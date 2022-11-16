Straight From DeHart - November 16, 2022

Located at 1443 Ellis Street, El Taquero, Taqueria & Catering, is celebrating seven years of serving fresh and exciting Mexican food in its popular downtown restaurant. Owned and operated by Izzy (Israel) Camarillo, known as The Taco Maker, and his wife Marnie Burnett, all their menu items are house-made with many family recipes, inspired by the street side taco stands of Mexico City, representing a mosaic of regions and flavours. The food is humble but in no way simple with the core of the menu being their famous Mexican City Style street tacos, served on soft corn tortillas, with 14 to choose from including vegetarian, vegan and fish options. The large menu also includes Mexican favourites of enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, para la mesa (appies), tazones (soups and salads), sides and desserts, which go along with their variety of house-made salsas in varying degrees of heat. We sampled the tacos with fillings of Tinga de Pollo, Al Pastor, Tinga de Res and Asada. All were incredibly delicious and the visit with Izzy and Marnie made the entire meal a wonderful Mexican experience. El Taquero offers a Taco Maker’s Breakfast/Brunch weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and a menu for kids under 10. Mexican beer, craft beer, house-made sangria and fresh shaken margaritas - they have it all. El Taquero has 30 seats inside and 26 on the summer patio. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. www.el-taquero.com

Trumpet player, Michael Benty began playing the trumpet when he was seven years old when his first horn was purchased for $60.00. He joined local school band programs, playing at various venues and through the years he played in various other school bands. Over the years Michael continued to play in church bands, community jazz, dance, classical and marching bands. Remembrance Day events have been a highlight. Now at 64 years of age, Michael has the desire to give back some of what he has learned, teaching beginners of all ages how to play the trumpet. He has various trumpets that can be rented for reasonable rates. Lessons are given in the student's home and rental prices are negotiable depending on the student's intentions. Book an appointment by either calling or emailing Michael at benty@telus.net or 250-869-7872. He plays locally at the Farmer’s Crafters’ Market and at various other functions when called up to do so. Michael’s Facebook page is The Bishops Horn and all information pertaining to lessons and rates is posted there.

Regional Vice President – Okanagan for IG Wealth Management, Brett Millard, CFP, CIM has been appointed as a new board member for a three-year term, commencing April 1st, 2023 to the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB). FPSB is the standards-setting body for the global financial planning profession and owner of the Certified Financial Planner certification program outside the US. Brett was awarded the 2022 recipient of the FP Canada Fellow Designation which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to furthering FP Canada’s mandate of advancing professional financial planning in Canada. brett.millard@ig.ca

Congratulations to the 2022 inductees into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame. They are Jack May (Mr. Basketball); Phil Ellis (a runner who blazed his way onto the Canadian National Team); Rob Friend (one of the premier soccer players to ever come from the Central Okanagan); Kelowna Major Men’s Fastball (a sports association which for decades was the main attraction for local sports fans).

Financial Dream Solutions along with Financial Dream Benefits Inc. has relocated their offices to #100 – 1628 Dickson Avenue in Landmark 4. Their toll-free and fax remain the same, however, the phone number has been changed to #236-766-3636 to coordinate with other FDS offices in the valley. Wayne Henrikson, CLU is an advisor, Sun Life for Financial Dream Solutions Inc. fds.inc@sunlife.com.

Uptown Rutland Business Association Pop-Up Pantry is November 20th, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at Roxby Square. Pop-Up Pantry gives out free food to anyone who needs it, without any hoops to jump through. They also share home cleaning and personal hygiene supplies, and everyone is welcome to give what they can and take what they need.

Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake Leadership Excellence program is looking for 2023 candidates. The program is open to those 15 to 18 years. The weekly training program runs from January to July. If you are interested and would like more information, contact kelownaladyofthelake@live.ca or message them on Instagram at #misskelowna or Facebook.

100 Women Who Care winning charitable organization was Hope Outreach with a total of $4,500.00 donated to the organization.

Theatre Kelowna Society is presenting Ben Crocker’s Snow White from November 24 to December 2. Co-directed by Jerome Laroche and Megan Edwards and 22 cast members ranging in age from six to sixty plus. The traditional pantomime-style show will be fun for the entire family. There are stock characters, such as courageous heroes, along with some sweet furry woodland creatures. Audience participation is encouraged by booing the baddies and cheering for heroes, along with a sing-along at the end of intermission. Tickets are $30.000 for adults and $20.00 for kids, 12 and under available from the Rotary Center of the Arts Box Office at https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/event/135602.

The 22nd Annual Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast is Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel. Enjoy a complimentary hot buffet breakfast and entertainment by local popular Anna Jacysyn in exchange for a new, unwrapped gift for distribution by The Salvation Army. Can’t make the Breakfast? Gifts will be collected at the hotel until December 7th.

Global Okanagan’s 8th Annual YOUR OKANAGAN Food Bank Fundraising Calendars are now available for purchase. In the past seven years, they have raised over $635,000 for local food banks. These limited-edition calendars are filled with beautiful Okanagan scenic and wildlife photos taken by local TV viewers. For donation information and to get your calendar, visit globalnews.ca/Okanagan, scroll down to My Community, and click on the calendar link. On-air personalities will be on the road with the fundraising calendars and will be in Orchard Park on Friday, December 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

After 30 years, Reverend Drs. Kenn and Deborah Gordon will retire with fanfare on November 25th after serving thousands of people who have flowed through the Center for Spiritual Living doors over the past 30 years. The community will celebrate the Gordon’s with Legacy Gala on Friday, November 25th at Manteo Resort. Tickets are available through the center’s website at www.cslkelowna.org. The two co-pastors dedicated their ministry to the twin values of individual transformation and peace, anchored by the Pandosy Peace Centre which until recently served as its hub of activity for spiritual education, mindfulness practice, as well as supportive space for various community groups.

Delivering Sunshine is hosting its 1st Annual 2022 Miracle on Okanagan Gala on December 3rd at the Laurel Packing House. Proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing holiday care packages to be distributed by volunteers to Okanagan care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes over the holidays as well as a monetary donation to the Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon. Delivering Sunshine provides research-based hospital-friendly care packages, providing a way for families and friends to support in a practical and thoughtful way. Each care package is handmade and includes a personalized message from the sender. Ashley Bodnar is the founder and president of Delivering Sunshine. www.deliveringsunshine.ca

Rick Worrall of GEEK Sound on Sound Services Ltd. is producing, hosting and the lead singer in A Rocky High Mountain Christmas at the Kelowna Community Theatre, November 24 to 26th. Hollywood legend and John Denver’s arranger/conductor will once again conduct special guests at the OSO with guests Carmen Harris and Chad Abrahamson. Tickets at Kelowna Community Theatre Box Office at 250-469-8940.

Childhood Connections is hosting Bowling for Babies on Saturday, December 10th at Capri Bowling Lanes. $100.00 for a team of six includes one hour of bowling, pizza, refreshments, games and prizes and all funds raised go to Playful healing, a free play therapy service. To register visit trellis.org/bowling-for-babies. Melissa Hunt-Anderson, M.Ed. is the executive director of Childhood Connections – Okanagan Family & Childcare Society. www.childhoodconnections.ca

