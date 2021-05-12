Straight From DeHart - May 12, 2021

Well-known golf course, Michaelbrook Ranch Golf Club has been sold and now will be known as Michaelbrook Golf & Brookside Grill. New local owners, Norm Parent, his brother Neil Parent of Pentar Homes, and their niece Nadean Ostrom are excited to welcome their members and green fee players. Norm is not completely new to the golf industry as he owned one of the first Par-T indoor golf centers in Canada in Grande Prairie. They feel the golf course is a gem, along with their wonderful staff. The popular 18-hole golf course offers a pro shop led by team leader Earl Stuart and the course is maintained by long-time golf superintendent Garett Squire. The Brookside Grill has a huge covered patio with a view of the golf course and inside seating as well. Chef Sandy Spencer uses the freshest local ingredients for their menu items. Michaelbrook will be planting a garden so that they will be able to use their own homegrown ingredients in the restaurant that ties into the culture that Norm, Neil, and Nadean would like to instill in the business and around the area of the golf course. The varied menu includes homemade daily soup, appetizers, burgers, salads, fish and chips, quesadilla, wings, and much more. Michaelbrook offers bike racks and is family accessible. Restaurant hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the golf course hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at this time. www.michaelbrook.ca

Celebrating a milestone, congratulations to Sergio Cunial, conference manager, and Charlene Schafer in the housekeeping department, who are both celebrating 35 years with the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre. www.rpbhotels.com

Mickie’s Pub patio at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre is now open until 8:00 p.m. Join us and see our beautiful display of hanging baskets and flowers.

The East Kelowna Community Hall has a brand new kitchen, thanks to the support of local organizations, businesses, and citizens. The original hall, located on McCulloch Road was built in 1929 and was used for a school, church services, gatherings, and even as a public health unit. Harry Dodd, who operated the KLO General Store and Post Office, donated his adjacent land for a larger hall, Anglican Church, and tennis courts. A community hall board was formed in 1939 and the new hall addition built by volunteer labour opened in 1940. The hall has been the hub of the East Kelowna community and has hosted everything from weddings and concerts to craft sales and voting polls. Fast forward to 2021, the board’s goal, headed by President Kathy Sawchuk, was to have the kitchen upgraded to comply with IHA regulations so that they could host more community events and provide kitchen rentals. The Rotary Capri Club of Kelowna, headed by member Bob Lemon for his guidance, was compelled by the story of the hall and wanted to see the vision become reality. In partnership with the Capri Rotary Club with a donation of $5,000, the Rotary Club of Kelowna donation of $5,000, and a Rotary District Grant of $10,000 a total of $20,000 was provided for the upgrades. The kitchen now has a completely new ceiling, countertops, LED lighting, hand washing sink, new appliances, flooring, and paint. Others that were instrumental in the project were Kelly Law, Brian McIntyre, Greg Hewko of NuFloors, City Furniture, Kelowna Home Hardware, Art and Glenna Gillan (Capri Rotary Club), and Lyle Isenor (Rotary Club of Kelowna). If you are interested in cooking in the country, contact eastkelownahall@gmail.com

Kudos to the Landmark District and organizer Dena Barabash who raised over $15,000 for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter on their hugely successful Annual Mother’s Day Gift Tote Drive-Thru on May 8.

Back in April 2020, Current Taxi, owned and operated by Dale Conway initiated a program offering free rides to all health care workers to and from work in the areas they serviced. They started the program on April 1, with the hopes of keeping it running for a couple of weeks. They were able to keep it running for six weeks and provided over 475 free rides. Fast forward one year, and one thing has not faded. The dedication of the amazing health care workers. Current Taxi once again decided to bring back the program. They will be giving these heroes free rides to and from work for two weeks. Like last year, they are hopeful to keep the program running longer but will know more in the coming weeks as they measure demand and their capabilities to fund the program. Current Taxi also wants to let the public know that the program was and is also being supported by local community members who stepped up to the plate to keep the program running for a longer period of time. So far, from the first of May, they have received in excess of $3,500 from donors and supporters of the program, which in turn will help keep the program running. Interested parties can make donations on their website at https://currenttaxi.ca/healthcare-hero/

Venture Commercial, a division of Venture Realty Corp. has added two new members to its team. Miriam Helpenny formerly worked as a multi-media journalist for Castanet News. She will be using her creativity to benefit Venture’s marketing, social media, and overall team’s efforts. With over 12 years of experience in BC and Alberta, Lee Levering is their newest broker. He previously worked in commercial real estate in Calgary as well as for landlords and developers in both Calgary and Kelowna. Jason Wills is a partner and Chris Wills a managing partner of Venture Commercial. They now have eight team members. www.venturecommercial.ca

Canada’s Country Music Gentleman and a local, Ben Klick and New Country 100.7 and 103.1 are teaming up to bring back Music Fest MS on May 30th at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in support of #WeChallengeMS during MS Awareness Month and World MS Day. This third nationwide virtual movement will be held as a live stream on YouTube, a telethon on New Country 100.7 in Kelowna, and New Country 103.1 in Kamloops. The show features an acoustic live performance by Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Aaron Pritchett, Jason McCoy, Chad Brownlee, Bobby Wills, Wes Mack, and Ben Klick. There will also be a message from the MS Society of Canada as well as various other special guest appearances and performances throughout the event. Ben’s father was diagnosed with MS. www.benklick.com/MusicFestMS

Relay for Life at Okanagan Mission Secondary School (OKM) opens with opening ceremonies on May 27 and the event running all-day May 28 at the school, with closing ceremonies on May 29. Their goal is to raise $10,000.00 for the Canadian Cancer Society which will go to research for a cure. The event is completely student-run by their leadership excellence students, with support from the teachers and the coordinators at the Canadian Cancer Society. The event is for OKM staff and students only, but they would still encourage the public to support them and donate. www.relayforlife.ca/okm

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be taking place online, walking together in spirit. Participants are encouraged to walk their own way throughout the month of May, before joining an online celebration on Sunday, May 30. While participants are encouraged to walk in honour of someone dear to them, each community chooses an honouree, who is a person who has been affected by dementia or who has contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. The walk in Kelowna honours past Walk Chair Guy Bird and his wife Maureen Bird. This year, they are offering an online auction that will be online for the month of May. Funds raised will support local Alzheimer Society of BC programs and services and will help enable research into the cause and the cure for the disease. To register visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca. Brenda Josephs is the Kelowna Walk Chair.

Birthdays of the week – Rob Balsdon (May 12); Arnie Schneider (May 13); Joy Hucalak (May 13); Ono Curaloto (May 13); John Schlosser (May 14); John Davina (May 15); Frank Stewart (May 15); Stan Martindale (May 16); John Glennon (May 16); Judi Ronacher (May 16); Judy Syrnyk (May 17); Brent Lobson (May 17); Gerry Reiber (May 17); Tammie Watson (May 17); Kathy Conway (May 18); Wendy Soon (May 18).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca