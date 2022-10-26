Straight From DeHart - October 26th, 2022

Collin Morrison, who is challenged, and his mom Madeline Morrison are well-known, long-time citizens of Kelowna. This past spring while Collin was helping his brother Scott move back to Kelowna, a cube truck lost control and hit their vehicle close to Field, B.C. Scott died at the scene and Collin was medevacked to Calgary where he underwent many operations and is now back in Kelowna. This family has gone through so much and now, after several months, members of our community have come together and donated materials and labour to build Collin a new wheelchair ramp so he can gain access to his home. The businesses and people who helped to complete this incredible heart-felt project are Home Hardware (Brendon Nishimura and Kevin Wallis); Taiga Building Products (Mike Tiara); Red Canoe Custom Homes (Cameron Hayward) and Eagle Eavestroughing, along with help from well-known locals John Davina and Gerry Zimmermann.

Another grand prize has been claimed at the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. Congratulations to April King of Project Literacy who won a Grand Prize of a Limited-Edition Rockefeller Bronze Frog by Tim Cotterill “The Frogman” sponsored by DJ Block of Art Lovers Gallery in the Delta Grand Hotel. Congratulations to Kay Liesch (2022 Electra Townie Go 8D EQ Electric Bike, sponsored by “URBAN Systems”, Not URBAM Systems. There are still a couple of grand prizes that have not been claimed. Please give me a call at 250-862-7662 to arrange a time for pickup.

A new local business is introducing Kelowna to the less-known side of Indian Cuisine. Not Just Curries, owned and operated by husband and wife, Chef Rahul Jayan and Deepa Pillay focus on the cuisine from Southern India with signature family recipes prepared in small batches. Small batch cooking stems from ensuring freshness is always maintained and maximizes all authentic flavour combinations. Their business model is simple. Not Just Curries website hosts the menu for an entire month, with a different Southern Indian meal each day. Each meal comprises three to four dishes. A user simply needs to log onto the site and select all the meals they would like. When checking out you get to choose if you would like the meal for lunch or dinner. On the day of, the Not Just Curries team prepares the food from their commercial kitchen and delivers it right to your doorstep. With so many frozen meals at stores that are mass-produced, and pre-packaged, this fresh home cooking is a treat for anyone. Not Just Curries focus is always on providing fresh food to homes in our community. www.notjustcurries.ca

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dan Rogers has been appointed to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at the National AGM and Policy Conference. Dan is serving as the second Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Canada and will represent the CCEC on the Canadian Chamber Board for the next three years. The CCEC is the professional development organization of hundreds of Chamber CEOs and executives involved in the management of Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade across Canada. The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is the largest chamber in the interior of BC with 1,000 members.

Jude Brunt of Globe Café & Tapas Bar at Big White will pass the restaurant onto new ownership this winter season. The new owner, Chef Ross Derrick, was the young 22-year-old Chef who helped begin Globe’s story back in 2008. Chef Derrick eventually moved on and opened his own business the Anchor Hospitality Group, which includes the very popular Table Seafood Café and Broken Anchor Food Truck and is now returning to the Globe in an ownership role. Over 14 seasons at Big White, Globe has become synonymous with great Italian coffee, fresh café food, Mediterranean-style dining and a creative cocktail and wine list. Chef Derrick will be making minor changes to the restaurant’s look and bringing in a fresh new menu but retaining many long-standing Globe favourites like Caffe Umbrian coffee and a wide range of menu options for vegetarians, vegans, and other dietary needs. www.globedining.com

Accelerate Okanagan has announced that applications are now open for both entrepreneurs and investors to participate in the 2023 OKGN Angel Summit. This year, the fund is up to $250,000.00 the largest cheque size the program has ever seen. This uniquely elevated pitch program guides Okanagan-based investors and startups from across Western Canada through the capital-raising process as part of a Dragon’s Den-style selection process culminating in a public Grand Finale on March 16th, 2023. The last company standing will be awarded an investment fund of up to $250,000.00. Scott MacFarlane is the Fund Manager for the 2023 OKGN Angel Summit and Sara Scott is the Brand & Communications Manager. www.accelerateokanagan.com

Master laser technician, Tara Graves of Oval Medical Laser Aesthetics at #210 - 1855 Kirschner Road is hosting an open house on November 5th from noon to 4:00 p.m. Tara has renovated her premises and has new equipment to show off. You can join them for an afternoon presentation of the latest in skincare technology for skin tightening, acne treatments, Botox and fillers, skin resurfacing, IPL, Viva, body contouring, FAQs, and a sneak peek of live demo treatments. Find out about their exclusive Signature 5D Facelift, a treatment that will help restore collagen, tighten skin, and return your skin to a more youthful glowing you. There will be Botox and Fillers demos, free personalized skin analysis and consultations, free prize giveaways every ½ hour, special treatment pricing on that day, snacks, and beverages by The Graze Company and live jazz music by Kinga Hemming. RSVP at 250-317-3666 to be entered in their early bird prize draw. www.ovalaesthetics.ca

Dustyn Baulkham, a Kelowna-based entrepreneur has been appointed for a one-year term to the Board of Okanagan College. Juliette Cunningham is the board chair along with 11 other members of the Okanagan College Board of Governors including Dale Safinuk, Vice Chair and Neil Fassina, President along with Andrea Alexander, Marcel Beerkens, JoAnn Fowler, Annika Kirk, Tina Lee, Choi Leong, Devin Rubadeau, Karley Scott, and Education Council Chair Danny Marques. www.okanagan.bc.ca

The business campaign for the 2022 Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 Poppy Fund Campaign is underway. Volunteer canvassers are calling on area businesses seeking financial support. Businesses can donate by cheque payable to RCL#26 – Poppy Fund and mailed to 1380 Bertram Street, V1Y 2G1 or they can be pickup up by a volunteer. E-transfers to poppyl26@shaw.ca or credit/debit card via phone at 250-762-4117 Monday to Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The 2021 Poppy Fund provided $215,684.00 to various local initiatives, including $80,000.00 to the Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Building. All funds collected are kept local and there are no administration costs as funds are raised by volunteers.

Kudos to Maggie McGowan who got a hole-in-one on the 8th hole of Mission Creek Golf Couse on October 21st.

ART ALLEY – An eclectic evening of the Performing Arts is a fundraiser for Metro Community in support of their work with those experiencing homelessness on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. at The Hub, at 1265 Ellis Street. All musicians and artists are donating their time. Some of the performers are Songs of the Southern Belles (Trio), Under the Rocks, Aaron Ord, Kethra Stewart & Corine Derrickson, Creators Art Centre, Zac Gauthier, D. Lopez, Liz Ranney and Gauche Coach. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets at www.metrocommunity.ca/events

Chick Jagger & The Rolling Tones is hosting a Helloween Party on October 29th at the Black Mountain Grill. Enjoy a killer appetizer buffet and a cash prize for the best costume. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Project Literacy is partnering with The View Winery & Vineyard on a literacy fundraiser for Halloween called Nevermore on Friday, October 28th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the View Winery, 2287 Ward Road. The event includes wine tasting, food, entertainment, costumes, games, and prizes. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Dress for Success Kelowna strives for long-lasting solutions to enable women to break the cycle of poverty, providing programs and services that assist them with entering or re-entering the workforce. They offer a free Professional Women’s Group which includes a three-month-long program with a focus on mentorship support. The next group begins on November 2nd at 6:30 p.m. and pre-registration is required. Visit www.dfskelowna.org for more information and to register. Lori Stevenson, MA is the Executive Director of Dress for Success Kelowna.

