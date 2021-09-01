Straight from DeHart - September 1, 2021

True Art Kelowna has opened at Unit 102 – 1925 Enterprise Way beside the Hyatt. Owned and operated by mother-daughter team Diane Blais-Geddes and Sierra Passerin, along with Tina Smith, you will need some time to browse around this local shop that is chock-full of neat items. True is dedicated to the ongoing curation of local products and creations and their goal is to make it easy to discover and support local artists and creators. They offer everything from art, apothecary, décor, home essentials, cushions, plants, jewelry, gift boxes, and beauty items. Some of the unique items they offer are artwork by Karin Bauer, beautiful charcuterie boards, Botanie 100% plant-based soap and body butters, Bees Rock honey and lavender, individually handcrafted wearable rocks by Steve Christopher, Splish Splash bath bombs, large soapstone carvings by Randy Kozak of RJK Sculptors and exclusive ice cream scoops by Zach Bell of Bell Pepper Mill Fine Woodcraft. If you would like a distinctive one-of-a-kind gift or something for yourself, some of the most unique items in the shop are made by Diane’s father, Lou Blais. They are the most wonderful hand-made old wood barns, planters, houses, wine racks, and plant stands. You really must drop into the store to see all these creations by Lou. True Art is also accepting applications for new local vendors. Parking is in the rear of the shop. www.trueartkelowna.ca

Relocating from Fort St. B.C., delightful couple, Inderpreet Grewal and his wife Rinky Moudgil have opened Red Swan Pizza at #302 – 1500 Banks Road (behind Montana’s and across from Walmart). Red Swan is a franchise operation that originated in Saskatchewan with the Kelowna store being the second in B.C. and one other in Kamloops. Red Swan makes their dough fresh two times daily and all their sauces are made in-house daily. Unique to Red Swan is their sesame seed crust and cauliflower crust. They offer 41 types of pizza varieties, including vegan, keto, vegetarian, and gluten-free. Red Swan’s most popular pizzas include spicy perogy, alfredo chicken bacon, 6 deluxe meat, and all dressed, which is loaded. They also offer salads, nachos, dry ribs, chicken wings, beverages, several types of breadsticks, potato wedges, and desserts. We tried the traditional ham and pineapple, 6 deluxe meat, and the butter chicken on the cauliflower crust. They were all delicious, but my personal favorite was the butter chicken on a cauliflower crust. It was thin, crispy, and delicious. Perfect if you want to watch your calorie intake. Red Swan has many specials and pick-up specials. Open Sunday to Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. www.redswanpizza.ca

Congratulations to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce BDO Top 40 Over 40 Honourees for 2021. They are Matt Stewart, Paul Lenz, Mark Tompkins, Tanja Halsall, Trish Miltimore, Scott Chambers, Andre Brosseau, Melissa Hunt, Kray Mitchell, Jean Watson, Melanie Greenough, Becky Krenzel, Duane Runzer, Pardeep Khrod, Patrick Ng, Lisanne Ballantyne, Brendan Willis, Brian Wall, Dave Redekop, Kevin Spiess, Kelly Watt, Trent Kitsch, Christine McWillis, Lucas Griffin, Ewan Lilford, Dan Kobi, Lane Martin, Gurinder Singh, Tessa Russell, Blair Wilson, Scott Simpson, Mario Gedicke, Colleen Fitzpatrick, Rosemary Thomson, Grant Stevens, Shilo Verhaegen, Brian Walters, Lenetta Parry, Nataley Nagy, and Jean Lee. www.kelownachamber.org

Canada’s leading and fastest-growing network of dental practices, dental corp is donating $35,000.00 in support of a new dental clinic inside Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre. The modern clinic will educate Certified Dental Assistants (CDSs) for the Okanagan and beyond. With a network of over 430 practices across Canada, dental corp has four clinics in Kelowna and 12 across the Okanagan, and dental corps gift will support a dental operatory and a new panoramic X-ray room for students. Okanagan College has been educating CDA’s since the 1970s. The Okanagan College Foundation is $1 Million away from reaching its $5 million fundraising goal for the new Health Sciences Centre. The foundation is inviting businesses and the public to give in support of healthcare students and ensure the centre is equipped for face-to-face learning when students return to campus this fall. I am honoured to be the Campaign Ambassador for this exceptional project. Visit www.OurStudentsYourHealth.ca

On October 3, 2021, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and CIBC are celebrating a milestone and would like you to join them for the 30th Annual CIBC Run for the Cure. The CIBC Run for the Cure unites an incredible collective of Canadians who are a force-for-life in the face of breast cancer. It is an inspirational day that raises significant funds for CCS, the largest charitable funder of breast cancer research, compassionate servicers, trusted cancer information, and advocacy on behalf of all Canadians. Due to the ongoing nature of COVID-19 and the challenges facing large and in-person gatherings, they have decided to host the 2021 run in a virtual environment. Visit www.cibcrunforthecure.ca for more information about the virtual experience. For all donation and tax receipt-related inquiries contact connect@cancer.ca. Register now.

Happy 50th Anniversary Gerry and Janet Wourms (Sept. 4).

The Kelowna Taiwanese Cultural Society and the City of Kelowna are hosting the Okanagan Taiwanese Film Festival, September 11th – 19th, 2021. There will be 100 free movie tickets, nine different movies to choose from, 30 complimentary food packages with a value of $65.00 from three local Taiwanese vendors of your choice (ume, O-Machi, T-One Restaurant), and one photo contest prize, available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Other sponsors are Grizzli Winery and the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival. For further information, including trailers of all the movies and how to obtain the free movie ticket as well as complimentary food, visit www.ktcs.ca

Congratulations to Peter and Laurie Stantic on their 21st wedding anniversary on September 2. Peter is a Captain for the Kelowna Fire Department and Laurie is a Registered Nurse who works in the Post Anaesthetic Recovery Room, Emergency and Critical Care.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. Climb for Alzheimer’s invites residents to raise funds to support people living with dementia. COVID has taken an extra toll on people affected by dementia, who have experienced isolation and uncertainly as well as a loss of many services. Now in its 10th year, the society is launching its fall fundraiser, the Climb for Alzheimer’s from September 1st to the 21st and invites Central Okanagan residents to hike local trails. Participants can register as individuals or as a team and are encouraged to share their hiking and climbing challenges online. To register or donate to the event, visit www.climbforalzheimers.ca

Registration is underway for fall art classes at the Kelowna Art Gallery. Members of the public can sign up for a class of painting in acrylics or watercolors, drawing, mixed media, printmaking or explore a more specialized media during one of the one or two-day weekends workshops. Most classes run for six weeks and cater to absolute beginners as well as those of intermediate skill level. Local artists Jim Elwood, Sarah Parsons, Kyle Poirier, Dylan Ranney, Jen Rempel, Annabel Stanley, Rena Warren, and Fay Wolfenden will lead the classes and workshops. Victoria Verge is the education coordinator of adult programs at the gallery. For a full listing and description of available classes along with costs visit www.kelownaartgallery.com or www.kelownaartgallery.com/art-classes/

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Peter Rochfort (Sept. 5); Happy 65th Bruce Smith, Regional District (Sept. 3); Debbie MacKinnon (Sept. 2); Anne-Marie Hamilton (Sept. 2); Steve Mandl (Sept. 3); Barry Spring (Sept. 4); Former Mayor, Walter Gray (Sept. 4); Ione Yeager (Sept. 4); Jean Treadgold (Sept. 4); Bozidara Udzenija (Sept. 4); John Marritt (Sept. 4); Chris Wills (Sept. 5); Stan Steed (Sept. 5); Sharon Bazil (Sept. 5); Victoria DeHart, our niece (Sept. 6); Betty Russell (Sept. 6); Gail Magrath (Sept. 6); Eva Klassen (Sept. 7); Leo Bulach (Sept. 7); John Moxness (Sept. 7); Iris Moffatt (Sept. 7); Kim Froom (Sept. 7).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca