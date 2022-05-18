Straight From DeHart - May 18th, 2022

Potters Addict Ceramic Art Centre, the Okanagan’s first pottery school is celebrating 20 years at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and their 32nd year in Kelowna. Established artist and owner of Potters Addict, Bonnie Anderson had a goal of establishing a Ceramic Arts Centre, a hub for anyone with a desire to learn about clay and all its possibilities. Potters Addict teaches courses in clay art, sculpture, pottery wheel techniques, hand-building techniques, decorating and glazing techniques and special firing techniques, which include the ancient method of Lustres, gold and metallics such as Mother of Pearl and Raku firings, Bonnie’s specialty. Schools book pottery classes throughout the year, they offer gift certificate programs, host birthday parties for youth and adults, as well as host private classes or one on one. Throughout the summer months and all year round, they run clay and art courses for vulnerable children. Many of her students have become instructors and started their own pottery studios. Bonnie’s paintings and pottery are sold in her studio exclusively. Potters Addict has up to eight people teaching classes as well as up to 35 club members and 25 new students coming in every five weeks. www.pottersaddict.com

V Nails & Spa has opened at #104 – 591 Bernard Avenue in the Rush Ihas Hardwick Building, beside the former post office on Bernard. Owned and operated by Vy Nguyen, this small boutique nail and spa business offers manicures, pedicures, gel nails and face and eyebrow waxing. Vy has been in the industry for over eight years and is offering 20% off all services until May 30/2022. Walk-ins are welcome. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For an appointment call 250-258-8209.

Trulli Italian Supermercato at 102 – 200 Dougall Road North is celebrating its 1st anniversary in business. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Neal Hagreen and Sommelier Stephanie Larsen, the supermarket is chock-full of authentic Italian products that focus on the Southern Italian Region of Italy and beyond. Catering to both chefs and the public, the supermarket offers a large variety of olive oils including premium Decarlo and other products in that brand, IL Mastro Pastaio (The Pasta Master) and other dried pastas. They carry Italian coffee beans, cookies, dried herbs from Sicily, a good variety of preserved veggies, along with a huge variety of olives, canned beans, tomatoes, and tuna. The store has a wonderful atmosphere, and you will need some time to view all the products. www.trulliitalian.com Open Monday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Myeloma Canada is hosting a Kelowna Patient & Caregiver Education Conference on June 15 and 16th at the Coast Capri Hotel. Join them and learn about the latest advances in research, symptom management and more from healthcare professionals in our region. On behalf of the Kelowna and Kamloops support group, they look forward to welcoming people living with myeloma and their families to this inspirational and rejuvenating event. One of the speakers at the event, Anna Giulione, has practiced internationally in Montreal, Paris, and Frankfurt and is currently the Clinical Research (Multiple Myeloma) Nurse with the Tom Baker Cancer Center in Calgary. Anna recently won the prestigious 2022 Myeloma Canada Marion State Memorial Nursing award. The event is free of charge with a light breakfast and lunch. Registration deadline is June 1/2022. Register at events.eply.com/kelowna2022

The Canadian Home Builder’s Association has been working with community stakeholders to learn how to best support youth and young adults joining the local workforce. They would like to invite students and those looking to update their jobs or careers to the 2022 Okanagan Hiring Fair. There will be up to 100 local employers to job shop from. The event is open to all industries and employers and will have a wide range of employer types to choose from. Join them Friday, May 27, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kelowna Curling Club. Free registration for job seekers. For more details and registration visit www.chbaco.com/events

Kelowna Women in Business, Women of the Year 2022 Finalists sponsored by BDC are Alexandra Carnio, Founder ProducKIDvity; Tory Braun, Communications Specialist, Allison Ramchuk, CEO, KGH Foundation; Laura Thurnheer, Associate Dean, Okanagan School of Business; June Nicolay, Co-Founder, Distrib-u-tec; Michele Rebiere, CCO, Pacific Rim Brands and Valerie McTavish, Content Marketing Specialist.

Kelowna Women in Business, Change Maker 2022 Finalists, sponsored by Crowe MacKay are Dr. Harmony Mir, Harmony Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic; Tammy Tyree, Author, Clinical Hypnotherapist & Reiki Master; Daniel Bussiere, Principal, Benewealth; Elizabeth Williams, Founder, Dress for Success; Laura Heatherington, Professor, Okanagan School of Business, Angie Lohr, Founder, HOPE Outreach, Dominique Lennox, Program Director, Dress for Success and Laurence East, Co-Founder Reframe Concepts. The Rise Awards Gala is Wednesday, May 18th.

Happy 20th Anniversary Paul and Kirsten Moxness (May 18).

The 27th Annual Gutsy Walk is back in person on Sunday, June 5th for Crohn's and Colitis Canada, taking place across Canada including Kelowna. The live walk will be held in City Park starting at the grandstands. Opening ceremonies with Honourary Chair, well-known morning radio host B Mack of Virgin Radio 99.9 begin at 9:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:15 a.m. Join the walk to celebrate the research milestones achieved in the past and help to fund innovations in the future. For more information contact Donna Gallagher at dlg2018@telus.net. To register or sponsor visit www.gutsywalk.ca. You can also register for the walk on June 5.

The 2022 Motorcycle Ride for Dad is Sunday, June 12th at Banner Recreation, supporting prostate cancer. You can pre-register on June 4th at M & M Performance, June 11th at Banner Recreation, log onto www.ridefordad.ca/okanagan, or register on ride day at 7:00 a.m. There are prizes, lunch, a poker run, a scenic ride, and a parade. Sponsors are Gateway Casino, KMS Tools, M & M Performance and Banner Recreation. The first 300 riders to register receive a free meal from Match Eatery and Public House.

What is a Folk School? The Okanagan Folk School (OKFS) in Peachland at 5878 Beach Avenue is about transforming lives, bringing people together in a nurturing environment for experiences in learning and community life that spark self-discovery. A Folk School promotes and preserves the knowledge, skills, crafts, and stories of the past and present. It helps students recognize and develop their creativity, talents and interests in a student-centred environment and having experiences that affirm individual differences. OKFS offer year-round classes in craft, art, music, dance, cooking, gardening, nature studies, building, photography, writing, fibre arts and much more. Their 4-pillar approach is to bring off-season revenue to Peachland, create more employment for artisans and instructors, create community amongst the students and town of Peachland and establish Peachland as the craft, art, applied skills educations center of Western Canada. Murray Wood is the founder and president of the OKFS and Matthew Abrey, the Okanagan Folk School Director. For more information and to become a member visit www.okfolkschool.ca

Birthdays of the week – Wendy Soon (May 18); Rae Stewart (May 18); Kathy Conway (May 18); Klein Felt (May 19); Marg Bernath (May 19); Ginny Becker (May 19); Ken Derer (May 19); Carrie Metzger (May 20); Martha Laser (May 19); Doug Stranaghan (May 20); Judy Stewart (May 21); Patrick Ray (May 21); Regan Bartel (May 21); Beryl Itani (May 21); Richard Hooper (May 22); Brian Mack (McCune) (May 22); Dino Gina (May 22); Allan Tozer (May 23); Francis Braam (May 23); Jeremie Dyck (May 24); Travis Hackl (May 24).



