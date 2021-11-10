Straight From DeHart - November 10, 2021

Local company, BABz Burgerz and Breadz (Bodacious Artisan Foods Inc.) have launched their new plant-based meat alternative. Co-founders of the company, Myrna Selzler and Martin McDermott have also opened their new local processing plant at 109 – 3640 Gosset Road in West Kelowna and now have company sales representatives across Canada. Babz food products are made from clean, raw plant-based ingredients to create a nutritionally dense meat alternative. Just add water, beer or wine, or your choice of any liquid to the dry mix and make your own signature burger. These innovative meat alternatives are high in protein and fiber. The distinct blends give many options with their new Breakfast Sausage, Taco, Italian, and Smokey BBQ flavours. Labels are easy to read and trust as gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free, vegan, low sodium, and high fiber. There are 18 grams of protein in each burger patty, and you can even mix some beef with the mix for flexibility if you prefer. The company’s new gluten-free bread mix hit the shelves several months ago and you might remember that I wrote a piece on the bread mix also. You can purchase all BABz products locally at Peters Independent, Lakeview Market, Sunshine Market, Nature’s Fare, and the Flour Bean. www.buybabz.com

Loyal Wooldridge has been elected as the new chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO). Loyal is a Kelowna City Councillor and was previously a director on the RDCO Board. West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom was acclaimed as Vice-Chair for a fourth year. The 13-member board manages fiscal and policy issues arising as part of local governance for the Central Okanagan and represents four municipalities, two electoral areas, and a non-voting member for the WFN.

Sharon Whiting owner of Accurate Timesaving Mobile Bookkeeping Services suggests that now is the time to catch up with the proper organization of your business financial transactions. With 24 years of operating her business and 45 years in the industry, she can assist you with all your bookkeeping requirements on a weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis. Sharon is fully knowledgeable with the Safe 50 Program, previously Simply Accounting. Contact her at sharon@atmbkpg.ca to arrange a time to discuss your requirements.

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is seeking candidates to join its board of directors for a two-year term starting February 2022. If you have proven business, finance, advocacy, and/or leadership experience, they want to hear from you. Your business must have a physical office within URBA’s geographic boundaries. Call Karen Beaubier, Executive Director for more information at executivedirector@uptownrutland.com

Sylvia Wilson is celebrating her fifth anniversary with Kelowna Hostess. The Hostess is hoping that they can gradually get into volunteering again as COVID restrictions ease and there are more events to attend. Darleen Hass and Grace Naka are co-chairs of the Kelowna Hostess.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise has launched the Season of Giving Calendar. The 6,000 calendars for $20.00 each have artwork designed by local artist Dale Dirks. With daily windows from December 1st to 24th, you can open to reveal multiple fabulous prizes. Each day, ticket numbers will be drawn for the prizes that correspond to one printed on each purchased calendar (0001 – 6,000). Winning numbers will be announced through KelownaNow, www.seasonofgivingcalendar.ca, and via weekly updates posted in the Kelowna Capital News. The goal is to raise $120,000.00 with proceeds going to the Child Advocacy Centre and KGH Foundation. Marjolein Lloyd is the president of the Rotary Club.

Rock with the Old Time Country and Rock and Roll duo “The Strolling Bones” at their charity event for Metro Cafe at 1262 St. Paul Street at the corner of St. Paul and Coronation on Friday, November 12th at 7:00 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Metro Community and its ongoing work with people facing homelessness. I know the Strolling Bones musicians. Bob Bissillion and Ronnie Hillcoff are not the well-known Rolling Stones, but super guys. Ron is older than Keith Richards and Bob is better looking than Mick Jagger. There is limited seating and tickets are only $16.93 at www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-strolling-bones-benefit-for-metro-tickets-202677242087. Coffee and light refreshments will be served. Bob and Ronnie regularly do concerts and events for charity, and it would be great to support them and Metro.

Local charity, Launch Okanagan has kicked off a fundraising campaign called Launch a Life, in support of its Matched Savings program, an innovative financial education program that teaches participants how to effectively manage their personal finances, while providing the opportunity to save towards a goal and receive a matching financial grant. The program started over 10 years ago and to date has had over one hundred graduates. Program demand has increased so individual and corporate sponsors are needed. Jennifer Robins is the Executive Director of Launch Financial Education Society. To support this life-changing program, visit www.lifelaunch.ca

Happy 66th Anniversary to long-time friends Gary and Rose Topman (Nov.12).

Kettle Valley Santa Parade is Saturday, December 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join the parade with your truck or flat that must be decorated in Christmas lights with your décor of choice. The entry fee is $500.00 to advertise your company in the parade, which is directly paid to The Bridge Youth Recovery Centre. The committee will be collecting food bank items and donations at Public on Main as well as on the parade route. Photos will be by donation with Santa and other characters and will take place after the parade at Santa’s Workshop located at Kettle Valley Public on Main Bar & Grill. The entry fee must be paid by November 15th to Pam Turgeon at pam_turg62@sghaw.ca or contact her at 1-780-233-9440. There will be a cash prize of $200.00 for the best-decorated float. Link for donation forms at www.weblink.donorperfect.com/santaparade

The culinary and pastry arts students, alongside renowned local artist Alex Fong, Master Winemaker Howard Soon of Vanessa Vineyard and Chef Jim Armstrong, and Chef Danny Capadouca of Okanagan College invite you to a one-of-a-kind, Art & Wine Dinner, at Infusions Restaurant on the Kelowna campus. Guests will enjoy a 5-course seasonal menu, complemented with a selection of wine pairings amongst a stunning exhibit of exquisite paintings. Tickets are $135.00 per person for tables of two to six guests on December 2nd at 6:00 p.m. For tickets email infusions@okanagan.bc.ca

Huge thank you to Gurleen Kaur of Staples Kelowna for her excellent service and help.

The Salvation Army is looking for kettle volunteers for their well-known yearly kettle bell ringing shifts. Without the kettles and volunteers, the organization will not be able to reach its goal to help the citizens in our community over the holiday season. If you can help with a shift or two, contact Volunteer Kettle Coordinator, Angela Stadnyk at angela.stadynk@salvationarmy.ca or 250-860-2329 (113). www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca

Want your recycling picked up? As part of the Regional Reduction ongoing recycling education campaign, Recycling Ambassadors are back on the street this fall checking what is going into residential recycling carts. Plastic bags, plastic toys, clothing, garbage, books, food waste, garden hoses, electronics, scrap metal, and even yard waste are items that are not accepted in the curbside recycling program but are still showing up and contaminating the recycling stream. If we do not do a better job, we face financial penalties from Recycle BC. The ambassadors will have a quick look at the contents in your recycling carts and if they find items that do not belong, they will leave behind information explaining what went wrong. If there is significant contamination, carts will not be picked up until the offending materials are removed. For more information and what you can and cannot leave in your carts visit www.rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach app or call 250-469-5250.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is seeking candidates with established business, finance, and leadership experience to join their board of directors for a one-year term commencing December 2021. If you are interested in learning more about joining the board, contact Executive Director Heather Robinson at executivedirector@gwboardoftrade.com.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Gord Hunting (Nov. 12); Happy 80th Doug Large (Nov. 6); Michael Loewen (Nov. 10); Jeff Bourne (Nov. 11); Sofia Simeonidis (Nov. 11); Jan Johnston (Nov. 12); Michael Wynn (Nov. 12); Greg Capozzi (Nov. 12); Mark Filatow (Nov. 13); Alli McNeill (Nov. 14); Mayor Colin Basran (Nov. 14); Joel Stack (Nov. 15); Ron Wittenberg (Nov. 15); Nancy MacKellar (Nov. 15); Dale Beaudry (Nov. 16); Erwin Malzer (Nov. 16).



