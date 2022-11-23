Straight from DeHart - November 23, 2022

Porter’s Restaurant has opened at #101 - 1851 Kirschner Road, next to Copper Brewing. Owned and operated by business partners Sean White and Darla Ariss, who also own and operate Copper Brewing, this new quaint restaurant seats 50 inside and has a 50-seat patio. Chef Chris Hanson has created a unique and elevated menu for breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Along with a classic breakfast, the menu is chock-full of exclusive items such as several eggs benedict, breakfast bowls served with smashed potatoes, new classics of fried chicken and waffles and a lunch menu of sandwiches, burgers, soup, salad, and Porter’s Dog, which is made with Helmut’s Polish sausage. We sampled the fried chicken and waffles and classic bacon benedict. The fried chicken thigh was served with buttermilk Belgium waffles, cayenne honey, pickles and nut-brown syrup which was exceptional. The classic bacon benedict was served on my favourite Southern-style buttermilk biscuits. Both items were delicious, and the portions were generous. www.porterskelowna.com

Sona Wellness Clinic has opened at #102 – 1358 St. Paul Street in downtown Kelowna. Owned and operated by Kelly Gillies, the clinic focuses on alternative health practices and also provides a preventive health approach to chronic illnesses. Kelly worked for 10 years as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse, with seven of those years at KGH, is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist and more recently obtained credibility as a Certified Colon Hydrotherapist. Sona has three infrared saunas and a cold plunge tank to offer contrast hydrotherapy. They also offer colon hydrotherapy, which includes the gentle cleansing of the large colon to remove stored toxins and help improve digestive function. Sona offers nutritional programs with high-quality supplements. Sona Wellness is hosting a grand opening on November 26th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. with snacks, prizes, and a tour of the new space. www.sonawellness.com

Kelowna Catering has launched in the Okanagan by business partners, Phillip Caragannis and Beau McQuat, catering for mid to large-sized events. The duo has over 40 years of restaurant and catering experience, Philip has started a premier catering and event planning business in Edmonton in addition to his responsibilities as executive chef for a large hospitality group. Beau has had vast responsibilities with large franchisee groups, ranging from kitchen manager to regional manager of multi-unit franchises. Philip and Beau will be using commercial kitchens in Kelowna and West Kelowna and have a large team around them to ensure your event is elevated. Kelowna Catering will use its experience and skills to create a menu for any event and they also have multiple packages and menus that are ready to choose from. There are still some dates available for holiday parties or staff events. KelownaCatering.net or info@KelownaCatering.net.

Brea Lake, CEO of Accelerate Okanagan/AO has been announced as the Business Leader of the Year 2022 by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. Brea has been AO’s CEO since 2019 and has championed the growth of the local technology industry for over 10 years through her economic development efforts, launching new entrepreneurial programs, investment initiatives and community-building events.

Landmark 7. The team of 30 includes 17 wealth advisors, 11 client associates, a high-net-worth financial planner, and a tax lawyer. The firm had been located at Landmark 3 since launching in September 2020. Wellington-Altus Private Wealth is Canada’s number-one investment advisory firm in Investment Executive’s 2022 Brokerage Report Card. This is the firm’s third year in the coveted spot. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, they identify with successful entrepreneurial advisors, portfolio managers, and their high-net-worth clients. www.wellington-altus.ca/location/kelowna/

Congratulations to Okanagan TELUS Ambassador Dave Harrison who is the Volunteer of the Year for 2021. Dave was vice-president of the TELUS Ambassadors for three years and was also the TELUS co-ordination team lead for Soles for Souls for 5 years. Currently, he is Operations Section Chief for ESS and has volunteered with them for 13 years. Dave volunteered for 1800 hours just this year. He was employed by BC Tel/TELUS for 33 years.

RV Business magazine recently released the list of its Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Awards recipients for 2022, including local dealer Voyager RV Centre, who was also selected as one of its prestigious Top 5 Overall Blue-Ribbon honorees. Dealers across the US and Canada must first be nominated by RV manufacturers who believe the dealership is outstanding in their field. Jason Friesen is the Vice President of the company and Rod Friesen, Jason’s father started Voyager RV in 1984 and built it up for 20 years into a true industry leader. www.voyagerrv.ca

If you are looking for up-to-date accessories for your phone, EK Cell Repair at 2079 Enterprise Way is your place to go. Owner JW Lee ordered me a beautiful sparkly glitter case for my cellular phone. Not only does it protect the phone, which I’m sure everyone drops now and then, but it's also easy to find in my purse with a black lining. EK also offers screen repair, battery replacement, unlocking and water damage at reasonable prices. Open Monday to Saturday. www.ekcellrepair.com

After a two-year Covid hiatus, the Hotel Eldorado, owned and operated by Argus Properties, hosted the sold-out 31st Innkeepers Gala. It was a huge success and raised $1,200,000.00 for the KGH Foundation, for the delivery of healthcare in our region. The next event at the Hotel Eldorado Christmas 2022 Calendar is the Tree of Dreams. This outdoor event is scheduled for December 5 – 8th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring local artisans, vendors and crafters, delectable holiday bites, festive beverages, music and of course, Santa. The proceeds of this event will go to Food for Thought, a local children’s charity. Mark Jeanes is the general manager of the Hotel Eldorado. Hoteleldoradokelowna.com/events/treeofdreams/

Help us Cram the Can (formerly Stuff A Bus) is Friday, November 25th to Sunday, November 27th hosted by 99.9 Virgin Radio, MOVE 101.5 and AM1150 at Save-On-Foods in Orchard Plaza. Donate any non-perishable food items or cash donations. Some most needed items are mac and cheese, peanut butter, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, soup, canned meats, and baby basic items. All donations go directly to benefit the Central Okanagan Food Bank. For every $25.00 donation, The BC Turkey Farmers will donate a turkey to the Food Bank. Did you know that for every $1.00 donated, the Food Bank can provide $3.00 worth of food?

The Rotary Club of Kelowna – Ogopogo is hosting the 2022 Salvation Army Christmas Kettle on Saturday, November 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Real Canadian Superstore. 2050 Investment Advisory Group with the support of Raymond James is matching donations up to $5,000.00.

The 4th Annual Purse Project sponsored by Original Joe’s on Pandosy, and West Kelowna is just around the corner. Join them on December 17th between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. and donate a new or gently used purse filled with everyday items. Backpacks for men and children can also be filled. For your donation, enjoy a glass of wine and a snack from Original Joe’s. If you are unable to make it on the 17th, you can drop off your donation any time all month long. Some items you might consider would be feminine hygiene products, soap, razors, toothpaste, toothbrush, lip balm, socks, slippers, gloves, scarf, nail polish and remover, shampoo and conditioner, hair combs, cosmetics, gift cards to grocery stores and non-perishable snacks. See you there.

Fill The Van For Sally Ann, Christmas Food Bank Drive for The Salvation Army is Saturday, December 3rd. Sponsored by Save-On-Foods and Royal LePage and led by Clifford May and Cian Jones of Royal LePage, you can donate and drop off non-perishable food items on that day between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at any Save-On-Foods location being Orchard Plaza, Lakeshore Place, Rutland, Glenmore, or Westbank Towne Centre. Brown paper bags will also be delivered in the Capital News to be filled and delivered to Save-On-Foods on that day.

Two friends, Nica Graziotto and Bobby Bissessar are hosting their campaign launch event for Swinging with the Stars 2023, under Team Diamond Divas on November 26th at Summerhill Winery in The Pyramid. They still have a few more tickets to sell. For details visit https://hospicecoha.org/special-events/swinging-with-the-stars-2023-team-diamond-divas-launch-event-1/

The free Christmas Concert with the Kelowna City Band Concert Band, with conductor Robert Payne is Thursday, December 8th at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Road at 7:30 p.m. Donations for the food bank are welcome.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 92nd Frances Francis (yes Frances has the same first and last name) (Nov. 21); Danny Richardson (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov. 24); AJ Gill (Nov. 24); Clare Mallow (Nov. 25); Robert Evans (Nov. 25); Garry Wahowski (Nov. 25); Pamela Pearson (Nov. 26); David Wikenheiser (Nov. 26); Dwayne Hojnocki (Nov. 27); Chris Rochfort (Nov. 27); Maryann Tulloch (Nov. 27); Ken Black (Nov. 28); Gary Filafilo (Nov. 28); Dr. Mike Shepherd (Nov. 29); Bryan Feagan (Nov. 29); David Kopp (Nov. 28); Liza Berinchik (Nov. 29).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca