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Metro Hub for an intimate evening of Indigenous stories and songs with multi-award-winning singer/songwriter, Cheryl Bear. On March 20th at 6:00 p.m. at the Mary Irwin, they are hosting Theater for A Night to Honour Indigenous Women for a concert, fashion show and screening of Mel’s Story. Then, on March 27th join them at 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Summerhill Winery for Syilx Storytelling inside an earthen kekuli pithouse with Madeline Terbasket. Visit www.globalcitizenevents.com for more information and tickets.

Congratulations to the recipients of the Heritage Awards for 2022. St. Aidan’s Church, Rutland (A Conservation Project on a Heritage Building in Non-Residential Use); Anne Stirling House, 2178 Pandosy Street (A Conservation Project on a Heritage Building in Residential Use); Raymer Block at the corner of Bernard and Water Street (Continued Conservation of a Heritage Building in Non-residential Use); Leckie House, 781 Bernard Avenue (Continued Conservation of a Heritage Building in Residential Use); 700 – 800 Block of Sutherland Avenue (Preservation of a Neighbourhood or Natural Heritage Area); Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society (Special Heritage Project); Janice Henry and Walley Lightbody (Distinguished Community Service Awards.

Do your yard a big favour this coming gardening season with a new backyard composter. Backyard composting is resourceful, easy, and rewarding and almost half of household waste is easily compostable. The Regional Waste Reduction office’s annual sale features backyard composters for $40.00 (tax included, a big savings from the regular $80.00 retail price. It is a presale only with a limited supply of only 300 available and a limit of two per household. The pre-order sale runs March 1st through March 31st while supplies last with compost units delivered directly to your home in late April in time for the gardening season. www.rdco/compostersale or 250-469-6250.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 65th Luke Stack (Mar. 12); Irene Hewko (Mar. 7); Lisa Stephenson (Mar. 9); Marguerite Berry (Mar. 9); Ryan Coome (Mar. 10); Karen Christiansen (Mar.10); Dan Nonis (Mar. 10); Katie Balkwill (Mar. 10); Helen Hut (Mar. 12); Linda Manoin (Mar. 12); Wayne Carson (Mar. 12); Bill Justus (Mar. 12); Colin Pritchard (Mar. 13); Jeff Vander Zalm (Mar. 13); Max Sloan (Mar. 13); Karen Cooper (Mar. 13); Jeff Giebelhaus (Mar. 14); Max Runge (Mar 14); Christine Romanow (Mar. 14); Shaida Langley (Mar. 15); Nettie Schafer (Mar. 15).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca