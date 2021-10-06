Straight from DeHart - October 6, 2021

There are always many wonderful sunny fall and winter days in the Okanagan. Good Time Okanagan started a new boat rental business in mid-July. Owned and operated by Zach Palmer, who originally was from Yellowknife NT, Good Time Okanagan offers pontoon boat rentals on Okanagan, Kalamalka, and Wood Lake. Their boat is available for delivery to any dock from West Kelowna to Vernon, free of charge. As they trailer the boat to your location for each rental, Zach works with their client’s schedule on the drop-off and pick-up times. As a winter special, Good Time Okanagan is now offering a limited number of punch-style packages. They consist of five days on the water, at a discounted price, that can be spread out for use from now and for a period of one year forward. There are no black-out dates as long as the boat is not previously booked. This would be great for any holiday use, including around the Christmas season. Friends, family, and colleagues are always looking for unique things to do over the holidays. The boat can be rented for a full or half-day. Good Time Okanagan will be expanding their services in the spring branching out into other kinds of outdoor rentals that will also be delivered to their clients. www.goodtimeokanagan.com

The Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre has a new Chef and a new Sous Chef. Chef Chris Russell has 20 years of experience in the industry and relocated from Invermere to Kelowna. Chris has worked at several well-known establishments in Kelowna including, West Coast Grill, Gray Monk Winery, and the Harvest Golf Club. Formerly, Chris worked for the famous Mark McEwan for over four years as a Sous Chef in Toronto. He attended culinary school in Ottawa and worked in Montreal. Sous Chef Brodie Boland has been in the industry for 24 years. He relocated from Kaslo, B.C., and has been a head chef for the past six years. Brodie previously worked at the Adventure Hotel in Nelson and the Kaslo Hotel in Kaslo. Stay tuned for some new and exciting changes to the hotel and Mickie’s Pub menu items. Mickie’s Pub hours are Monday to Friday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Kitchen closes at 9:00 p.m. daily. www.ramadalodge@rpbhotels.com

Speaking of the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, Smitty’s Family Restaurant in the Ramada has a new menu. Try the new Mediterranean Salad, Cajun Chicken Cheddar Sandwich, Roast Beef Dip, or Southwest Benedict. They also offer many delicious desserts. Open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If I had a $1.00 for every time someone asked me about why Phil Johnson is not on the air and if he was OK, I’d be rich! I’m now here to tell you that BELL General Manager Ken Kilcullen and the staff at the three local BELL Media radio stations are all looking forward to Phil’s return on the airwaves. Phil had a road accident due to a medical emergency and he is quite open about what happened. The night of the Federal election Phil drove off the road into a ditch and ultimately landed into a creek in the Vernon area. Fast forward, he had a mini-stroke, a brain bleed and he was completely oblivious to his situation. Phil really is lucky to be alive, with no paralysis, loss of speech and his brain function is fine. He is thankful for the love of friends and people who have been related to his show over the years, whether you put your ears at the other end of the radio or are just truly concerned about him. He will be back soon.

Formerly of Soft 103.9 in Kelowna and Beach 107.5 in Vernon, Kevin Rothwell is now the new marketing manager of BlueSky Organics in Vernon. The company is a 20-person manufacturing enterprise producing organic soil, amendments, and nutrients for agriculture, wineries, golf courses, cannabis, and other businesses. They have renewed a contract for year two with Home Depot across Canada for their Whole Earth Organic Lawn and Garden Line. www.blueskyorganics.com

Since 1980, well-known husband and wife team, Geert and Elly Maas have owned and operated the unique Geert Maas Sculpture Gardens and Gallery at 250 Reynolds Road. Geert’s works are in numerous international, national, and local collections. Visitors from around the world enjoy this tourist attraction. Currently, the Gallery features recent works by Geert, including dry needlepoint etchings/ hand coloured, wax cut, and serigraphy. To visit the gallery, call 250-860-7012. www.geertmaas.org

Nominations are now open for the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards. This is a great way to show appreciation for your favourite organization by recognizing their efforts during an extremely challenging period in all our lives. Show some local love by nominating them today. The 16 categories are Rising Star Business of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Not-for-Profit Excellence, Environmental Impact, Social Leadership Excellence, Arts & Entertainment, Achievement, Ethics in Business, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Indigenous Business of the Year, Inclusive Workplace, Excellence in Agriculture, Excellence in Tourism, Technology Innovator of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Mid-Sized Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Business Leader of the Year, which is selected by an independent panel of business and community leaders. Visit www.kelownchamber.org/events-programs/business-excellence-awards/

West Kelowna is celebrating a big win as the City’s OurWK initiative earns them the 2021 Community Excellence Award in governance from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM). The OurWK initiative engaged the community from June 2020 to April 2021 as a first step towards updating their Official Community Plan, to create the city’s first community vision. The award recognizes the work of local governments that demonstrate leadership, work together with their residents, businesses, and other stakeholders, and build stronger, more sustainable places to live, work and play. www.westkelownacity.ca/communityvision

Marika Soleil is the local coordinator for the Shoebox Project for Women, Kelowna Chapter. The chapter is starting their drive for women for the holidays and it’s a great way for you to participate. Now in Canada and the US, they work with charities and shelters to support their efforts to help those experiencing homelessness in our community. The local partners are HOPE Okanagan, Karis Society, Kelowna Women’s Shelter, NOW Society, and The Bridge Youth and Family Services, along with the Food Bank, Shoppers Drug Mart, LUSH Cosmetics, Mary Kay, and LIVV Group Inc. The goal is to fill 150 shoeboxes. You can either make your own shoebox or donate items to be put in the shoeboxes. Essential items for the box would be body or hand lotion, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, brush, comb, shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo, cosmetic bag, small Kleenex, journal, and pen set, and all makeup items. Important items are a scarf, socks, gloves, toque, or mittens. Edibles would be tea, coffee, instant coffee, hot chocolate, chocolates, and candy. Any gift card $5 to $10. And finally, a greeting card with a heartfelt message. Drop-off locations are Tara Graves at Oval Medical Laser Aesthetics, #210 - 1855 Kirschner Road, or Heather Sellors at Bayshore Home Health, #210 – 3001 Tutt Street. For more information visit www.shoeboxproject.ca or contact Marika at 778-214-1773 or kelowna@shoeboxproject.com.

The 22nd Annual Okanagan Fall Classic Golf Tournament, started by Tom Light 20 years ago, and now led by Grant Hewitt was a huge success, raising $6,600.00 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. The tournament had 32 participants over the day three-day event and the money was raised through daily 50/50 putting contests, team events, and live auctions from the generous donations of local businesses.

Trevor Salloum has started a new Facebook Group dedicated to wine and music. Okanagan Winery Concerts was created to provide a one-stop spot for finding live music events at Okanagan wineries. Feel free to post your winery concerts on the site. Invite your friends, colleagues, and wine and music lovers. You can join their page to post and stay informed on the latest winery concerts throughout the Okanagan. www.facebook.com/groups/okanaganwineryconcerts

The Kelowna Actors Studio is prepared to venture back “Into The Woods” as they reopen their Ellis Street dinner theatre for the first time in a year. Into The Woods is a Stephen Sondheim Tony Award-Winning Musical and will play from October 20th to 31st for an audience that is 50% of their standard capacity. This thrilling and clever production shines a new light on all your favourite fairy tale characters. Into The Woods is sponsored by Odlum Brown and directed by Actor Studio’s Artistic Managing Director and Co-Founder Randy Leslie. Support your local theatre by calling the box office for tickets at 250-862-2867 www.KelownaActorsStudio.com

Birthdays of the week – Marlene Murray (Oct. 6); Gurinder Pabla (Oct. 7); Beatriz Dionisio (Oct. 7); Meleena Brister (Oct. 7); Kahir Lalji (Oct. 8); Cathie Lock (Oct. 8); Wilf Petkau (Oct. 8); Denette Sumners (Oct. 9); Lyubov Omasheva (Oct. 9); Karen Roen (Oct. 9); Jeramie Cole (Oct. 9); Virginia Pisio (Oct. 10); Michele Rule (Oct. 11); Stan Biggs (Oct. 11); Irene Morrison (Oct. 11); Rosy Agostino (Oct. 12); Cecilia Jans (Oct. 12).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca