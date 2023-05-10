Straight From DeHart - May 10, 2023

I will not be writing a column next week. See you on May 24, 2023.

Perc’s Place at #146 – 1876 Cooper Road in Cooper Plaza is celebrating its 25th anniversary in business. Perc’s is a locally owned and operated independent coffee shop, owned by mother and daughter team Karen Nonis and Michelle Nonis. Perc’s is open seven days a week for coffee, specialty coffee, breakfast, lunch, local baked goods, sandwiches, and cold drinks. The coffee shop also supports other independently owned local businesses for their baked goods and treats. Their delicious coffee is from JJ Bean Coffee Roasters, another independently owned business. To celebrate and thank their loyal customers, on Wednesday, May 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. they will be offering a mini beef dip and regular coffee on the house.

The Celebration of Life for well-known local and long-time friend Mike Rout is Saturday, May 13th at 1:00 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Hall. Coffee and dessert to follow.

Farming Karma is a family-owned and operated business. The name originally came from farmer Karma Gill and along with his wife Kuku, they have been apple orchardists for over 30 years. Now with their children, Avi, Binny, and Sumeet, they have created an Agri-tourism facility on their orchard at 1160 McKenzie Road. Starting with the launch of their popular apple soda and then a full line of four other flavoured fruit sodas, they ventured into a new launch of Vodka Soda 5% product branded Farming Karma Spirit. Farming Karma has now launched another new premium drink in a can, Farming Karma Cocktails. The cocktails are non-alcoholic, gluten-free, with no preservatives, no artificial flavours, no colour added, vegan, and are made on their family farm, like all their other Farming Karma products. The cocktails come in flavours of Mindful Mule (Lime and Ginger); Conscious Cosmo (Rhubarb & Orange Zest); Mellow Mimosa (Mango) and Musing Mojito (Mint and Lime). They are available at Peter’s Independent Grocery, Safeway and at their tasting bar at 1160 McKenzie Road. It is well worth the short drive and a very pleasant experience for the entire family.

Global Pet Foods has opened in the Capri Centre Mall at Unit 105, 1835 Gordon Drive. Owned and operated by Kelowna-born and raised, Marie Meade, the company is a 100% Canadian-owned franchise with a strong focus on expertise to help with solutions for your pets. Global Pet Foods focuses on dogs and cats with products including N & D, Nature’s Harvest, which is exclusive to Global Pet Foods, Fromm, and Pawt4paws CBD drops, which are manufactured in Kelowna for pets' anxiety and inflammation. From picky pets to allergies, they can help troubleshoot any issue using natural holistic health. If you would like to try supplements rather than medication for your pets, they have options for most ailments. Along with frozen raw pet food, you will find Canadian and BC-made products, including wet and dry food and treats, accessories, apparel, and grooming supplies. The pet food bakery has a good selection of goodies, and you can even get a happy birthday treat for your pet. Open seven days a week. Leashed pets are welcome in the store. www.globalpetfoods.com

The Kelowna Hotel Motel Association celebrated their 6th Annual Heart of Hospitality Awards. The awards were launched to recognize front-line staff who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences to Kelowna and area visitors. Congratulations to the 2023 recipients in three categories. Michelle Ord of Accent Inns, June Ord Heart and Soul Award; Zoi Tomusilovic of the Royal Anne Hotel, Service Superstar; Lise McKenzie of Argus Group, Spirit of Kelowna, sponsored by Tourism Kelowna. I was honoured to be a judge of these important awards in our industry.

Beth Shumka has been appointed as RBC’s Regional Vice President for the Okanagan and Kootenays, based out of Kelowna. Beth has been with RBC for 30 years and has held a variety of leadership roles in Western Canada with both RBC Royal Bank and RBC Insurance. In her new role, Beth will lead a team of 200 financial service professionals who provide tailored advice and service to clients in 20 branches throughout the Okanagan and Kootenays. Beth is an Executive Co-Chair of the BC Chapter of the RBC Royal Eagles, a fellowship of both Non-Indigenous and Indigenous employees working together to raise awareness, honour and celebrate Indigenous culture throughout BC. Beth.shumka@rbc.com

Janice Taylor has opened her first AH-HA Healing Centre in Kelowna at #50 – 1615 Dickson Avenue, with an entry door adjacent to the Bean Scene Café door at Landmark. AH-HA is a unique approach to uncovering early woundedness in others and leveraging that woundedness into purpose. Janice has discovered over the years that early childhood trauma that can prevent a person from realizing their full potential often holds the secrets and information to overcoming the impact of trauma and uncovering a person’s true purpose. Her modality can be applied to individuals as well as entire companies and in both cases the approach is intended to unlock the potential that is often masked by past pain/trauma. Janice’s first flagship location will introduce four quadrants of healing to tackle mental and emotional health by combining different healing modalities. This is growing across Canada and the US with accredited healers. Formerly, Janice was involved in the tech industry for years and her journey in business has always been complimented by a healing modality she developed leveraging her background in Psychology and authentic concern for the health and well-being of others. www.ahhahealing.com

The Stobbe family of Madalea Growers Blueberry Farm have been milking cows since the ’50s and in 2014 decided to diversify by planting blueberries on their property at 233 Riverside Road in Mara, B.C. They have been selling fresh and frozen blueberries as well as blueberry juice to stores around BC as well as other locations in Western Canada. Their blueberry juice contains about 1kg of blueberries in every bottle and has no additional ingredients, just blueberries. It is pasteurized as well so it is shelf-stable for up to a year and is super high in antioxidants as well as Vitamin C and Vitamin A. It is available at Peter’s Your Independent Grocer. I met the Stobbe’s at Peter’s Your Independent Grocer and they gave me a bottle of their Sip and Savour 100% Blueberry Juice to try. It tasted fantastic and since then I have purchased additional bottles. Erin Visscher is the Director of Operations for Madalea Growers Ltd. www.madaleagrowers.com

Grillin’ For Good is a free community BBQ hosted by Secure Rite in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank on Saturday, May 13th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 2310 Enterprise Way. Join them for a burger and refreshments. AH-HA Centre in Kelowna

Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting Business After Hours on May 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the West Kelowna Yacht Club, sponsored by Okanagan Business Excellence and M&M Food Market. www.gwboardoftrade.com

The Okanagan Asian Culture Festival is May 21st at Red Bird Brewing at 1080 Richter Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Free Admission. The event is sponsored by the Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society, the City of Kelowna, and Red Bird Brewing.

Organized by Dave Scruton and Brian Jamieson, the MS Walk in West Kelowna is Saturday, May 27th at 11:00 a.m. on the Westside starting from the Gellatly Nut Farm. The festivities will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with the walk itself concluding by 1:00 p.m. Brian’s wife Sandie has MS as does Dave’s son Adam. Mayor Milsom will welcome all the participants. www.mswalks.ca

Residents are invited to sign up for the Alzheimer Society of BC, IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s on May 28th and have an opportunity to win a $1,000.00 VISA gift card. The walk, presented by Go Auto, is at Kelowna City Park at noon. Visit www.alzbc.org/walk-bc.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 60th Bonnie Redman (May 7); Kamlesh Patel (May 10); Scott Henderson (May 10); Michael J. Ballingall (May 10); Andrew Bruce (May 10); Clair Jantzen (May 10); Rick Essler (May 11); Sandi Deschner (May 11); Rob Balsdon (May 12); Arnie Schneider (May 13); Joy Huculak (May 13); Marian Grimwood (May 13); Shane Osborne (May 14); Mike Schell (May 14); John Davina (May 15); Frank Stewart (May 15); Debra Mauro (May 15); Stan Martindale (May 16); Lori McCormack (May 16); Judi Ronacher (May 16); John Glennon (May 16). In memory of our father Edward Abram (May 16).

