Straight From DeHart - November 15, 2023

Hi everyone. I will not be writing a column next week. See you on November 29th.

Mark and Mirjana Snow are the new owners of the Grate Cheesery at 462 West Avenue in the Pandosy Village. Grate Cheesery is a unique, cozy, cheese shop and a fully licensed café. The cheese shop offers a rotating selection of over 60 International and Canadian cheeses along with a large selection of cheese accompaniments and other foods. The licensed café has indoor and outdoor seasonal patio seating that is dog-friendly. Along with the diverse selection of cheeses, you can enjoy a light lunch of Panini or sandwiches, wine and cheese tastings or flights, fondue and raclette cheese nights or enjoy one of their famous grate (charcuterie) boards. To accompany your cheese selections, you can purchase olives, gourmet crackers, jams, pickles, roasted nuts, chocolate, olive oil, vinegars, Sprouts bread, and tapenade. You can join their cheese club with a membership or purchase a gift card during the holiday season for the foodie in your life. If you do not feel like a glass of wine, enjoy a specialty coffee. The grate boards come in sizes of small to party size for eat-in or take-out. During the fall and winter months, you can reserve for a fondue night. Some of their popular cheese varieties are D’Affinois from France, Le 1608 from Quebec and Cheddars from PEI. Mark and Mirjana sent me home with Sticky Toffee Stilton from the UK, Dauphin from France, Red Fox from the UK and Garlic and Dill Gouda from B.C. All were exceptional. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. www.gratecheesery.com

Colleen Roberts is the owner/operator of Back Home Consignment, a home décor consignment store located at #2 – 3045 Tutt Street, in Tutt Street Square. The shop was formerly called Home Again Consignment Boutique and now Colleen has rebranded with a new name, making it her own. The shop is chock-full of everything from vintage items to gently used unique and curious pieces. You will find an array of glassware, dishes, kitchenware, pottery, mirrors, crystal, pictures, baskets, trays, decanters, serving dishes, and even rolling pins. Back Home also has a variety of small furniture items. You can drop in and bring your consignment items to Colleen with no appointment necessary. Make sure you have a lot of time to browse in this shop, as there are so many great items to view. All consignment items in her shop deserve to be recycled and used again. Whether you are selling or buying, drop into Back Home Consignment Monday to Saturday. backhomeconsignment@gmail.com

Haven’t booked your staff Christmas party yet! Space for up to 200 guests is still available for some Christmas party dates, but they are selling out quickly at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center. At the Ramada Kelowna, Sergio Cunial and his conference team ensure a stress-free and magical experience as they do all the perfect setup, exceptional service and do all the cleanup. The conference staff make it easy for you, as one-call-does-it-all. You can even take the elevator home and stay at the Ramada for a special rate so that you do not have to drive home. Call Sergio Cunial, Conference Manager at 250-979-4540 or Sergio.cunial@ramadakelowna.com to make your holiday celebration a fun experience.

Smitty’s Family Restaurant in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre is expanding its hours of business. Smitty’s will now be open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, effective Tuesday, November 14th.

Next time you are in Lake Country, drop into Beat Patisserie, a small independent bakery at 101 – 11850 Oceola Road. Owned and operated by Pastry Chef Mackenzie Maunder, I met Mackenzie and tasted her delicious chocolate pastry at the Dress for Success Fashion Show where she was a food participant. Mackenzie grew up in her parent's catering and food shop and started working in bakeries at the age of 15. She enrolled in the Pastry Art Program at George Brown College in Toronto and participated in a semester abroad at Domaine Les Crayeres, a Michelin Star restaurant in Reims, France where she gained her love of French desserts. Mackenzie enjoys experimenting with new flavours and creating modern takes on old favourites. Some of the many items you will find in her shop are a variety of croissants, muffins, scones, lots of cookies, squares, cupcakes, macarons, Canelés, cheesecake, tiramisu, buttercream cakes, specialty cakes, breads, loaves and savoury items, with gluten-free options. Open Wednesday to Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. www.beatpatisserie.ca

Congratulations to Kelowna Hostess Helen Dawson who is celebrating her 25th year volunteering as a Kelowna Hostess. Kelowna Hostess welcomes anyone who would like to be a volunteer hostess to contact Roberta Wither at 250-763-7542 or davebert@shaw.ca or any other hostess.

Escape the cold and enjoy winter dining at the Tower Ranch Golf Club. Join Executive Chef Paul Swerbrick Thursday to Sunday and enjoy some of the fabulous menu items, including starters of Wild Mushroom Fry Bread or Grilled Cheese & Smoked Tomato Soup; mains of Pan Seared Artic Char & Smoked Bacon Risotto or Tower Ribs and Corn Bread and Desserts of house-made Pumpkin Whoopie’s or Fried Peach Pies. Reservations are required at 250-491-8211 or OpenTable.

Happy 65th Anniversary Tom and Sharon Lightfoot (Nov. 18).

Sunset Ranch Golf & Country Club is hosting Indian Wednesday Nights on November 22 and 29 and December 6, 13 and 20th. Join them for an authentic Indian Night Dinner for only $50.00 for two. This includes a choice of appetizer, two entrees with basmati rice and tandoori naan bread, along with a chef’s choice dessert. Available for dine-in and take-out. Reservations at paula@sunsetranchbc.com.

B Mack & Karly’s popular Cold Weather Clothing Drive will have a soft opening on November 20th at Kelowna Toyota on Cary Road, the main sponsor and drop-off location of the clothing drive. The dynamic duo will be broadcasting their popular 99.9 Virgin Radio Morning show at the Cary Road location from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. with a huge one-day push for clothing and winter accessories. This day will bring awareness to the annual campaign which officially kicks off December 11 to February 24th supporting the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and Outreach Kelowna. All donations get dispersed locally throughout the community and through other local charities. Join me on the morning of December 11th when I will be dropping off blankets donated by the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center at the 99.9 Virgin Radio station on Bernard Avenue.

Happy 60th Anniversary Edward and Beverly Gjernes (Nov. 16).

Kelowna Elks #52 members have donated $50,000.00 to the KGH Foundation which will go towards the purchase of a new MRI. Dr. Brenda Farnquist and Dr. Michael Patrick, along with Bettina Muller were present to accept the large donation. The Elks meet at 1923 Kent Road. Ron Hodges is the President, Allan Jemson the Vice President and Judy Bastiaanssen is the Membership director for the organization.

The Coast Capri Hotel’s 23rd Annual Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast is Wednesday, November 29th from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Enjoy a complimentary hot buffet breakfast and festivities in exchange for a new, unwrapped gift or cash for distribution by the Salvation Army. If you cannot make it on the 29th, gifts will still be collected until December 6th at the hotel. Todd Weitzel is the manager of the Coast Capri.

Immaculata Fine Arts is hosting a Christmas Market on Saturday, November 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Immaculata High School, 1493 KLO Road. There will be local artisans, a bake sale, lunch, snacks, refreshments, children’s activities and door prizes. Free admission. For vendor information contact agriffin@cisnd.ca

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting Business After Hour on November 16th at Porrelli Law LLP from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Their AGM will be on November 21st at 7:30 p.m. virtual. Register via www.gwboardoftrade.com

2023 Parade With A Purpose at Kettle Valley is December 2nd at 6:00 p.m. Come to this amazing parade and donate to The Bridge Youth Recovery House this holiday season. The Parade was started by founder/organizer Pam Turgeon, owner of Kettle Valley Pub on Main and her daughter Shadia to bring some holiday cheer to the Kettle Valley Community. Last year, they raised a whopping $86,000.00 in sponsorship and donations. Pam and her family have a special connection with the Youth Recovery House, having lost her son Ryan to a toxic drug poisoning in 2016. I am participating in the parade and looking forward to seeing all of you. Visit their Facebook Page 2023 Parade with a Purpose. Donate at https://gcld.co/rgD46ng

Birthdays of the week – Happy 50th James Banman (Nov. 21); Ron Wittenberg (Nov. 15); Nancy MacKellar (Nov, 15); Erwin Malzer (Nov. 16); Dale Beaudry (Nov. 16); Stacey Hadden (Nov. 170; Carl Stef (Nov. 19) Steve Sweeney (Nov. 19); Sharron Simpson (Nov. 18); Cari Jahns (Nov. 19); Keith Funk (Nov. 19); Jay Christensen (Nov. 19); Marjana Campbell (Nov. 20); Mike McLoughlin (Nov. 20); Craig Garries (Nov. 20); Luanne Kumagai (Nov. 20); Barry Gerding, Editor, Kelowna Capital News (Nov. 21); Mike Krevesky (Nov. 21); Kevin Crowell (Nov. 22); Bob Hayes (Nov. 22); Andrew Lazeo (Nov. 23); Klaus Naumann (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov. 24); Jonathan Verhagen (Nov. 25).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca