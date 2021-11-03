Straight from DeHart - November 3, 2021

This week’s column is dedicated to Al Harrison who passed away at the age of 85. Al was well-known and respected in business as the first employee of the Central Okanagan Regional District until his retirement. Personal condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues over the years.

Sugar Free Please Foods Ltd. is a local sugar-free confection company that has been in our own backyard for four years. Owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team, President and CEO June Alexander, and Operations Manager Dwain Alexander, the company manufactures many varieties of sugar and gluten-free (KETO) candy with only zero or one net carbs per serving and zero grams of sugar. They are packaged in 100-gram and 110-gram packages. The products are made with natural, alkalinizing ingredients. They are 100% KETO, sugar-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, soy-free, trans-fat-free, peanut-free, and egg-free. Sugar Free Please does not use grains, flour, or legumes as these quickly convert to sugar. Healthy sweeteners like honey, maple syrup or dates, are not used as they are sugar. Instead, they have chosen zero glycemic, natural healthy sweeteners that are high fiber, anti-bacterial, and have been used for centuries. The varieties they manufacture are Espresso Roca, Coconut Cravings, Sesame Snacks, Salted Caramel Clusters, Macadamia Brittle, Choffee, and Everything Bark. Coconut Cravings and Everything Bark were my favourite. Jeramie Cole, a front desk agent at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, who is diabetic, loves the Coconut Cravings. June and Dwain originally started at the Farmer’s Market and now are in 150 stores across Canada. Some of the local stores you can purchase the candy are Lakeview Market, Peter’s Your Independent Grocers, Sunshine Market, Urban Fare, Don-O-Ray Market, The Flour Bean, and Marmalade Cat Café. www.sugarfreeplease.com

Formerly with Alzheimer Society of B.C. Magda Kapp joins Pushor Mitchell LLP as Manager of Business Development and Marketing. She will be supporting the firm in areas including business development, profile building activities, event management, marketing, and communications. Magda brings over 25 years of experience in both the corporate and not-for-profit worlds, including BrainTrust Canada and Sun Rype. Pushor Mitchell LLP has been providing legal services for more than 40 years. The firm has over twenty areas of law, including business, securities, litigation, family law, criminal law, personal injury, and First Nations. Clients include individuals, charitable organizations, and companies of all sizes. Michele Bicego is the Chief Operation Officer of the legal firm. kapp@pushormitchell.com

Founders of Inter-Mtn. Enterprises Inc. in 1987, Don and Debbie Muirhead have transferred ownership of the company to their daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Scott MacDonald. The company is the premier supplier of signs and specialty products to the North American outdoor recreation industry. Inter-Mtn. work with individuals at ski resorts to provide the products that they need to operate, improve accessibility, safety, and grow the sport of skiing. Their products include a summer and winter edition of their digital catalogue of custom signs, including signs of risk management, trail, maze gates, and covers, high-vis banners, fencing, ski school products, corporate event supplies, tower pads, hydrant pads, chairlift seat pads, and covers, catch and firefighter nets, synthetic snow surfaces and much more. Although Inter-Mtn. is well-known in the ski industry across North America, the company works with all types of resorts including wineries and golf courses, along with other local businesses and municipalities. Jorden Puzzella, BComm. is the marketing coordinator for the company. www.inter-mtn.com/pdf/WinterWP/Catalogue.html

Powertone Health Studio has opened at 1328 Water Street in downtown Kelowna. Owned and operated by Irene Stellakis, who relocated to Kelowna one year ago. Irene ran a similar business in Europe for 20 years before moving to Canada where she started her European-inspired business in Vancouver. She keeps herself in touch with the latest developments in fitness and body care and continually participates in conversations around the world to learn new techniques to offer the best for her clients. Irene assesses the needs of her clients by setting up a personalized program to fit those needs by combining unique treatments such as Power Plate which are personalized exercises on the power plate machine, Power NARL, a unique ultrasound machine to target and dissolve fat in specific areas of the body and Power Wrap, a technique that helps to firm the tissue and skin. www.powertone.ca

Whether you have used a shared e-scooter, have not, or are a citizen, the City of Kelowna wants to hear about your experiences this year. Community feedback is vital to making ongoing improvements or changes since the program launched. Residents are invited to visit www.getinvolved.kelowna.ca by November 7 to complete the survey and leave a question. This will help staff better understand how residents view the e-scooters and how the service can be improved. Resident’s feedback is valuable and greatly encouraged.

Margy Ringrose and her team at Only Deals in Dilworth Centre have opened a second store in Orchard Park Mall that is vastly different from their present Only Deals store. Unique Gifts for Everyone is a giftware store that will be open temporarily from October until December 24, located beside Bath and Body Works. The store offers a wide variety of unique gifts displaying art by Canadian indigenous artists, with royalties paid to the artists. They also offer a wide selection of gag gifts, indigenous-inspired jewellery, locally made bath bombs, and a whole lot more. Visit the store and start your Christmas shopping.

Tom Samuels, BSc. M.L.Arch. is the new first full-time Rabbi for the Okanagan Jewish Community Centre serving about seventy households in the organization. Tom was born and raised in Toronto and graduated with a Master’s in landscape architecture and urban design. He worked with the Toronto Mayor’s office and the Toronto’s Department of Transportation on developing and implementing Canada’s first city-wide traffic calming program. Tom was recruited by the City of Chicago’s Mayor Daley as special projects manager, representing the mayor’s office with the city’s Department of Transportation and Office of Emergency Management & Communications. Tom lived and worked in Chicago for 25 years and saw the design and construction of US$40 million in innovative commercial and residential streetscaping projects throughout Chicago’s diverse neighbourhoods. With the retirement of Mayor Daley, Tom decided to pursue a career change and came to our city for his present position as Rabbi, with a great passion for ancient rabbinical literature and Arab-Jewish music. tsamuels123@gmail.com

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has invested in Okanagan College’s future with a $75,000 gift. RBC in British Columbia is contributing $35,000 to the Our Students, Your Health Campaign for the new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus while $40,000 will support future investment in the campus. RBC has a strong history of giving to Okanagan College. Since 2005, RBC Foundation has donated $300,000 to support a range of projects including two upcoming programs: Preparing high school students for careers in technology and the Experiential Entrepreneurship Program. Courtney Hesse is the Regional Vice President of RBC. I am pleased to be the Campaign Ambassador for the new Health Sciences Centre. www.ourstudentsyourhealth.ca

Congratulations to the following recipients of the Regional District of Central Okanagan 2021 Years of Service Awards. Mike Wyman, Engineering Service (30 years); Murray Kopp, Parks Services (25 years); Sandra Ballan-Brown and Corie Griffiths, Corporate Services and Lori Holand, Community Police Services (15 years); Greg Beloin, Engineering Services; Ryan Bohn, Corporate Information Services; Cynthia Coates, Engineering Services and Debra Wise, Financial Services (10 years); Shane Dorey, Engineering Services; Krista Mallory, Corporate Economic Development; Mimi Miller, Engineering Services and Roy Morgan, Community Police Services (5 years). www.rdco.com

The Okanagan College Volunteer Tutoring Program helps adult learners with basic reading, writing, and math skills. It is free of charge and fully confidential. They match volunteer tutors with adults who are wanting to develop improved literacy or numeracy skills. Many adults who are new to Canada or in need of brushing up on skills before enrolling in a course are welcome. They offer flexibility for learners who cannot fit a class into their schedules, ongoing support, assessment, and instruction. If you would like more information about the program email René Dahms at rdahms@okanagan.bc.ca or call 250-762-5445, Ext. 4244. Cathy Udala is the ASE Instructor/Volunteer Literacy Tutor Program Assistant Okanagan College.

Kudos to Trevor Martens of MNP LLP on getting his first hole-in-one at Shadow Ridge on hole #4, 150 yards.

Central Okanagan Heritage Society is hosting a presentation with heritage consultant Lorri Dauncey and building designer Peter Chataway on November 9th from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. It will provide an overview of heritage conservation and sustainability in urban planning and building design. The Kelowna context will be the focus including the tools and incentives available to heritage building owners. To pre-register call the COHS office at 250-861-7188.

Birthdays of the week – Birthdays of the week – Doreen Gray (Nov. 3); Corrine Reid (Nov. 3); Ezra Cipes (Nov. 4); Terry Hoogewoonink (Nov. 5); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 5); Wendy Wright (Nov. 5); Joachim Nierfeld (Nov.7); Reinhard Foerderer (Nov. 7); Geoffrey Couper (Nov. 7); Jan Denney (Nov. 7); Sig Ottenbreit (Nov. 8); Murray Bye (Nov. 8); Rick Worrall (Nov. 8); Marg Craig (Nov. 8); Lawrence Syrnyk (Nov. 9); Bernice Sebastian (Nov. 9).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca