Straight from DeHart - October 13, 2021

The McClelland family is celebrating 50 years in the tire industry. Bill McClelland started Rutland Tire in 1971 where the Dairy Queen is now in Rutland. The shop then moved to Dease Road and the final location was on Highway 97 beside Fountain Tire. Well-known local and Bill’s son, Darren McClelland continued with the family tradition by rebranding the name and creating a new era in 2007, which is now known as Shamrock Tire, located at 920 Leathead Road. Shamrock Tire offers tires for passenger and light trucks, commercial and fleet trucks, bobcats, forklifts, camping trailers of any size, ATVs, steel and aluminum wheels, and tire sensors and accessories. They carry several name brands, some of which are Michelin, Bridgestone, Firestone, Falken, Toya, Kumho, Marshall, Uniroyal, Hercules, Yokohama, Good Year, Cooper, GT Radial, and many more. Shamrock is your complete tire and wheel specialists, known for quality products and competitive pricing. www.shamrocktire.ca

Retired financial planner, Calvin Hoy has launched Mama Hogg’s Salad Dressings & Marinades. While in business, Calvin used cooking as a stress management tool and developed hundreds of recipes over the years. He was happy to share all of them except two. You guessed it, his dressings, and marinades. He was convinced by a local store owner that Mama Hogg’s needed to be on the shelf and now it is throughout the valley and West Kootenays and hence, he is no longer retired. Mama Hogg’s is vegetarian and gluten-free. There are three products in the Mama Hogg’s family; Original Grilled Caesar Salad Dressing, Garden Hogg’s Balsamic Vinaigrette, and the newest Vegan Hogg’s which is dairy-free with no parmesan cheese. The dressings can be used in stir fry’s, quinoa salad, pasta salad, grilling vegetables, burger mix, potatoes, BBQ, Hors d’oeuvres, and a marinade for chicken, pork, or shrimp. You can find Mama Hogg’s at Urban Fare, Lakeview Market, Save-On-Foods, IGA, Choices Market, Nature’s Fare, Don-O-Ray Market, and Mike’s Fruit Stand. www.mamahoggs.com

Trevor Freeman is the new Director of Development for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) after spending the last few years serving in a leadership role in the Anglican Church in our community. In his new role, Trevor will build relationships with community members and help raise funds through COHA’s different giving programs. The work of COHA is to serve those who are dying and their loved ones whether they are in Hospice House, the hospital, or at home. Their vision is to create a community where no one must die or grieve alone. www.hospicecoha.org

The Kelowna Art Gallery has appointed Christine May as Curator. Christine brings a background in art history and museum studies and recently played a key role at the Gardiner Museum. Originally from Saskatchewan, Christine has worked in exhibitions management across Canada, including the Mendel Art Gallery in Saskatoon, Toronto International Film Festival, and the Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art in Toronto. Her curatorial interests focus on socially engaged art, interdisciplinary practices in contemporary art, and community art. chrstine@kelownaartgallery.com; www.kelownaartgallery.com

The beautiful new totem pole at Indigenous Winery on the Westside represents a blend of the Okanagan Sylix and Kwaliutl Laich – Kwil-tach culture and depicts the family of Robert and Bernice Louie. The top half is the Eagle holding a copper shield surrounded by the owl and hummingbird. The bottom half is Mother Grizzly Bear holding the children and eyes of the ancestors. Robert represents the Eagle who has the responsibility to protect the people and the cultural wealth. Bernice represents the Mother Grizzly Bear whose strength holds the family up. The eyes of the ancestors look over the people as depicted through the animals on the pole. The totem pole was carved by John Henderson, a world accomplished carver and artist of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation in Campbell River. This is the third totem pole John has carved for the Louie family, each with its own unique story. www.indigenousworldwinery.com

Kathy Butler has taken on the position as interim executive director of the Central Okanagan Foundation. Executive Director David Knapp is returning to the financial services industry in November. Cathy was director of the Okanagan College Foundation from 2003 to 2018. The search for a permanent director is now on.

Congratulations to first-time grandparents Craig and Kimberly Prystay, one of the owners of the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre in Kelowna and the Penticton Lakeside Hotel & Conference Center RPB Hotels & Resorts) and parents Mike and Rachel Dzikic welcoming baby Sloane Kimberly Dzikic born October 8th.

Vince Lemke, coordinator of the local Legion Business Poppy Campaign, and their team of volunteers are canvassing businesses and they would very much appreciate the business community’s support. Last year their funds assisted the following initiatives: $10,635.00 Assistance to veterans, $5,270.00 Alert lines, $18,000 to the Cadets, $2,150.00 Grade school students, $51,500 Student bursaries, $3,000.00 Campaign supplies, totaling $90,555.00. All monies stay local with no administration costs as the volunteers perform all the work for all the many good causes. vincelemke@shaw.ca

The winners of the Kelowna Sunrise Community Raffle were 1st Prize, Robert Bissell ($5,200.00 in gift cards at Save-On-Foods); 2nd Prize, Duncan Gardiner (Green Mountain Grill with Rotisserie Kit, Pizza Oven and Accessories); 3rd Prize, Diana Ellis ($1,000.00 cash from Prospera Credit Union); 4th Prize, Sandra Nolt ($500.00 Gift Voucher from Torino Ritz Men’s Wear).

With Halloween around the corner, Don-O-Ray Vegetables at 3443 Benvoulin Road are your pumpkin and vegetable headquarters. Along with the main market they now have Don-O-Ray Farm Adventure on the property, which is a petting zoo and hedge maze. You can head over to Billy’s House to feed the goats or to the Lil’ Red Barn to feed the ponies. Find a seat at the up close and personal petting area to hold some small barnyard friends like a baby chick at the Chick Inn, a baby duck, silky chicken, or even a rabbit. You can even have a free temporary airbrush tattoo at the Tattoo Shop. Browse the market for fresh fruits and vegetables and top off your visit with a delicious ice cream. It’s a fun place with reasonable admission. Open 0:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday to Monday. www.facebook.com/donorayfarmadventure

Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) would be happy to take your organization on a group walking mural tour to see all the 18 murals. The tour would be about two hours with a minimum of 10 people. To book your private tour, contact executive director Karen Beaubier at executivedirector@uptownrutland.com.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is reminding everyone to never pour your leftover oil or kitchen grease drippings down the drain. Recycle it at the Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna or the Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Center. The grease collection program is in partnership with McLeod’s By-Products of Armstrong. The drop-off is for residential use only with no more than 20-liter buckets at a time. rdco.com/recycle

Three Okanagan College students in the Water Engineering Technology (WET) Diploma program were awarded financial prizes in recognition of their commitment to their field and good grades. Congratulations to Ryder Fortes, Richard Graham, and Vladimir Tuazon who received the Outstanding Student Award from the Environmental Operators Certification Program (EOCP). The WET program prepared students to play a leading role in the water industry by learning to monitor, assess and protect both public health and water in the environment and covers topics such as water quality, testing, treatment, biology, and chemistry. www.okanagan.bc.ca

The 11th Annual Swing for a Cause Charity Golf Tournament in support of YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, sponsored by Wilson M. Beck raised $68,000.00. Congratulations to co-chairs Dr. John Weisbeck and Alli McNeil, all the volunteers and participants.

The winner of the 2021 BC Lieutenant Governor’s Wine of the Year was Tantalus Vineyards 2018 Old Vines Riesling. Okanagan Wine Festivals was presented by Valley First. Other local winery winners were Arrowleaf, Burrowing Owl Estate Winery, Chain Reaction winery, ENRICO WINERY, Inniskillin Okanagan Estate Winery, Kismet Estate Winery, Liquidity Wines, Maan Farms Estate Winery, Mission Hill Family Estate, Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery, Silhouette Estate Winery, Silkscarf Winery, and Spearhead Winery. For the complete list of all the categories and wine type winners visit www.thewinefestivals.com/awards/results/8/1

Symphony Storytime 2021/2022 presented by Interior Savings and led by master educator Joe Berarducci is a series of four interactive musical cushion concerts for toddlers and their families. Each one is based on a popular nursery rhyme story or fable and features a different family of orchestra instruments. The series kicks off on Saturday, October 16th with the Tortoise & The Hare at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Centre Cultural Francophone de l’Okanagan, 702 Bernard Avenue. Tickets in advance through the OSO website www.okanagansymphony.com

Blues Originals Beatles featuring Gail and Karl is Saturday, October 30th at 7:00 p.m. at the Benvoulin Heritage Church with special guests Graham Ord and October Sky. The event is a benefit for the Central Okanagan Heritage Society. Tickets at Eventbrite.ca

Birthdays of the week – Happy 80th Gordon Brennan (Oct. 19); Jan Verhagen (Oct. 11); Teresa Hodge (Oct. 13); Carson Chan (Oct. 13); Mervin Mascarenhas (Oct. 13); Phil Johnson (Oct. 14); Linda Winnick (Oct. 14); Barbara Vanstone (Oct. 14); Ruby Sargeant (Oct. 14); Mac Leitch (Oct. 14); Haile Ferguson, my niece (Oct. 16); Layton Park (Oct. 16); Vivian Shen (Oct. 16); Jeanne Legua (Oct. 17) Dorothee Birker (Oct. 18); Jim Csek (Oct. 18); Debbie MacMillan (Oct. 19); Charlotte Springate (Oct. 19).



