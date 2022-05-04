Straight From DeHart - May 4th, 2022

Buster’s Pizza & Donair has opened at 1607 Sutherland Avenue at the corner of Sutherland and Highway 97 beside the landmark towers. Owned and operated by Parth and Meghal Patel, Buster’s is a Canadian franchise, founded in Edmonton, Alberta, with 40 locations in Alberta and three in B.C. including West Kelowna on Carrington Road, which is also owned and operated by the Patel’s, Prince George, Kelowna, and a new location opening in Lake Country this summer. Buster’s offers more than just pizza. They specialize in donairs, chicken wings, a variety of appetizers, poutine, baked pasta, and dessert. They offer a large variety of pizzas from premium and traditional to classic or build your own. Their most popular pizzas are Buster’s Max and Donair-A-Saurs. We sampled the Tropical Hawaiian that comes with double ham and pineapple. It was delicious and the crust was fantastic. They offer a gluten-free/cauliflower crust in the 10” size. Buster’s Pizza is open seven days a week with ample parking right in front of the store. The grand opening is May 7th, with a ribbon-cutting at 1:00 p.m., including activities all day long, specials and face painting at 5:00 p.m. www.busterspizza.ca

Hillberg&Berk has opened in Orchard Park Shopping Center. Founded by CEO Rachel Mielke, and with their head office in Regina, the company manufactures high-quality sterling silver jewellery at affordable prices, offering earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. The store is well-appointed and bright and their entire collection is easily accessible to view in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Hillberg&Berk is community and women-focused, wanting women to achieve equality and gain access to all they need to thrive. They advocate for women and use their platform to share women’s stories, channelling their economic power into opportunities for women. They have generously contributed over $10,000 in cash and donations across Canada to support women. The company partners with Dress for Success Canada to jointly impact the empowerment of women in our local communities. Leading in fashion, Hillberg&Berk has designed and produced two different brooches for Queen Elizabeth, one in 2016 (Snowflake) and one in 2012. Relocating from Edmonton in February, Erica Shepherd is the local store leader and has been with Hillberg&Berk for four years. www.hillbergandberk.com

Success21 Hair Extensions is an award-winning beauty salon located in Orchard Park Shopping Centre. The company supplies products and services that enhance a client's physical appearance for both men and women. Their services include various hair extension methods, hair loss options, cuts, colours, braids and dreadlocks. Samantha Wedlund, founder of Success21 was born in Jamaica and moved to Canada in 2009. She started the company in her living room, then transitioned to her basement and today has a beautiful shop in Orchard Park. In 2019 Success21 launched their Hair Extensions Academy and partnered with MC College, with students joining their team in practicum and others who have started their own beauty businesses. Success21 Hair Extensions have expanded its team to six staff and diversified its clientele. They are celebrating their 6th year in business in the Okanagan. www.success21hairextensions.com

The Kelowna Hotel Motel Association celebrated their annual Heart of Hospitality Awards. Launched in 2017, the awards recognize frontline staff who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences to Kelowna and area visitors. The three categories recognized are Heart & Soul nominated through peer and co-worker stories; Service Superstar nominated through guest stories and Spirit of Kelowna sponsored by Tourism Kelowna. Congratulations to Shelby Macgillivray, Hotel Zed (Heart & Soul); Chance Boruck, Four Points by Sheraton Airport (Service Superstar) and Bobby Bissessar, The Cove Lakeside Resort (Spirit of Kelowna). I was honored to be a judge for these important awards in the tourism industry.

Executive Director of The Bridge Youth & Family Services, Celine Thompson has announced her retirement in November of this year. The Board of Directors is actively looking for her successor. www.thebridgeservices.ca

Scott Millard, Ryan Engevik and Eric Saleski of IG Wealth Management have all passed the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) final exam. The CFP® designation is the highest designation in financial planning and is the gold standard internationally for the industry. Attaining the certification takes many years of study and multiple exams and requires certificants to adhere to the FP Canada code of ethics, rules of conduct, fitness standard and practice standards. Brett Millard, CFP® is the Regional Director for IG Wealth Management in the Okanagan. Brett.millard@ig.ca

Sara Correa is the new Sports & Events lead with Tourism Kelowna. sara@tourismkelowna.com; www.tourismkelowna.com

Novel "Fear Less," has become a Book Excellence Award Winner under the category of Anthology. The local authors involved in this project are Andrea Kelly, Kristen Thompson, Sharon Hughes-Geekie, Kristy Keus and Christine Esovoloff. The book transforms fear into courage within relationships, career, society, and self. The book is available at Chapters Indigo, Barns & Noble and Amazon.

Sponsored by the Old Time Fiddlers, JJ Guy and Gordon Stobbe are coming to Kelowna on Friday, May 20th to the Rutland Activity Center, 765 Dodd Road offering workshops, a concert and dance. JJ Guy is an award-winning Saskatchewan fiddler who has released seven albums and is the winner of the People’s Choice Award at the 2013 Canadian Grand Masters. Gordon Stobbe received the Order of Canada for his contribution to fiddling and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the CGMA for Outstanding Contribution to Old-Time Fiddling in Canada. They are accompanied by Annette Fischer on the Row Chromatic Button Accordion, who is originally from Switzerland. For more information contact Lynn Tribe at 250-717-8432 or lynntribe@shaw.ca. www.twinfiddles.ca

CO2llaborative Care + Research is hosting a lecture with the renowned Dr. Sorouch Zaghi, ENT and Sleep Specialist from The Breathe Institute on May 6th at KGH Clinic Academic Campus at 6:00 p.m. The lecture is for the community to learn about all things related to breathing health from newborns to adults. Dr. Zaghi and his team are leaders in individuals suffering from airway issues, nasal obstruction, snoring, sleep apnea, tongue-tie and anyone seeking a healthier roadmap to better breathing and overall wellness. To register visit Eventbrite or https://rb.gy/13esmt

A stroke survivor at the age of 31, mental health advocate, business owner of Rejuvenated Glow Wellness Spa and now the newly published author of Beautifully Empowered: The Gift of Gratitude, Natasha Mochrie is launching her book and hosting a fundraiser and silent auction event for the Heart & Stroke Foundation/KGH FAME Program for individuals after a stroke. Join her on May 7th at Upside Cider, 2555 Gale Road where you will have the opportunity to listen to some great music by Jessica Le and sip on beverages, snacks, and dessert. Natasha will be performing a reading and book signing at the beginning of the event and there will be a table of Kelowna businesses with books for sale, a donation table, and items for auction at the end of the evening. www.beautifullyempowered.ca. Tickets are on Eventbrite.ca or you can purchase them at the door.

Fintry Mother’s Day Spring Fair is Sunday, May 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be performers, musicians, North Westside Firefighters, games, activities, exhibitors, vendors, gardening expertise, food, house maintenance, arts, and crafts. Food will be available for purchase at food truck vendors. Entry is by donation with guided tours of the Manor House offered throughout the day. www.fintry.ca

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is Sunday, May 29th at noon at City Park near Hot Sands Beach. This year, the Kelowna event honourees are Janice and Ian Beaton and their goal is to encourage community members and businesses to sign-up teams for the Walk for Alzheimer’s at http://www.alzgiving.ca/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=3857. Janice and Ian are a strong team working together to care for each other as Ian in his early 60s was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s. Keep tuned for more information. Brenda Josephs is the Kelowna Walk Chair.

The AGM 2021 of the YMCA of Okanagan is May 10th at the Kelowna Family YMCA, 375 Hartman Road, to celebrate achievements in 2021, elect their board of directors and give recognition to staff and volunteers for years of service and excellence. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP to rosalyn.walls@ymcaokanagan.ca or 250-491-9622 (307).

