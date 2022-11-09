Straight from DeHart - November 9, 2022

Rio Branner, Milliner & Merchant has opened at 1331 Ellis Street with a large awing that says, “Hats of all kinds for all kinds of people.” Owned and operated by milliner and designer Rio Branner, the shop carries hats made by Rio as well as other Canadian-made hats and many other hats from all over the world, including select global brands like Kangol and Bailey. Rio carries every type of hat you can imagine, from fedoras and fancy fascinators to toques and beanies. The shop also stocks handmade artisan jewelry and fashion accessories, personal and beauty products and much more. Rio Branner, Milliner & Merchant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, November 15th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in an open-house style gathering where guests are invited to play dress up, try on hats, have a beverage, discover the store, and meet Rio. There will a chance to win a door prize with three $100.00 gift cards up for grabs. www.riobranner.com

Well-known local and former Fire Chief, Gerry Zimmermann has been reappointed to the Agriculture Land Commission (ALC) for a further two-year period effective November 1/2022.

MNP LLP has relocated. The partners and over 100 MNP LLP team members have moved to their new Kelowna offices on the 14th and 15th floors of Landmark 7. For 18 years, the MNP LLP team has been proud to support local business owners at all stages of business, from start-up to succession, providing accounting, consulting, tax, cloud bookkeeping and digital solutions. Trina Warren is the Regional Managing Partner. www.mnp.ca

After 19 years with L&D Meats and Deli, Hugo Koller turned 70 and retired. He is currently travelling through Europe, including his home country of Switzerland. L&D Meats, owned and operated by Don Favell, who was born and raised in Kelowna, is located at #103 – 2365 Gordon Drive in Guisachan Village Centre. In business for 19 years, in the same location, L&D Meats & Deli are old style butchers who cut all kinds of meat, with some bison and elk in stock. They also have a good assortment of groceries and condiments and offer fresh deli trays for any occasion. I can attest that they have the best roast chickens, if you are lucky enough to get one before they sell out. Open Monday to Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Huge congratulations to Scott Amis and Rick Maddison, co-owners of Second Slumber who were the recipients of a $100,000.00 Dragon’s Den deal with Michelle Romanow. The episode was aired November 3rd with a local screening at Okanagan College that same evening.

Congratulations to Enactus OC comprised of students from the Okanagan College School of Business who represented Canada on the global stage this week. They presented their social enterprise business at the prestigious Enactus World Cup in Puerto Rico and finished in the final four of 32 teams. www.enactusoc.ca

The double award winner of the night for Best Topping (Meat Lovers and 420 Special) and overall fan favorite for meat lovers was Good Brothers Pizza at the URBA Pizza Wars After Hours at Interior savings Credit Union, Rutland Branch. Best crust was Teg’s Pizza House. URBA is seeking candidates to join its board of directors. Contact Karen Beaubier at executivedirector@uptownrutland.com

Good news. The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will welcome several hundred delegates to Kelowna in May of 2024 as the host Chamber and City for the annual BC Chamber Conference and AGM. Securing the BC Chamber AGM also means the Chamber’s professional development organization, the BC Chamber Executives, will also be bringing their two-day conference to Kelowna as it is held a few days ahead of the BC Chamber AGM. www.kelownachamber.org

The Recovery Spa located in the Pandosy Village at #3 – 2936 Pandosy Street is celebrating three years of helping people get results they have been unable to attain through traditional methods, using groundbreaking technology to provide relief from chronic pain, stress, poor sleep, or anxiety. No injections, pills, or long-term treatments; just natural ways to heal your body that works in as little as 3-6 treatments. www.therecoveryspa.ca

Arby’s, the iconic restaurant known for its slogan “We Have The Meats” is bringing back its audaciously tasty and decidedly Canadian sandwich creation, the Poutine Dip Sandwich, for a limited time. h. The sandwich premiered last year and exceeded all expectations. It features Arby’s classic toasted sub roll, piles of roast beef slices, signature curly fries, cheese curds made in Quebec and a drizzle of gravy and complemented with a side of gravy to allow for the obligatory double dipping. The local Arby’s is located at 2070 Harvey Avenue and is owned and operated by Simon Cheung and managed by Nick Fife.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade Business After Hours is November 17th at Holroyd Chiropractic Co. hosted by M&M Food Market.

Home Is Where the Art Is, is an art show, displaying Okanagan Artists in honour of our (and my) dear friend Garry Benson on Saturday, November 19th from noon to 5:00 p.m. at 1298 Belgo Road at Garry’s personal residence. $10.00 admission, cash only at the door. There will be art draws, wine raffles and complimentary beverages. 100% of the art sale goes to the artists and 100% of the admission go to youth programming at the Kelowna Art Gallery. Sponsored by Benson Law LLP, Century 21, Kimmitt Wrzesniewski, and Kelowna Art Gallery.

National Grief and Bereavement Day is a day to honour, respect and advocate for those experiencing grief, bereavement, anticipatory grief, and chronic sorrow. On Tuesday, November 15th, Central Okanagan Hospice Association invite you to join them at 9:30 a.m. at the Gellatly Bay Nut Farm in West Kelowna for a short memorial walk to remember and reflect on the ones we have loved and lost. You are then invited to the Landing Kitchen + Bar at The Cove Lakeside Resort. The event is free for all ages and abilities. Register with Kendall Schultz at kendall@hospicecoho.org.

The team at Kelowna Concierge is planning their annual coat drive for the Salvation Army and they need your help. Collect your gently worn winter coats, hats, mittens, and boots and drop them off at the Kelowna Concierge office, 1301 Water Street any time before November 16th between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Jon and Jessica De Bruyne and Chad and Jillian Haller are the owner/operators of Kelowna Concierge.

The 2022 recipient of the Kelowna Historical Society Bursary is Raffaella Law of Kelowna Secondary. The 2022 recipient of the Buckland Bursary is Patricia Davis of Rutland Senior Secondary. Mark your calendars for their book and calendar sale on November 18th and 19th at RONA on Springfield Road. The 2023 fundraiser calendar is available for purchase for $20.00 and all proceeds from the sale are directed to Okanagan Historical Society (Kelowna Branch) charitable activities. Margot Pridham is the president of the society.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is hosting a Roaring 20’s evening at the Kelowna Golf & Country Club on November 18th. There will be music and live dance by Kim and Jim Rhindress, buffet, live auction, 50-50 draws and a jewelry heist – who dun it. Tickets at Eventbrite. Central Okanagan Crimes collects anonymous information from the community to help local RCMP solve crimes and arrest wanted persons. www.crimestoppers.net

The Ponderosa Fibre Arts Guild (Kelowna) is hosting their free Annual Artisan Sale on Saturday, November 19th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1309 Bernard Avenue. The sale features high quality fibre art, handweaving, spinning, felting, knitting and crochet as well as other handcrafted fibre arts by guild members and guest artists. www.ponderosaguild.org

The KGH Foundation and YMCA of Southern Interior BC have teamed up to launch Lake Life Lottery with a grand prize of a $1.75 Million dream home built by Harmony Homes located in an award-winning community in Lake Country at 10195 Beacon Hill Drive. The final deadline for the lottery is November 24th. Every ticket purchased helps your community with life-changing care and whole-person wellbeing. Tickets at LakeLifeLottery.ca

Birthdays of the week – Happy 88th Ed Schiller (Nov. 20); Lawrence Syrnyk (Nov. 9); Bernice Sebastian (Nov. 9); John Weisbeck (Nov. 9); Michael Loewen (Nov. 10); Duane Lockwood (Nov. 10); Jan Johnston (Nov. 12); Jeff Bourne (Nov. 11); Sandy Sanderson (Nov. 11); Gord Hunting (Nov. 12); Greg Capozzi (Nov. 12); Michael Wynne (Nov. 12); Mark Filatow (Nov. 13); Ruth Rescsky (Nov. 13); Alli McNeil (Nov. 14); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 15); Ron Wittenberg (Nov. 15); Nancy MacKellar (Nov. 15).

