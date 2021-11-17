Straight From DeHart - November 17, 2021

Well-known local restauranteurs, Chef Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao are celebrating 20 years in the industry in Kelowna. Relocating in 2001 from Tofino, where they opened and operated the Wickaninnish Inn for 5 years, and previously travelling around the world for about 1-1/2 years, the high-end, 60-seat restaurant Fresco was started in downtown Kelowna at 1560 Water Street. Chef Butters and Audrey were welcomed with open arms in our city, except for one person on opening night. This person said to Rod, “How dare you open a restaurant like this in Kelowna, you will never make it.” Well, Rod and Audrey sure proved that person wrong many times over. Through the years, Rod and Audrey have made an enormous impact and are leaders in the food industry. In 2009, they changed the name and concept of Fresco to RauDZ Regional Table, which was and still is a huge success, started Micro Bar & Bites next to RauDZ in 2013, operated Terrafina at Hester Creek Winery for three years from 2017 to 2019, opened Sunny’s, A Modern Diner on Bernard in 2018 and now have the incredible Okanagan Table – Kitchen – Events - Catering that was opened in 2019 at 1571 Pandosy Street. Okanagan Table was born as Rod and Audrey need a commissary space to support all their restaurants. It has morphed into a one-of-a-kind unique kitchen space for events and cooking classes, along with a kitchen to create and sell 100 plus retail and menu items that you might have tried in one of their restaurants, including soups, dressings, pasta, stocks, sauces, Rod’s famous peppercorn sauce, along with a superb cheese selection. Notwithstanding that, and from Rod’s 20 years plus of creating and cooking, The Okanagan Table – The Art of Everyday Home Cooking Cookbook was published. It presents a timeless collection of eighty simple and delicious recipe inspired by honest flavours and seasonal local ingredients. The Cookbook is a Canadian Best Seller, Best Local Winner and Best Cookbook at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Paris. The book is beautifully illustrated and would make a great gift for any occasion. www.theokanagantable.com



Winemaker George Hanson, who passed away in February, was widely acknowledged for his efforts to grow the B.C. wine scene. A new award funded by TOTA (Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association) will commemorate his legacy while helping a viticulture student at Okanagan College to cultivate their future in the industry Hanson loved. TOTA has donated $1,500.00 to create the George Hanson Memorial Bursary which will be open to students in the College’s Viticulture Certificate program starting in January. After a career in telecommunications, George arrived in the Similkameen Valley in 1999 with the goal of following his dream of winemaking. The rest is history. www.okanagn.bc.ca/viticulture-certificate.



The Waste Connections of Canada 5th Annual Christmas Promise Bike Build Campaign – Okanagan Division has a goal of 250 bikes and 250 helmets this year as safety is their #1 core value. To achieve this goal, they need to raise $37,000.00. Join them On Saturday, November 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toys R Us Kelowna at 2020 Harvey Avenue to donate your bottles and cans to help fill a huge Waste Connections recycle container. Kids can get their pictures taken with one of the trucks by donation. Waste Connections will also be assembling the bikes. You can donate by contacting Shamoya Robinson at 250-807-5203 or shamoya.robinson@wasteconnections.com. Last year Waste Connections assembled and donated 220 bikes with helmets to children in our community in need and bring a little joy to their lives. The bikes also help the kids live an active healthy lifestyle and teach them the initial stages of sustainability. www.wasteconnections.com. Shawn Pearson is the District Sales Manager, BC Interior for Waste Connections.



Proud for Prom will be holding their annual event on February 19-20th, 2022 in support of this year’s secondary school graduates from the five secondary schools in the Central Okanagan School District #23. The committee gathers gently used attire, shoes, and accessories. While they usually get an excellent selection of gowns and women’s accessories, they are short of attire for boys, especially slim-fit suits, and good quality belts. Each year, they also purchase new dress socks as $20.00 buys eight pairs of dress socks. If you would like to help graduates in need, consider a cash donation that can be made through their website or a direct deposit to proudforprom@gmail.com. The graduates they support work extremely hard, often in the face of considerable diversity and deserve support to attend their prom. If you know a graduate in need of their assistance, refer them to Proud for Prom Instagram, Facebook, or website where sign-up information is available. Julie Loveridge-Marks is Chair of the Committee. www.proudforprom.weebly.com



On Saturday, the team of Francis Cheng’s 2050 Investment Advisory Group, with the support of Raymond James Ltd. will match the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle donations at the Kelowna Superstore up to an amount of a whopping $5,000.00. They are partnering with the Ogopogo Rotary Club whose members will be staffing the Kettles from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. francischeng@icloud.com



The Kelowna Actors Studio is bringing Santa back to Orchard Park Shopping Centre to offer a private experience once again this year. You will find them in the former Le Chateau storefront location, hidden away from the noise and chaos of the mall, which will allow them to provide the calm environment that everyone loved last year. Visits will continue to be socially distanced on a new, beautiful set. Santa M and Santa L are excited to introduce Santa G, joining them for the season. The package includes your private Santa visit and photos in a safe, socially distanced environment. Space is filling quickly, so reserve your spot today. www.orchardparksanta.com



Associated Canadian/United Commercial Travelers – Kelowna West Council #1003 have donated $1,000.00 to Starbright Children’s Development Foundation. To date, the club has donated $20,460.00 to numerous local charities in our community for the 2020 – 2021 year. Some of the charities they have donated to are the ALS Society, BC Cancer Foundation, BC Family Hearing Centre, BrainTrust Canada, Central Okanagan Emergency Shelter, Gospel Mission, Harmony House, Salvation Army, Tiny Totes Travelers Village and Central Okanagan Bursary Society, plus many more. Susan Warner is the President of ACT #1003 and Rick Warner is the Treasurer.



Paris Jewellers in Orchard Park Mall has launched their Mik Zazon Limited Edition Growth Collection that is now available on-line. Mik is an incredible body positive content creator working to normalize normal bodies. The collection includes a pair of 14mm genuine diamond hoops, ear cuffs and necklace, which all feature a whimsical leaf design in 10kt solid yellow gold. Fifteen percent of the net proceeds donated to Futures Without Violence. www.parisjewellers.com/paris-jewellers-mik-zazon/



Do not miss The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Bach’s Playlist in the theatre to live audiences on Friday, November 19th with Ivars Taurins being welcomed to the stage, who is one of Canada’s foremost interpreters of Bach and his contemporaries. Ivars is the founding director of the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir now celebrating its 40th anniversary. Tickets and livestream access at www.okanagansymphony.com/tickets. Rosemary Thomson is the Music Director of Okanagan Symphony.

