Straight From DeHart, September 15, 2021

Rad Relish is a new product that is made locally in West Kelowna. Owned and operated by partners Kyla King and Garrett Millsap, the relish was born out of COVID and the creation of Garrett’s 92-year-old grandmother, Peggy Millsap who is still residing in Oliver, B.C. Born in 1929 on a farm with 12 siblings Peggy created the relish with an abundance of zucchini from harvest. A Metis Elder in B.C., Peggy has almost 80 years of cooking experience helping Rad Relish pair perfectly with burgers, hot dogs, pork, chicken, beef, on its own or would go perfectly added on to a charcuterie board. You can also mix it with mayonnaise to make your own tartar sauce. Rad Relish has no artificial flavors or coloring, is vegan and gluten-free, with low sodium and carbs, and only 29 calories per ¼ cup. All the produce used to manufacture the relish comes locally from Paynter’s Market. It tastes delicious, like old-school goodness. The product is endorsed by Metis Nation British Columbia and is listed in their business directory. You can purchase Rad Relish at Peters Independent Grocers, Mediterranean Market, and at all Nature’s Fare Markets. www.radrelishco@radjamz.com. Kyla also owns and operates Rad Jamz at www.radjamz.com. You might want to give the jam a try also.

KF Aerospace is expanding two hangers at its Kelowna facility and will immediately add 50 new local positions. The newly created full-time and part-time positions ranging from entry-level roles to skilled trades and professional services and comes as the airline industry recovers and demand for KF’s expertise grows with new and existing customers. KF Aerospace is Canada’s largest maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider for commercial aircraft. The company has a second large maintenance facility in Hamilton, Ontario, flies air cargo services for Purolator, and trains Canada’s military pilots in Portage la Prairie, MB. Grant Stevens is the Chief Corporate Services Officer at KF Aerospace. Visit www.kfaero.ca/careers

After running a successful thrift store in Kelowna for 43 years, the Kelowna Gospel Mission has opened a second location at 1747 Ross Road in West Kelowna. The new store will not only help raise funds for important programs but will give people living on the Westside an opportunity to participate by volunteering, donating, and purchasing quality items at affordable prices. All proceeds go back into life-saving programs such as shelter, meals, outreach, wellness plans, and dental care. The store accepts gently used donations of furniture, large and small appliances, mattresses, box springs, clothing, household items, décor, and linens. For large donations, call 250-862-2404 to make an appointment for pickup. Volunteers are needed for all positions, and you can apply at the store or by email to thrift@kelownagospelmission.ca. Shannon Coulter is the manager of both thrift stores.

Canadian Blood Services had an enormous milestone in their Plasma Centre on September 7th. Long-time donor and supporter of Canada’s Lifeline, Nick Finn celebrated his 900th donation at the Kelowna Plasma Donor Centre. Nick’s commitment to patients began in university as a whole blood donor and accelerated when he transitioned to plasma donation. Although he calls Calgary his home, Nick made plasma donations a part of his summer plans and became regular at the new Kelowna Plasma Centre. Men can donate plasma weekly, and women can donate every 14 days. To book an appointment download the Give Blood app, call 1-888-2-DONATE (236-6283) or visit www.blood.ca.

Congratulations to Anna Retzlaff who is celebrating her 5th anniversary with Kelowna Hostess. Darlene Hass and Grace Naka are Co-Presidents of the organization. If you wish to join this wonderful volunteer group, contact membership hostess Robin Barrett at 250-861-3487.

After ten years of research and dedication, it’s been quite the ride for Larry McGuire who reached a major milestone. His One Hit Wonders (1H1’s) library has hit 3,000 titles, encompassing music from the 1950s through to today, including various genres of rock, pop, country, easy listening, rap, and instrumental artists. What started out as a hobby in 2011 while still living in Alberta and the startup of his internet radio station: Radio 1H1 “The One” has blossomed into a unique collection of songs, without any repeats whatsoever.

The Kelowna Chamber kicks off their 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards with nominations now open until September 27th. Co-presented by Farris LLP and Interior Savings Credit Union, applicants may apply in one of sixteen categories welcomed from businesses and organizations in Kelowna and the area. The awards gala will wrap up on December 3rd, likely to be a hybrid event dependent on COVID-19 protocols. Business Leader of the Year will be determined by the judges independently of any application process. Award categories are Rising Star Business of the Year; Marketing Campaign of the Year; Not-for-Profit Excellence; Environmental Impact; Social Leadership Excellence; Arts & Entertainment Achievement; Ethics in Business; Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Indigenous Business of the year (New Award); Inclusive Workplace; Excellence in Agriculture; Excellence in Tourism; Technology Innovator of the Year; Small Business of the Year; Mid-Sized Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year and Business Leader of the Year. Jeffrey Robinson is the Chamber President. www.kelownachamber.org

Kokanee spawning season has begun. Each weekend on Saturday and Sunday until October 10th, Regional District Park interpreters will be on-site at Mission Creek and Hardy Falls Regional Parks from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. These experts will help you discover the importance of the fall spawning phenomenon and the life cycle of Kokanee salmon. Bring your questions and gain some fishy knowledge. For more information visit www.rdco.com/parksevents or 250-469-6140.

Dress for Success is hosting a virtual power walk followed by a Red Carpet event at Tantalus Vineyards to raise funds for women in our community on Sunday, September 26th. They are walking in solidarity with women around the globe to raise awareness of the valuable support Dress for Success provides to disadvantaged women in building their skills, confidence, and securing employment within our community. You can participate by running, walking, biking, rollerblading, or even jumping on a pogo stick. The distance is also up to you whether one block, one mile, or further. TD Canada Trust is a sponsor and partner of Dress for Success Kelowna. Jennifer Kristen is the District Vice President, BC Southern Interior - TD Canada Trust. www.dfskelowna.org

The Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park nut harvest and sales have started. COVID-19 has affected fundraising nut sales at the farm and the first hazelnuts of the season are already falling to the ground and ready to be purchased. The proceeds are used by the non-profit Gellatly Nut Farm Society to assist with upkeep and improvements in the popular four-hectare waterfront regional park and working nut orchard off Whitworth Road in West Kelowna. The nut house store will not initially be open this year and anyone wishing to purchase nut varieties is asked to self-harvest. For more information about the park, nut harvest, COVID-19 protocols, and nut use and care visit www.rdco.com/gellatlynutfarm

Uncorked Okanagan would like to thank all first responders. If you work in the Central Okanagan in the medical, police or firefighting service, they would like to express their appreciation by offering you and your spouse a 50% discount on any of their tours. Call 250-769-3123 and book your day to relax. www.uncorkedokanagan.com

Kelowna-based charitable organization; The Central Okanagan Foundation (COF) is searching for a new executive director. They are seeking a person with a degree in non-profit management or business with at least 10 years experience. The COF has capital assets of $35 million with five staff and a 10-person board of directors. The deadline is October 15th. info@centrlokanaganfoundation.org

Due to the new health orders, Crossing Creek Theater has postponed the live theatre production, Much Ado About Nothing, by three weeks. They are hoping by then they will be able to host at Kalala Organic Estate Winery and bring a joyful, but perhaps a little chilly, live theatre experience. Tickets are $25.00 or five for $100.00. For more information or for the new dates visit www.crossingcreektheatre.com

Birthdays of the week – Happy 90th Rod Pridham who was born and worked in Kelowna his entire life. (Sept. 17); Happy 70th Chris Jennens (Sept. 18); Cheryl McFarlane (Sept. 15); Rose Olsen (Sept. 15); Marj Roseberry (Sept. 16); Becky Harmata (Sept. 16); Sandi Horning (Sept. 16); Marilyn Hedman (Sept. 16); Bernie Seniuk (Sept. 18); Jean Russell (Sept. 18); Mayor Gord Milsom, (Sept. 18); Mike Kletzel (Sept. 19); Felix Benincasa (Sept. 19); Lea Gray (Sept. 20); Mike Rizzo (Sept. 20); Lonni Van Diest (Sept. 20); Laurel D’Andrea (Sept. 21).



