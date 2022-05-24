Straight From DeHart - May 25th, 2022

Hi everyone. I will not be writing a column next week. See you June 8/2022.

Specialty Bakery has opened its fourth location in Glenmore in the Glenvalley Plaza at 108 – 437 Glenmore Road. Owned and operated by Brent Browne, and the home of the famous Kelonut (half donut and half croissant with crème filling), the new location offers all of Specialty’s baked products, with more than 40 different varieties of breads, including European, gluten-free artisan, sourdough, rye, potato, and their new organic line of breads. They also offer a large selection of buns, cakes, cupcakes, muffins, sausage rolls and meat pies, all made from scratch. Other Specialty Bakery locations are #101 – 833 Finns Road, #16 – 150 Hollywood Road and 3550 Carrington Road in West Kelowna. The new Glenmore store is open seven days a week. The main bakery outlet on Finns Road is open for breakfast and lunch from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday to Friday. www.specialtybakery.ca

After 15 years as owner, operator, and President of Marshall’s Home Living at 2455 Highway 97N, James Marshall has sold his well-known and respected business. James originally started his furniture career in 1997 as a managing partner at City Furniture in West Kelowna and in 2001 started the Simmons Mattress Gallery on Banks Road. In 2007, James built the existing 30,000 square foot building on Highway 97N. Marshall’s Home Living offers a full line of high-end products from many well-known manufacturers such as Bernhardt, Van Gogh Designs, Huppe, Universal and Natuzzi Editions. There is no waiting for furniture and products as the company also has two large warehouses that are fully stocked for immediate delivery to their clients in a couple of days. Although James has left the business, he is still staying in Kelowna. www.marhsallshomeliving.com

RCMP member, Constable Renee Brand, a specialized Child Forensic Interviewer with the Child Abuse Unit embedded at the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna (CAC) has been recognized by the Federal Department of Justice for her Excellence in Victim Centered Policing as part of Victims of Crime Week, May 16th to 20th. The embedded RCMP Child Abuse unit onsite specializes in the interviewing of child victims under the age of 10 and the investigations surrounding these interviews. Constable Brand has done amazing work to support children impacted by abuse and violence in our community and was the sole recipient across Canada to be honoured in the 3rd annual instance of this award presented on May 16th, 2022. www.CACKelowna.com

The first executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation, Kathy Butler, will be recognized with the Distinguished Service Award. Under her guidance, and with the support of a team of dedicated volunteers and staff, she helped thousands of students achieve their education and career goal. Her leadership supported the college’s evolution in modern development practices, demonstrating a commitment to excellence and making a positive impact on our communities. During her tenure, 11,272 awards worth more than $12 million were disbursed to students. Cathy will receive her Distinguished Service Award at an upcoming Convocation ceremony in June. www.okanagn.bc.ca/distinguishedservice

Well, he has done it again. Eric Falkenberg has created what might be my favorite iconic Coca-Cola creation. Drop into Save-On-Foods at Orchard Plaza and check out Ogopogo. It is incredible. Eric constructed Ogopogo with Coca-Cola, Sprite, Canada Dry and a few other products. It was built with 1,100 cases of soda, which works out to about 13,200 cans plus, plus. The display will be up all summer long for both residents and tourists to admire our beloved Ogopogo. Eric also won two Canadian Master Merchandiser Awards for 2021 from the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers. The Large Surface Themed Event Award was for Rudolph during the 2021 holiday season and the Large Surface Gold Multi-Manufacturer Award was for the huge Monster Zombie Hand.

The 2022-23 Tourism Kelowna Society Board of Directors has been unchanged from the past year as all directors seeking re-election were successful and includes Annika Betts, Sandhill Wines; Audrey Surrao, RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.; Carla Carlson, Comfort Suites; Cedric Younge, Hyatt Place; Dale Sivucha, Coast Capri; Edan Fay, The Royal Kelowna; Jon De Bruyne, Kelowna Concierge; Joseph Clohessy, Delta Hotel; Kelly Watt, Sandman Hotel; Kristi Caldwell, Wiseacre Farm Distillery; Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort; Nataley Nagy, Kelowna Art Gallery; Natalie Corbett, Accent Inns; Gail Given, City of Kelowna; Penny Gambell, District of Lake Country; Sam Samaddar, YLW and Thom Killingsworth, Kelowna Yacht Club. The board also recognized Stan Martindale and Heather Schaub, both of whom served multiple years on the Tourism Kelowna board. The board will elect directors to the executive rolls at the upcoming May board meeting. www.tourismkelowna.com

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has received the Community Excellence Award for Environmental Sustainability from the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA). The RDCO was recognized for its collaborative effort in developing a Regional Flood Mitigation Strategy as part of the ongoing Floodplain Management Plan, with extensive input from all local governments, First Nations, and regional partners. www.rdco.com

On Saturday, May 28, President, and CEO of Innovate BC, Raghwa Gopal will publicly shave his head for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and JoAnna’s House. Anyone that knows Raghwa knows that he would never part ways with his hair, or whatever is left of it, but he was glad to shave it to support children. Join Raghwa for a Public Balding Party, (Bands, BBQ and Beers) from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Laurel Packing House. Tickets for $60.00 can be purchased at Cellar Tek at 250-868-3186 or Fluid Power Solutions at 250-763-4333. To donate visit bcchf.ca. A tax receipt will be issued.

The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Okanagan’s next seminar and reception entitled Kelowna 2050: Envisioning Our Future – Planning for Success is Wednesday, June 15th at the Innovation Centre at 410 – 1447 Ellis Street from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. sponsored by Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP. The panel consists of Doug Gilchrist, City of Kelowna, City Manager; Leonard Kerkhoff, Kerkhoff Design; Michael White, UBC AVP; Chris Derickson, WFN Chief, and Deborah Buszard, Moderator. This session brings together an expert panel representing diverse governance, social and corporate perspectives that are key to shaping our infrastructure and collective future. For tickets contact Shirley at bcinfo@icd.ca or ICD Okanagan – Kelowna 2050 – Envisioning our Future.

Kelowna’s best will be on house arrest Wednesday, June 15th, to participate in the Cops for Kids Jail & Bail as part of their annual fundraiser. Some of the city’s prominent citizens may receive a surprise visit from off-duty police officers for a commemorative photo and then they will be left on house arrest to raise their bail in the form of donations to Cops for Kids. Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation is a group of dedicated RCMP members and friends committed to raising funds for children in medical, physical, and traumatic crises within Southeastern B.C. There is still time to nominate a friend, loved one, co-worker or even to take part in this fun event yourself. www.copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438 to arrange an arrest.

Congratulations to grandparents Tim and Robin Light on the birth of their fourth grandchild, Chloe Robin, born to Mack and Brittany O’Rourke on May 20.

Celebrating The Year of the Garden is the return of the self-guided Flower Power Garden Tour on June 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There are nine gardens to explore in West Kelowna and Kelowna. The tour is designed for both beginner and advanced gardeners with experts available to answer questions along the way. The gardens will also be hosting members of the artist community including grapevine weaving artist Annabel Stanley, textile artist Andrea Pyle, Alex Fong, and Mohawk First Nations artist Lee Claremont. Funds raised support Chefs in the Classroom, edible education, an initiative of the Okanagan Chefs Association. Early bird tickets at www.flowerpowerylw.com

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has a new board of directors for 2022-2023. They are Desiree Pat, Lake Country Pet; Angelique Slade Shantz (Rose Hill Orchard); Roxanne Mackintosh (Lake Country Calendar); Monique May (O’Rourke Peak Cellars); Naomi Makki (Interior Savings Credit Union); Carla Carlson (Comfort Suite); Blaine Rhymer (Associate Member); Sevannah Rodgers (Ethereal Tea & Confections); Jackie Goode (Lake Country Fridge); Melissa Cooney (Associate Member); Adam Taylor (Innov8 Digital Solutions) and Jennifer Madsen (Oyama Zipline & Adventure Park). The executive committee will be determined at their June board meeting.

Kelowna Friends of the Library Book Sale is June 5th from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at #114 - 2476 Westlake Road in West Kelowna. Books for all ages and fresh stock each sale. Cash only. www.kelownafol.ca

Birthdays of the week – Lou Blais (May 25); Dave (Teapot) Dunscombe (May 25); Ron Mattiussi (May 25); Lynn Pedde (May 25); Deb Dunnigan (May 25); John Guidolin (May 26); Dena Barabash (May 27); Stephen Fuhr (May 27); Stan Tessmer (May 27); Lucas Griffin (May 27); Tom Macauley (May 27); Richard Prowse (May 28); Carmen Lobsinger (May 28); Cindy Atkinson (May 29); Ron Manoin (May 30); Bob Stewart (May 30); Craig Prystay (May 30); Jim Meiklejohn (May 30); Doug Dooley (May 31); Ray Wynsouw (May 31); Jeff Fraser (May 31); Roma Niessen (May 31).



