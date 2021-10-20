Straight from DeHart - October 20, 2021

Entrepreneur Manik Dhir is the owner of Hollywood Market in Rutland, which is well over a 40-year landmark at 544 Hollywood Road S. The market was previously owned for about 30 years by Linda MacDonald and was well-known as Hollywood Deli. Manik purchased the market and the building in 1973 and now has converted one business into four viable businesses that employ 27 people in the same plaza. The Hollywood Market is both a specialty grocery store and convenience store that also specializes in one-of-a-kind products and specialty candy. With over 300 cool products, you will find one-of-a-kind candy items produced from all over the world such as Reece’s Snack Cake, Reece’s Fast Break, Reece’s Big Cup Potato Chip, Kit Kat Fruity Cereal, nine flavours of Laffy Taffy Candy, Dunkaroos, and beverages found only at the market of Vanilla Coke, Fanta Pineapple and Chubby drinks. Manik is presently on the board of the KGH Foundation and is Vice-Chair on the Rotary Centre of the Arts board. Other businesses in the plaza are eMDee’s Indian Bistro (takeout), Barkley’s Muttland Pet Grooming and Day Care, and Salsa & Sabor Latin Restaurant (takeout). All the businesses have excellent parking.

In business for 15 years, basket artist, Louise Babiuk is the owner of Creative Baskets…By Design. The company creates and specialize in distinctly unique custom baskets for any occasion and pride themselves on bringing quality options and ideas to their clients. No two baskets are ever alike, and local Okanagan products are used to support other local vendors. Custom Baskets offer regional wines, spirits, and ciders as a staple in many of their baskets to compliment the many other unique local items. They offer baskets for all occasions, including corporate, personal, anniversary, appreciation, congratulations, or just because. They will help you with both your budget and a theme. www.kelownacustombaskets.com

Pam Radar is the owner of Shift Power Yoga and the CEO of the newly expanded Shift Labs Inc. which is a coaching and leadership development company in the Okanagan. Pam has now published a best-selling book, Through the Cracks. Pam did not just crave freedom. Her survival depended on it. Having escaped at knifepoint from her violent alcoholic husband, she desperately sought a new beginning for her infant son. After a string of failed relationships and marriages, her worst nightmare unfolded before her eyes as her beloved boy developed an out-of-control heroin addiction. In this deeply personal and touching story, Pam recounts her struggle for independence and acceptance during the most turbulent time of her life. Through the Cracks is an inspirational memoir that will shine light at the end of any dark and treacherous tunnel. If you like complex characters, enriching hope, and transformative revelations, then you will love Pam’s powerful tale. The book is available through Amazon.ca and locally Shift Power Yoga at 102-2370 Bering Road in West Kelowna. www.pamrader.com

This week, October 17th to 23rd is Small Business Week. The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce along with the Downtown Kelowna Association, Central Okanagan Economic Commission, URBA, WFN, Westside Board of Trade, and others will be participating in the Annual Business Walks program. I am delighted to be joining the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, as the board representative for the City of Kelowna on the business walk on Tuesday morning, October 19th. I’m on the team of Derek Gratz of UBC Okanagan, Stuart Park of Park Pacific Properties, and Dan Price of Dilworth Quality Homes. With COVID protocols, teams will be visiting businesses in all parts of Kelowna. We will be asking businesses about employee retention and recruitment, general business challenges, and future expectations. It will give the chamber a sense of how our local businesses is doing and shape government initiatives aimed at helping. Thanks to Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board member Pamela Pearson of Sentes for organizing the walk for the Kelowna Chamber board members and all the board members that are participating in this great program. www.kelownachamber.org; www.bdc.ca

Happy 58th Anniversary Bob and Sonja Rosco ((Oct. 22).

Shelley Adams, the creative genius behind the Whitewater Cooks series of cookbooks enjoyed by over 250,000 cooks has once again found the alchemy for delicious, easy to prepare, beautiful food. Whitewater Cooks Together Again, the sixth in the series, is one of the silver linings of the pandemic. Deeply missing connection with family and friends, Shelley used her time at home and trademark approach to fresh and flavourful ingredients to create over 80 recipes. Now living on the shores of Kootenay Lake in Nelson, the book is beautifully presented with gorgeous photos and easy-to-read and follow recipes. The 180-page cookbook includes starters, salads, soups and sides, dinners, and desserts. The book is distributed by Nancy Wise of Sandhill Book Marketing Ltd. and is available locally at Mosaic Books and Lakehouse Home Store. www.whitewatercooks.com; www.sandhillbooks.com

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) and partners Tourism Kelowna and Accelerate Okanagan has won two International Economic Development Council Awards for its OKGo Marketing Campaign, including a Gold Rank in the category of Magazine and Newsletter and a Silver Rank in the category of Special Purpose Website. The OKGo partnership is about working together to leverage the strengths of the partners to tell the story of the vibrant and diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Central Okanagan to national and global audiences. www.ok-go.ca

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be conducting a new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine study this fall. RSV is a seasonal virus that infects the airways of the lungs. In older adult individuals with weakened immune systems and in individuals with chronic heart and lung conditions. RSV is known to cause serious infections and can lead to hospitalization ad in some cases death. Currently, there are no licensed vaccines or treatments available for RSV in the adult population. If you are interested in being included in the RSV vaccine trial, call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141. Kim Christie, PhD is the President of Okanagan Clinical Trials www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com

Third Space Charity is planning an evening of good, old-fashioned fun designed to make you laugh on November 4th. In fact, the name of the event is Laugh, with a lighthearted, variety-show-style, online fundraiser in aid of mental health, presented by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund. Laugh will include an online auction, stand-up comedy by Denis Grignon, local performer Paige Matheson, magic buy Alex Zander, music by Juno-award winning musician Darryl James and vintage trio Kitsch n’ Sync, an epic best joke contest with the winner decided by audience votes and more. Tickets for the online show are $30.00 for a single attendee, $50.00 for two, and $75.00 for a group of three or more. To purchase tickets and submit an entry for the joke contest (Best Dad Joke and Best Knock Knock Joke) visit https://trellis.org/thirdspacecharity

Kelowna Friends of the Library are hosting indoor book sales on Sunday, November 7 and 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2476 Westlake Road in West Kelowna. Walk-through, mini-sales, and cash only. Funds support Okanagan Regional Library. www.kelownafol.ca

The Closet Cleanout is Saturday, October 23rd at the Kanata Hotel with all COVID protocols. Entry is $5.00. Expect to see fall and winter clothing.

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association says a big thank-you to K2 Stone for their generous donation of a pallet of bluestone flagstones for their renovations to the unH2O garden. The majority of the flagstones were used to create a path through the newly created Woodland Grove section of the garden, which features low-water trees, and soon-to-be-planted law-water shrubs and hedging options. The remainder of the flagstones was used to create a whimsical secondary path through the existing native garden, with the pieces arranged in groupings and a pre-grown sedum mat planted around them. Also, the flagstones provide examples of how you can incorporate the beauty of flagstones into your home landscapes. Take a look next time you are at the garden.

I will not be writing a column next week, October 27th. See you on November 3rd.

Birthdays of the week – Ken Good (Oct. 20); Bob Kuehn (Oct. 20); Elenna Wallace (Oct. 20); Dennis Perley (Oct. 20); Donna Majewski (Oct. 21); Roxy Paul (Oct. 21); Janet Walter (Oct. 22); Jenelle Hynes (Oct. 22); Vicky Chan (Oct. 22); Brent Pay (Oct. 22); Angelina Agostino (Oct. 23): Anna Jacysyn (Oct. 23); Linda Hayes (Oct. 23); Colleen Brown (Oct. 24); Robert Letvinchuk (Oct. 24); Joe Creron (Oct. 24); Diane Belanger (Oct. 24); Leon Thomas (Oct. 25); Peter Kirk (Oct. 26).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca