Straight from DeHart - November 30, 2022

This week’s column is dedicated to a long-time friend, Anita Kinasewich who passed last week. Anita and I worked together for 14 years at Scotiabank on Bernard Avenue back in the ’70s and early ’80s. Anita and her husband Mike, who has also passed, had many great times together. Condolences to their children Don and Tracy, their family, and friends.

The RE/MAX Kelowna – Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, Jingle Bell Build Night at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre was a huge success. Teams signed up for $250.00 for this first-time competition and arrived to have a fun night of building gingerbread houses. There was a lot of fun and great prizes to be won, all in support of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. I was honoured to be asked to be a judge, along with Jerry Redman, managing director of RE/MAX Kelowna and Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. It was extremely hard to judge this first-time event as all the gingerbread houses were incredible, with teams having to maneuver and pivot with some extra surprises including a secret ingredient that they were given to incorporate into the houses. The winners were: #1 Winner – Traine; Runner Up – Interior Savings Credit Union; Best Use of Secret Ingredient – Canada’s Best Decks & Railings and A for Effort – Castanet. www.remaxkelowna.com; www.habitatforhumanityokanagan.ca

A couple of gifts have still not been claimed at the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Drive-Thru Breakfast held on October 6/2022. The gifts can be collected from the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center and will be held until December 1/2022. If they are not claimed by that date, they will be given to charity celebrating the Christmas season.

Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Michael Henry has opened his practice working in Foundation Chiro Physio, an integrative clinic that officers naturopathic, chiropractic, physical therapy, and massage therapy services. Dr. Henry’s practice is focused on treating chronic pain and working with individuals on their hormonal, metabolic and heart health in order to help with ongoing issues of low energy, poor sleep, nagging pain, and the overall feeling of not functioning at your best. His practice incorporates nutritional counselling, functional lab testing, supplementation, acupuncture, and advanced injection therapies, in order to help patients identify and treat the root cause of their issues. Book an initial consult or join Dr. Henry for a virtual complimentary meet and greet. www.drmichaelhenry.ca

Floral designer Lee Barber is celebrating 15 years in the floral industry and five years as owner of Floral Designs by Lee at 215 Rutland Road North. Lee’s parents Al and Bette Barber owned Village Flowers for 25 years and sold the shop in the 1980s. Lee started her own home-based business in 2007 and then opened her floral shop five years ago. Lee has won many awards, some of which are Platinum 2020, 2021; 2022 Community Votes Award, and the 2018 and 2019 BC Wedding Awards. Lee was pleased to have a super crazy wedding season this year and just found out she won the Consumer Choice Award for 2023. Starting next week, the shop will be open until 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. She is getting gorgeous garden roses in every week. www.floraldesignsbylee.com

Nail technician, Cathy Torres, at Amici’s Salon at 595 Lawrence Avenue, has taken 1st place in the prestigious nationwide Contessa – 34th Annual Awards sponsored by Salon Magazine winning Canadian Nail Artist of the Year. Cathy has been in the industry for 30 years and now specializes in nail art. Cathy has been published over the summer in Nail Pro Magazine as the cover and received a feature-length article about her accomplishments. The wonderful recognition and support that she received from Bio Sculpture/Evo Gel, have provided high-quality nail products to Amici’s Salon for 25 years. Amici’s Salon celebrated its 25th Anniversary in business this past summer which is a significant milestone for a local downtown business. www.amicishairandbodyspa.com

After seven years as Development Officer at the Okanagan College Foundation, Holly Routley has accepted a new position with 3M Science in 3M’s Medical Solutions Division team. Holly will be based in Kelowna and will be responsible for the Interior and Northern Health Region of BC, as well as the Yukon. Her focus will be growth in both the Wound and APC portfolio while supporting healthcare customers across her territory. I worked closely with Holly over the past few years, and during COVID as Campaign Ambassador for the new Health Sciences Building on the Okanagan College campus. It was a true pleasure working with her and I am elated that she is not leaving Kelowna. hroutley@mmm.com

The Club Management Association of Canada (CMAC) awarded recipients of CMAC’s 2022 Awards Program at the National Conference. The awards recognize the best in achievement and contributions in club management in Canada. Nicole Kiatipis from the Kelowna Yacht Club (KYC) was awarded CMAC’s Young Professional Award. This award recognizes young club management professionals who demonstrate notable professional accomplishments and show great future potential. Nicole joined KYC in 2017 and has played an integral role in the organization. Thom Killingsworth is the Executive Director of KYC.

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market and Light up is Saturday, December 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as Water Street by Stuart Park will be lined with artisan and market vendors complimented by live entertainment and free family activities. www.downtownkelowna.com/winter-market

The Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new Board of Directors for 2022. They are Amber Hall, President (TELUS); Bobby Bissessar, Vice-President (The Cove Lakeside Resort); Scott Beaton, Treasurer (Grant Thornton); Bryan Fitzpatrick, Secretary (Pushor Mitchel LLP). Directors are Craig Garries, PostNet; Julie Pringle, Snap Commercial Photography; Dr. Lauren Tomkins, West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre; James McCormick, Valley First; Tina Bisson, Manchester SPG; Tory Braun, Okanagan Young Professionals Collective; Scott Simpson, Royal Bank of Canada, and Ed Stephens. Appointees are Jenny Money, WFN; John Whitehead, John K Whitehead & Associates and Rod Aubichon, Kelowna Metis Society.

The Kettle Valley Santa Parade was started by Pam Turgeon, owner of Kettle Valley Pub on Main to bring some holiday cheer to the Kettle Valley community, starting with three floats. Last year, Pam added a charitable component to the event. Businesses paid a sponsorship to The Bridge Youth & Family Services to put their float in the parade and donations were also collected raising nearly $14,000.00, with 15 amazing floats. last year. Pam and her family have a special connection to the Youth Recovery House campaign, having lost her son Ryan to a toxic drug poisoning in 2016. This year, A Parade with a Purpose is hoping to raise $50,000 and they are already 66% of the way to their goal with $32,768 raised. The parade is on December 3rd starting at 6:00 p.m. in Kettle Valley. Admission is available in advance by online donation at https://bit.ly/3sLZ5HI or you can pay by tap-on-the-tap devices that will be available during the parade. The parade route details are available on the official event page on Facebook. I will again be participating in the parade and am looking forward to seeing all of you.

Support the Seniors Outreach Holiday Wishes 50/50 Raffle. Seniors Outreach is dedicated to assisting seniors who do not have daily access to healthy foods and adequate nutrition this holiday season. The recent increase in the cost of living has forced many of our vulnerable seniors to choose between housing and food costs. Over a third of older adults reported struggling to pay their monthly bills and nearly a quarter have cut back on food purchases. Their Our More Than Meals Program will assist in supporting seniors by delivering nutritious meals to their homes as well as vital social connections. Tickets are 1 for $10.00; 3 for $20.00 and 10 for $50.00. Tickets are on sale through December 17th and can be purchased at https://seniorsoutreach.rafflenexus.com/

URBA After Hours is December 7th at Benson Law, 270 Hwy. 33 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market Winter Market is Saturday, December 10th, and 17th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Parkinson Rec Center and on Saturdays from January 7th until March 25, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Parkinson Rec Center.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 95th Dorothy Hepner (Dec. 6); Happy 88th Sonja Rosco (Dec. 3); Sibylle Orsulic (Dec. 4); George Marine (Nov. 30); Jana Hardy (Nov. 30); Meryle Corbett (Nov. 30); Lou Goncalves (Nov. 30); Vern Martindale (Dec. 1); Dan Albas (Dec. 1); Mike Barillaro (Dec. 1); Stu Leatherdale (Dec. 2); Ken Fix (Dec. 3); (Dec. 3); Brian Street (Dec. 3); Edan Fay (Dec. 3); Heather Zais (Dec. 4); Andrea Lindal (Dec. 4); Anne Schneider (Dec. 6); Dallas Gray (Dec. 6); Holly Routley (Dec. 6); Judie Steeves (Dec. 6); Allan Fabi (Dec. 6); Sonia Withers (Dec. 6); Tanya Terrace (Dec. 6).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca