Straight From DeHart - May 19, 2021

Lake House Marine & Surf Shop has opened in the former August Motorcars facility at 884 McCurdy Place. You won’t miss their sign, as Lake House has large sunglasses in their logo that are clearly displayed on their sign on the building, which can be seen from Highway 97N. The company is managed in Kelowna by brothers Brennan Spear and Carter Spear who operate as co-general managers. Both Brennan and Carter are not new to the marine industry, as they both were employed at Seca Marine in Lake Country for many years. Lake House Marine is an Edmonton-based company under the YACHIMEC Auto Group. In Kelowna, they are MasterCraft and Crest dealers and also sell pre-owned watercraft. The company offers storage, full service, detailing, and boat handling. The retail board shop carries surf and wakeboards, along with water skis, tubes, accessories, and Travis Mathew brand clothing, which might be a great gift for Father’s Day. Lake House also has a partnership with Wizard Lake Marine. Open Tuesday to Saturday. www.lakehousemarine.com

The Five Points Quality Meats is a butcher shop that is owned and operated by butcher Steve Vereschagin. They do meat processing for local farmers but now have set up a retail section to offer all their in-house made meat products to the public. Located at 2670 Enterprise Way, tucked behind Budget Rent A Car, The Five Points services local farmers and sells quality meat products made with locally raised products. They are teamed up with a farm in Lumby called Pig City and The Five Points use their pasture-raised pork exclusively in all their pork products. They source their beef from B.C. farms in the Okanagan and the southern interior. Now available in their shop are homemade sausage, bacon, pepperoni, and Wild Paw Raw Dog Food. Just in time for the BBQ season are their homemade smokies, burgers, and Steve's specialty, which are one-of-a-kind in-house made hot dogs from their own special recipe. Pepperoni is made with old and new recipes. If you are interested in purchasing a side of beef or pork, Steve will also custom-cut the product for you. This shop is certainly for meat lovers. Support this local butcher. Open Tuesday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Check-out their Facebook page or 5pointsmeats@gmail.com

Clara Jasinski is the studio manager at Evolved Strength Training at 101 - 1447 Ellis Street. The program is personalized slow-motion strength training, with trainers focused on every detail to make the training safe. The training is short, five minutes, one to two times per week, and Evolved will never waste your time with ineffective exercise. The training is science-based with proven results using HIT (High-intensity training) on medical-grade equipment. At Evolved, they use a slow-motion, HIT Strength method that produces a deep and extremely productive workout each time, without having to spend hours in the gym. Evolved is a private studio where you will work one-on-one by appointment with a certified strength coach in a clean, quiet, cool, and focused environment, doing a challenging, yet safe, short workout that is so effective that you will only have to do it once or twice per week. www.evolvedstrength.ca

Foodies will not want to miss these culinary workshops at Okanagan College. The cooking series will give adults the opportunity to discover new skills and explore different flavours while learning in the College's commercial kitchens under the guidance of Okanagan College's Red Seal Chefs. Sign up for Dinner Party - Wine and Dine Series – Mediterranean, June 11 and 12; Learn to Cook Series – French, June 15-17; Vegetarian Cooking and Nutrition Series with Farmers Market Tour and Cooking Class: June 26, or Bread and Pastry Series – Sourdough, June 25-27. Stay tuned for more workshops. For more information and to register visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/tradesculinaryworkshops

Tourism Kelowna has a new Board of Directors for 2021/22. They are: Annika Betts (Sandhill Wines); Audrey Surrao (RauDZ Creative Concepts); Carla Carlson (Comfort Suites); Cedric Younge (Hyatt Place); Dale Sivucha, (Coast Capri); Edan Fay (The Royal Kelowna); Jon De Bruyne (Kelowna Concierge); Joseph Clohessy (Delta Hotel); Kelly Watt (Sandman Hotel); Kristi Caldwell (Wiseacre Farm Distillery); Michael J. Ballingall (Big White) Nataley Nagy (Kelowna Art Gallery); Natalie Corbett (President Hotel Motel Association); Gail Given (City of Kelowna); Penny Gambell (Lake Country), Sam Samaddar (YLW); Thom Killingsworth (Yacht club). Outgoing board members are Heather Schaub (Casa Loma) and Dan Matheson (Okanagan Golf Club). The board will elect directors to the executive roles at the upcoming May board meeting. www.tourismkelowna.com

Kudos to Studio9 School of the Arts. Traditionally, the school celebrates Nurses Week each May with a performance at KGH. This year, as we all know, is the need for a switch. With a play on Scrabble, students in Grades 6 to 12 each made letter tiles to create words they feel describe nurses. The ceramic tiles have been affixed to a four-by-eight painted sheet of plywood and put on a large easel for display in KGH for all the nurses and others to see. In past years, Studio9 has created skits, spoken word poetry, sang songs, and read stories, which they have been able to perform right at the nurses' stations throughout KGH. Mike Guzzi is the executive director of the school. www.studio9.ca

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is seeking applications from creative and diverse youth ages 13 - 18 from Kelowna and West Kelowna to join its new RCA Youth Arts Council. The Council is youth-led by youth for youth. Examples of the initiatives may include hosting an open-mic poetry night, youth talent showcase, publishing a collection of Kelowna-based youth writing, creating a virtual exhibition space for short films, fashion shows, or organizing a fundraising activity to support youth projects. Applications can be found at https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/get-involved/youth-council/. The deadline is June 30/2021. For more information contact Andrew Stauffer, Community and Education Programming Specialist at programming@rotarycentreforthearts.com. Colleen Fitzpatrick is the Executive Director of the RCA.

The Crohn’s and Colitis Canada Annual Gutsy Walk is Sunday, June 6th across Canada. This year’s virtual walk will raise funds for research, patient programs, advocacy, and awareness. Crohn’s and colitis are autoimmune diseases that cause the body to attack itself, leading to inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract with more than 270,000 Canadian living with the disease. For more information, to sponsor a participant, donate, or to register for the virtual walk visit www.gustywalk.ca or call Donna Gallagher at 778-940-9066.

In collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, the Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society will be co-hosting a live interview event with Dr. Audrey Tang on June 2nd from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. (PDT B.C.) titled Algorithms into Humanities – Conversation with Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang. This presentation and Q and A focuses on the role of contemporary Taiwan’s democracy, welfare, and digital power in the context of globalization and the vision of Al, transformative technology, and social innovation. This will be chaired by Dr. Chia-Ling Yang (University of Edinburgh) and the Discussant is Dr. Wayne Lai (UBC – Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society). Free online event registration at https://reurl.cc/a53x04

The AGM of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is Tuesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. in a virtual format. They are inviting people to let their name stand to join the 21/22 Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for a one-year term. There are four open board positions. Call or email their office for more information on the upcoming election and nomination process. www.lakecountrychamber.com

The City of Kelowna has received the Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community designation from the Share the Road Cycling Coalition. The program helps communities evaluate the bicycle-friendliness of their community, celebrate progress and work towards improvement over time. www.bfc@sharetheroad.ca

