Straight From DeHart - September 14, 2022

Hi all, I will not be publishing a column next week. See you on September 28/2022!

Fortune Creek is a unique and quality online custom gift basket company, with its name going back to 1981 when it was a family horse training business. In 2021, brother and sister partner team, Adrianne and Tyson Clark decided to take family recipes, enjoyed by friends and workers on the family ranch, to an online store where people could purchase them for shipment across Canada. Fortune Creek provides corporate gift baskets; personalized gift baskets online and now also have a storefront retail operation locally at their Matrix Centre location at #11 – 2030 Matrix Crescent. The company produces its own products, with nearly 100 product varieties available sourced locally from generational family recipes. Some of their featured products are smoked Mennonite sausage, beef jerky, peanut brittle, butter tarts, butter crust Okanagan fruit pies, cheeses and homestyle jams and sauces. Fortune Creek has amazing presentations of their products, labels and packaging and you may have the option to put your own brand on the product with a personalized message. The company is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, September 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Guests will be treated to a free butter tart and a coffee, while you discover all things related to Fortune Creek. www.fortunecreek.com

Heirloom Bohemia, a new fabric and sewing studio has opened at #105 – 1195 Richter Street, across from the Police Services building. Owned and operated by Sharilyn Kuehnel, who has been sewing since she was 8 years old, the shop is bright and inviting. Heirloom Bohemia offers organic cotton and linen fabrics, local yarn, embroidery kits, thread, buttons, beautiful hand-made slow fashion garments made by Sharilyn and other artisans, products from B.C. and other artisans, and jewelry by Francine Walker. Sharilyn offers sewing classes for children ages 9 to 15 and adults. She can accommodate six students at one time and also rents studio time during the day if the sewing machines are available. Open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. www.heirloombohemia.com

In the industry for 32 years and working for Manchester Signs, Printing and Graphics for 12 years, Tina Bisson is now the new owner of the company at #5 – 1718 Byland Road in West Kelowna. Tina started at Manchester Signs in 2010 as a graphic designer and installer. She is also a Level 2 3M Certified Wrap Specialist. In 2014 she became the general manager and now, she is the owner. Formerly owned by Neil Corless, she feels it was because of Neil that she feels confident to continue to run this successful business, keeping the quality and customer service levels at a high level. Manchester design, produce and install anything to do with signage, including decals, banners, trade show displays, storefront signage, window graphics, vehicle graphics and wraps and the printing of business cards, brochures, flyers, mailers, and notepads. Tina is a Director on the Greater Westside Board of Trade and Vice President of the Westside Daze Committee. www.manchesterspg.com

Janice Mortimer is the new owner of Okana Pure Water at #105 - 2370 Bering Road in West Kelowna, purchasing it from previous long-time owners Ernie and Jeanette Pawluk. Many of you will know Janice as he has been answering the phones and working out the delivery schedules for the past two years. The company provides bottled water delivery service to homes and businesses in the Central and South Okanagan. The three types of water they offer are Purified (Demineralized), Alkaline PH Plus and Mineralized. Everything will remain the same except that Ernie and Jeanette will slowly fade off in the sunset as Janice gets fully immersed in the running of the business. Open Monday to Saturday.

The Multiple Myeloma March is September 17th at 10:00 a.m. at Kerry Park, with registration at 10:30 a.m. The 5km walk is to raise funds that will enable them to invest in research that helps to improve the lives of those living with Myeloma, advocate for access to new drug therapies and keep the needle moving forward toward finding a cure. Every day, 10 Canadians are diagnosed with myeloma, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown. In 2021 the Kelowna March raised over $25,00.00 and the committee is hoping to beat last year’s record. Susan Schmalz is the Kelowna Myeloma March Coordinator. www.myelomamarch.ca

The Culinary Arts students have returned from their summer work placements and are excited to welcome family and friends back to Infusions Restaurant. They are now open Tuesday to Friday evenings with reservations accepted from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. (Open Table) Chef Instructor is Jim Armstrong. Visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/infusions to view the menu.

To celebrate its 5th Anniversary, The Kelowna Downtown Y at 505 Doyle Avenue will be opening its doors free to the community, all day on Friday, September 16, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Participants can enjoy games and challenges and El Taquero Tacos & Tequila will be on site with refreshments. There will also be a pinata with $2,000.00 in prizes and a cake at 1:00 p.m. ymcasibc.ca/bday

The Final Trunk Sale is Saturday, September 24th at Okanagan College, hosted by the Regional Waste Reduction Office at the RDCO, 8:00 a.m. until noon at 1000 KLO Road. It's free to attend. If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt, you will want to check it out. After 12 years and 18 sales to date, this will be the final trunk sale. If you wish to be a seller or for further information, visit rdco.com/trunksale. There is no cost to participate, and the first 150 vendors are accepted.

Congratulations to Bob Bachtold and Heather Davis on their marriage in Las Vegas on September 1st, after 10 years in their relationship.

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca