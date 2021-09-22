Straight from DeHart - September 22, 2021

Trulli Italian Supermercato has opened at 102 – 200 Dougall Road North. Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Neal Hagreen, and Sommelier Stephanie Larsen, the supermarket is chock-full of authentic Italian products that focus mainly on the Southern Italian Region of Italy and yet, beyond. Catering to both chefs and the public, the supermarket offers a large variety of olive oils including premium Decarlo and other products in that brand, IL Mastro Pastaio (The Pasta Master), and other dried pasta. They carry Italian coffee beans, cookies, dried herbs from Sicily, a good variety of preserved veggies, along with a huge variety of olives, canned beans, tomatoes, and tuna. Other products offered include salami, Burrata cheese, and some very lovely knick-knacks. The store has a wonderful atmosphere, and you will need some time to view all the products. Trulli offers curbside pickup. Visit their website www.trulliitalian.com for all products and recipes. Open Monday and Wednesday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday noon to 4:00 p.m., and closed Tuesdays. On another note, Neal and Stephanie own and operate Dea del Vino, a wine journey company that offers tastings, special events, and Italian excursions. www.deadelvino.com

The 5th Annual GolfBC Championship tees off at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club this week. The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada returns with a 72-hole tournament running from Wednesday, September 22nd to Saturday, September 25th. The Champion will be announced at a trophy presentation and closing ceremony following play on Saturday, September 25th with opening ceremonies on Monday, September 20th at 4:00 p.m. with media and fans invited. Gate admission will be FREE of charge, compliments of Castanet. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs to watch the pros from their favorite spot on the course or follow along with them. The tournament is following all Interior Health outdoor event guidelines and spectators are welcome to attend with proof of double vaccination. www.golfbcchampionship.com

The 38th issue of Judy Levine’s, Okanagan Sunshine Savings Coupon Book Fall/Winter/2021 edition will be in your mailbox this week. Over 51,000 copies will be delivered to individual homes in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country that accept unaddressed mail. The front cover of the book features The Kelowna Rockets. The book is chock-full of saving coupons and features 48 local companies showcasing categories of restaurants, fun, events, beauty, health, pet services, specialty shops, services, sports, entertainment, home improvements, and automotive. Michelle Belanger has created the ads and put the book together for many years. You can also print the coupons at www.okanagansunshinesavings.com. Contact Judy at judysl@shaw.ca or 250-860-2031.

Okanagan College Foundation has a new Development Officer for Planned Giving. Sasha Carter has more than five years’ experience working in non-profit planned giving and 17 years in the insurance industry. Sasha helps donors with identifying their passions and aligning them with projects at Okanagan College, whether for individual student supports and bursaries, estate planning, or capital project and program enhancement. One size never fits all. Sasha is an avid competitive curler capturing the title of World Champion in both 1995 and 2007. scarter@okanagan.bc.ca

Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has a few changes on their board of directors. Long-time board member and treasurer Rob Collins, CPA, CA, and Principal of Grant Thornton LLP has retired from the board. Appointed to take Rob’s place as treasurer is Donald Brouwer, CPA BBA, Manager of Grant Thornton LLP. Emma Whanstall has resigned from the board as she has left Kelowna. Yarden Gershony of Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP is the President of the DKA. www.downtownkelowna.com

Jason Friesen of Voyager RV Centre Ltd. is the recipient of the 2021 BC RVDA of BC Dealer of the Year Award. Jason joined Voyager RV’s management team in 2003 and has been the Vice President and acting Dealer Principal since 2009. Their team has earned a Top 50 Dealer in North America Award for 5 years running, including the top customer service innovation award in 2019. With this award, Jason and Voyager RV are now a finalist for the Canadian RV Dealer of the Year, which the RVDA of Canada will award later this fall. www.voyagerrv.ca

Downtown Kelowna held a Meet Me on Bernard photo contest. Finn (Instagram @finnious_mcgee) won the contest against three other finalists. The photo is of Finn pawing the tunes on the piano as he is rehearsing for his upcoming Watch Me Grow International Tour. Finn is the grand dog of the Greater Westside Board of Trade Vice President, Ed Stephens. www.downtownkelowna.com

Summerhill Pyramid Winery gas brought home a major international award. Their 2020 Estate Grown Biodynamic Muscat was awarded Gold and named in the Top 10 wines of the competition at the 2021 Muscats du Monde in France. Michael Alexander is the winemaker and Jesse Brooks is the vineyard manager at Summerhill. The vintage is sold out at the winery but available at select wine retailers around BC. The good news is that they are just days away from harvesting the 2021 vintage from the same vineyard and the grapes are tasting divine. www.summerhill.bc.ca

Secure Rite Mobile Storage has launched a brand video trailer. The Life Fits Here story is the Secure-Rite origin story. It tells the tale about the pursuit of entrepreneurship, the unconditional love a mother and father have for their son, and the sacrifice involved in creating a business that would serve people of all walks of life and experiences. No matter what life throws at you – Life Fits Here. Lucas Griffin is the owner of Secure Rite. Take a look. You will enjoy it. https://youtu.be/09_LREg82sU

With this year’s hot dry summer and the need for more drought-tolerant landscaping, the Okanagan Xeriscape Association (OXA) is offering an online fall xeriscape class on September 28th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. hosted by Master Gardener and xeriscape specialist, Sigrie Kendrick, who is the OXA executive director. There will be a question period. The class is $35.00 with reduced fees for members. Memberships can be purchased on the website at www.okanaganxeriscape.org. You can check out other perks of an OXA membership. On Saturday, September 25th, gardener, and lazy composter Heather Doheny will share her secrets to the creation of gardener’s gold using simple scraps from the kitchen and garden in the UnH2O Garden from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. This is free for members with pre-registration required at admin@okanaganxeriscape.org.

The Ukrainian Catholic Church at 1091 Coronation Avenue is hosting a garage sale outside in their parking lot and lawn area on Saturday, September 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The 11th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is September 20th – 25th in support of the Central Okanagan Food Banks with COVID protocols in place. Here’s how it works. Volunteers drop off a paper bag printed with instructions for donations from Monday to Friday, September 20th to 24th on porches across the city. Donate non-perishable foods items by placing them in the provided bag. Place the bag on your porch before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25th, and volunteers will pick up the filled bag and deliver it to the food bank. They are also accepting donations online at www.cofoodbank.com/donate/. You can also donate food or money at any Save-On-Foods until September 25th.

If you would like to join the Ellison Fire Department, they are hosting a fall recruitment drive for paid-on-call firefighters. Applications are being accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15th for new members. Prospective members must live within 8 kilometers of Station 61 – 4411 Old Vernon Road and be between the ages of 19 and 65 and in good physical condition. If you are interested call 250-469-6155 or Ellison.chief@rdco.com. Applications and recruitment information is available on rdco.com/firerecruit.

The 20th Annual Greater Westside Board of Trade Key Business Awards presented by Coast Capital Savings has been rescheduled due to public health restrictions. The Finalist Awards Luncheon will now take place on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022, and the awards Dinner will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with locations being confirmed later. www.gwboardoftrade.com

Birthdays of the week – Happy 80 Ev Rea (Sept. 22); Aloys Orsulic (Sept. 23); Susan Downey (Sept. 24); Myrna Park (Sept. 24); Stacey Robertson (Sept. 24); Kim Csek (Sept. 25); Brad Cronquist (Sept. 25); Charlie Styles, my brother-in-law (Sept. 26); Larry Henderson (Sept. 26); Monika Grimmer (Sept. 27); Don Harrison (Sept. 27); Kevin Mead (Sept. 27); Barry Gibbs, Phoenix (Sept. 28); Dorothy Donaldson (Sept. 28); Penny Caley (Sept. 28); Bruce Tamaki (Sept. 28); Lambert Schmalz (Sept. 28).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca