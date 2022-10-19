Straight from DeHart - October 19, 2022

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time friend, CEO of Stober Group Dave McAnerney who passed away suddenly while mountain biking with friends at the age of 59. I met Dave when he was President and CEO of Sun-Rype Products Ltd. back in 2009 and it was an honour to know him and be his friend. Personal condolences to his wife Anne, daughters Michelle and Renee, and his entire family and many friends and colleagues.

Creativive Art Décor Gifts at #3 – 2925 Pandosy Street in the Pandosy Village has changed its name and is now Creative Muse Art & Apparel. Owned and operated by local artist and retired businesswoman Carole Holmes and managed by Carole’s daughter Jenavive Holmes, Creative Muse has now expanded and changed its product offering from art, décor, and gifts, to art, apparel, and accessories, based on what its customers are most drawn to. They now offer a whole new collection of wearable graphic art and are expanding the line with a variety of on-trend pieces which feature Carole’s abstract pieces. Carole’s art is diverse and creative, painting watercolour portraits of famous faces from every walk of life and creating some of the most interesting abstract illustrations. Their fashions range from dresses, trousers, denim, and skirts, to overalls, cardigans, dusters, jackets and t-shirts for adults and kids. The grand opening will be a month-long, with events every weekend with giveaways. On September 29 and 30th they are celebrating their buy more, save more on clothes and accessories. Along with this, Creative Muse is hosting mask-making workshops on Saturday, October 29th from 11:00 a.m. – noon, Saturday, October 29th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 30th from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. All ages are welcome for the three sessions. Space is limited, so sign-up is required. All supplies will be provided so reserve your spot by calling 236-766-1259 or by dropping into the store. I am delighted to be a judge of one of the mask-making sessions on Saturday, October 29th at 3:00 p.m. Hope to see you there. www.shopcreativemuse.com

Relocating from The Canadian Brewhouse in Edmonton, Kristen Neil is the new general manager of The Canadian Brewhouse at 3030 Pandosy Street. The sports bar offers food and drink specials daily. One unique aspect of the sports bar is their vodka tasting ice room, which hosts four guests at a time for a hosted Vodka tasting experience. You can walk in, but reservations are encouraged for the tasting room. The Canadian Brewhouse is community-minded and in October, they are raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness. Kristen also donated a gift voucher for the Maxine DeHart, United Way-Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. www.canadianbrewhouse.com

Mill Creek Bakery at #3 – 2235 Leckie Road has expanded into the premises right next door to their existing bakery, tucked away in the back corner of the large retail building behind Kal Tire on Leckie Road. Owned and operated by siblings, Joanne Hlina, Steve Wiltse and Jim Wiltse, the bakery has a much larger front display area and also a larger baking area. Mill Street Bakery also offers Take n’ Bake pies and now have a much larger selection of pastries, cakes, cookies, muffins, scones, squares, and other baked good, including all varieties of bread and buns. www.millcreekbakery.ca

More grand prizes have been claimed at the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. Congratulations to Kay Liesch (2022 Electra Townie Go 8D EQ Electric Bike, sponsored by URBAM Systems); Anne Anderson ($500.00 Air Canada Travel Gift Card sponsored by Mario’s Towing Group of Companies); Arnold Shields ($500.00 Air Canada Travel Gift Card sponsored by Mario’s Towing Group of Companies); Kathy Fancy of RONA (Apple iPad, 9th Generation, sponsored by Greg Bickert of Inspire Property Management Ltd. ); Bev Maxted (3-month advertising package that includes print and digital marketing tactics with the Capital News); Elli Naderi, Jason Adams, Eileen Backman (Sleep Country Sleep Well Box, with a MicroPlush Robe, MicroPlush Faux Fur Slippers and MicroPLush Faux Fur Eye Mask, sponsored by SleepCountry); Margaret Hobson (Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson® of Kelowna Motorclothes™ Prize Package); Bill Sinclair (Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphone sponsored by Tom Harris – TELUS & Koodo Stores – Cellular - TV - Internet); Mary Anderson, Huckleberrry Hollow Farm (Steelcase Leap Chair sponsored by Heritage Office Furnishings); Elizabeth Graham (Okanagan Book II – Celebrating the Terroir of the Canadian Wine & Culinary Region, sponsored by Lexi + Lake Home Furnishings); Adele Christiansen (Black Crosshatch Aluminum Bowl sponsored by Lexi + Lake Home Furnishings); Pamela Pearson of Sentes Automotive (Suite at Prospera Place for a Kelowna Rockets Game sponsored by Harold Rempel of Kirschner Mountain);. There are still grand prizes that have not been claimed. Please give me a call at 250-862-7662 to arrange for their pick-up at the Ramada Hotel. I will be listing the winners weekly in this column.

John Phillips, Mortgage & Lease Land Specialist for BMO Bank of Montreal at the 1875 Dilworth Drive Branch has retired after 24 years. John started his career with BMO in Edmonton and moved to Kelowna in 2005. He is now relocating to Vancouver. johne.phillips@bmo.com

Two Kelowna Hostess are celebrating a milestone of 35 years volunteering with the organization. Congratulations to Gayle Dodd and Donna Majewski, two great ladies. Grace Naka and Darlene Hass are the co-presidents of Kelowna Hostess. If you would like to join this wonderful organization, email Darlene at dar_vic27@hotmail.copm or Grace at ttul00@shaw.ca

Happy 59th Anniversary Bob and Sonja Rosco (Oct. 22).

Second Slumber, an Okanagan start-up will debut on national TV in the 17th season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den at 8:00 p.m. (PST) on November 3rd, 2022. Second Slumber pitched its innovative business model to six well-known Dragons who are looking for investments to scale up. Second Slumber’s CEO and founder, Scott Amis said it was a thrill to pitch the Dragons and fulfill a bucket-list dream in doing so. Second Slumber has partnered with Okanagan College to host a very special premiere party on the evening of November 3rd. All monies raised from this premiere part by night (which includes Lakehouse Chef-inspired canapes, Sandhill wine pairings, and craft beers from Big White Brewing, go towards the mental wellness of students. Visit https://trellis.org/dragonsdenatoc. Thanks to Second Slumber’s innovative approach to the mattress market, they are able to provide premium open-box mattresses that were returned within the 100-night sleep window. So far, giving over 600 plus families access to a better night’s sleep and keeping like-new products out of the landfill. The company certified mattress brands wishing to be recognized as a zero-waste retailer and strives to build a circular marketplace. Partial proceeds from each mattress sold by Second Slumber are donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna. www.secondslumber.com

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) and its partners Tourism Kelowna and Accelerate Okanagan won four 2022 Marketing Canada Awards for its OKGo Marketing Campaign. COEDC’s wins were in the categories of Advertising Campaign: OKGo Campaign; Single Publication – 5+ pages: OKGo Magazine Vol. 2; Website: OK-Go.ca; Cup Contender: OKGo Campaign. The annual Marketing Canada Awards are hosted by the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC), the country's national association of economic development professionals. Created through a partnership between the COEDC, Accelerate Okanagan and Tourism Kelowna, along with participation from various industry and post-secondary organizations, the OKGo campaign is attracting industry events, talent, and business investment by telling stories of the innovative businesses, entrepreneurs and institutions driving growth in the Okanagan economy. www.ok-go.ca

Take a walk down memory lane with one of the most influential country music vocalists of the 20th Century, Patsy Cline. Arts Cafe Presents “Always…Patsy Cline” starring award-winning actress/singer Anna Jacyszyn as the country music legend herself, Patsy Cline, and award-winning actress Janet Anderson as fan/friend Louise Seger. The tribute concert is directed by Neal Facey under the musical directorship of Neville Bowman, and performed at the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, on November 3, 4, and 5, at 7:00 p.m. and a Saturday Matinee at 2:00 p.m. Tickets through www.ticketseller.ca or call the box office at 250-495-7469.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 85th Ken Good (Oct. 20); Happy 85th Leon Thomas (Oct. 25); Happy 70th Terry Trager (Oct. 25); Debbie MacMillan (Oct. 19); Gord Brennan (Oct. 19); Charlotte Springate (Oct. 19); Dennis Perley (Oct. 20); Bob Kuehn (Oct. 20); Donna Majewski (Oct. 21); Roxy Paul (Oct. 21); Janet Walter (Oct. 22); Willie Findlater (Oct. 22); Angelina Agostino (Oct. 23); Anna Jacyszyn (Oct. 23); Cathy Laundry (Oct. 23); Colleen Brown (Oct. 24); Joe Creron (Oct. 24); Diane Belanger (Oct. 24).

