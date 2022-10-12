Straight from DeHart - October 12, 2022

This week’s column is dedicated to well-known, long-time, valued friend of many years, lawyer Garry Benson, Q.C. who passed away on October 8th. Garry was a huge pillar in our community, particularly in the Rutland community where he practiced law for many years, under the name of Benson Law Lawyers LLP. Garry gave back in so many ways and consequently received many prestigious awards, including, Man of the Year (City of Kelowna); the BC Community Achievement Award (BC Government) and the Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Medal, just to name a few. Personal condolences to all of Garry’s family and his many friends and colleagues. A memorial service will be held for Garry on Friday, October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Ranch Golf Club.

Thanks a MILLION, Kelowna! You did it again. In just three hours, we raised close to $60,000.00 at the 21st Maxine DeHart United Way – Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast and the money is still coming in. I am excited to tell you that we have now raised over $1,000,000.00 for the United Way and our community. Personal thanks to all the sponsors, RCMP, volunteers, media and everyone who helped in the bagging to make this event a huge success. The tremendous amount of support from you, and the community, is nothing less than overwhelming. Thanks to ALL the Ramada staff, including Sergio Cunial and the conference staff and Doug Mills, and the maintenance staff. All sponsors and contributing businesses will be formally thanked and listed in a special “Thank you” in the Kelowna Capital News. All monies raised stay right here in our community to help the agencies of the United Way. I am forever grateful and humbled by the support from of all of you in this great community.

So far, many grand prize winners have come forward to pick up their gifts. They are Kirsten Fowler of MNP, LLP (RE/MAX Kelowna HELI Wine Tour); Clarence and Maria Johnson of Claremar Delivery (WestJet flight for two sponsored by Lyndon and Tom Dyas of TD Benefits); New resident of Kelowna, Rafael Poloni ($500.00 Amazon.ca Gift Card, sponsored by Ram Environmental Response Ltd.); Roxene Harris (50” TCL Roku UHD TV with TV Wall Mount, sponsored by Waste Connections of Canada – BDC Interior District); Lucee Kennedy (Black Mango Wood Charcuterie Board, sponsored by Lexi + Lake Home Furnishings); Jen Jones of Home Depot (Fierce Votive, sponsored by Lexi + Lake Home Furnishings); Pam Strijak and Jolanda Michail (Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson® of Kelowna Motorclothes™ Prize Packages). Carley Couves and Rachel Martins (Hudson’s Bay cosmetic baskets); Gayle Nielson and Catherine Murphy (Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Baskets). There are still many grand prizes that have not been claimed. Please give me a call at 250-862-7662 to arrange for their pick-up at the Ramada Hotel. I will be listing the winners weekly in this column.

The University of British Columbia Board of Governors has appointed Dr. Deborah Buszard as UBC’s Interim President and Vice-Chancellor. Dr. Buszard’s appointment comes following the news that Santa Ono is leaving his role as UBC President to become President of the University of Michigan. Dr. Buszard served as Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UBC’s Okanagan campus from 2012 to 2020.

Congratulations to a team of students from Okanagan College who have been named the 2022 Enactus National Champions by the country’s largest experiential learning platform, Enactus Canada and a judging panel comprised of top Canadian CEOs for their ability to enable social, environmental, and economic impact through entrepreneurial action. The team has implemented circular systems that take surplus apples that are fit for consumption and use them to feed those in need with their projects, Fruit Snaps and Unusually Good Food Co. This year alone, Fruit Snaps has donated 38,000 servings of apple chips, saving 35,000 pounds of apples from going to waste and diverted 70 tons of CO2 and the Unusually Good Food Co. has generated over $15,000 in revenue. Enactus Okanagan College will now represent Canada on the global stage at the upcoming Enactus World Cup 2022 in Puerto Rico on October 30th. www.enactus.ca

The Canadian Italian Club is hosting actor and comedian Guido Cocomello and his one-man show, So I married a Mangiacale on October 29th at 8:00 p.m. in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Guido is a Canadian Italian comedian who grew up in Montreal and has relocated to Southern California to pursue his acting career. His latest creation of the show was due to the pandemic and a lot of time on his hands. He decided to write a show through memories, family footage and a lot of laughter. He explores how meeting his wife, Mangiacake and his dad’s passing influenced him and motivated him to move his family from Montreal to California to pursue his dreams of being an actor and a comedian. Tickets are $45.00 plus fees at https://www.kelownaitalianclub.com/mangiacake.html

The Greater Westside Board of Trade Business After Hours is Thursday, October 20th at City Furniture.

November is financial literacy month. Join Launch Okanagan on Tuesday, November 8th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel for a fundraiser supporting financial literacy programs in our community. For over 10 years, Launch Okanagan has been transforming lives by educating and empowering people with the tools they need to attain financial security and stability. They are hosting a special guest and keynote speaker, Kelley Keehn. Kelley is a best-selling author, personal finance educator, media personality and consumer advocate. Tickets at www.launchbreakfast.ca; www.launchokanagan.ca

Join Third Space Charity and the faculty from the UBC – Okanagan’s campus for Trust Your Gut: Finding food freedom through intuitive eating. The event will explore the impacts of diet culture and provide evidence-based and lived experience approaches to health through presentations, a panel discussion and a Q&A with local experts, clinicians, and advocates. This will also give an opportunity for networking, door prizes and sharing delicious refreshments and treats. The event takes place at 5:00 p.m. on October 19th at Third Space Coffee, located at 1708 Dolphin Avenue. Entry is by donation and space is limited. Register your spot before October 14th at http://trellis.org/trust-your-gut

Birthdays of the week – Happy 40th Cecilia Jans (Oct. 12); Rosie Agostino (Oct. 12); Ryan Morice (Oct. 12); Teresa Hodge (Oct. 13); Carson Chan (Oct. 13); Mervin Mascarenhas (Oct. 13); Phil Johnson (Oct. 14); Linda Winnick (Oct. 14); Ruby Sargeant (Oct. 14); Barbara Vanstone (Oct. 14); Vivian Chen (Oct. 16); Layton Park (Oct. 16); Lita Prince (Oct. 16); Jeanne Legua (Oct. 17); Samuel Galvez (Oct. 17); Noreen Young (Oct. 17); Jim Csek (Oct. 18); Dorothy Birker (Oct. 18); Phillip Caragannis (Oct. 18); Christine Esovoloff (Oct. 18); Amber McKennis (Oct. 18); Paul Winkler (Oct. 18).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca