Straight From DeHart - September 28, 2022

The Kelowna New Car Dealers Association has been established for over 55 years. They currently have 19 Kelowna dealer members, including Audi Kelowna, AutoSport Kelowna, Bannister GM Kelowna, Harmony Acura, Harmony Honda, Kelowna Hyundai, Kelowna Chevrolet, Kelowna Ford Lincoln, Kelowna Infiniti Nissan, Kelowna Motors, Kelowna Mercedes-Benz, Kelowna Subaru, Kelowna Toyota, Lexus of Kelowna, Okanagan Dodge, Orchard Ford, Porsche Kelowna, Turner Volkswagen, and Valley Mitsubishi. A huge part of the association is giving back to the community, and over the years, they have donated tens of thousands of dollars to many charities in our community. This year, I am excited to announce that the association has come on board as a major sponsor for the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel, Drive-Thru Breakfast on October 6th at the Ramada Hotel from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Aaron Fanslau, General Manager/Partner of Turner Volkswagen is the current President of The Kelowna New Car Dealers Association. We are now able to accept donations via debit and credit cards at the Drive-Thru Breakfast on October 6th, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Treehouse Interiors, a family-owned business, founded in 1992 by Rob and Karen Horner is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the furniture industry. Now, the business is operated by the next generation, being their daughter Melissa Rogers and their son-in-law Gaetan Benoit and their spouses. Some of the grandkids even come to Treehouse on Saturdays to help out with cleaning the warehouse and labelling accessories in the pricing room. It truly is a local family-run business. The showroom at 1901 Windsor Road features an array of unique pieces with something for everyone. Treehouse Interiors offers a large selection of furnishings to suit all your household needs from family-friendly options to unique mid-range to high-end pieces. The two-level, 22,000 square-foot showroom carries exclusive European and American/Canadian furniture, and they also have a wide selection of home décor, accessories, and art. Treehouse also offers home consultations. To celebrate, Treehouse Interiors is offering their once-a-year 20% off sale storewide. www.treehouseinteriors.ca

Glen Jackson CPA, CGA of MNP LLP has a new role as TransitionSMART Specialist. Glen is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in the industry. Glen will be providing succession planning services to agriculture producers and agribusinesses across British Columbia helping families develop customized succession plans and advising them of options to transition their farms and businesses on their own terms to achieve their goals. glen.jackson@mnp.ca

In business for over eight years in Nelson, B.C., owner Misty McKenzie has relocated to Kelowna and opened a second location of her business The Sugar Shack at 103 – 1358 St. Paul Street. Misty provides an all-natural method for full-body hair removal that is safe for all ages and genders. She specializes in hair removal for those with sensitive skin, hormonal hair growth, diabetes, and pregnancy. Sugar hair removal compliments spray tanning, tattooing, and body piercing and are great for monthly maintenance prior to special events and travelling. Misty makes her own sugar paste and all other products used are created and produced locally either in the Kootenays or in Kelowna. She also created a Body Sugaring Practitioner training course which is offered through The Sugar Shack and Selkirk College. In Nelson, Misty has over 3,000 returning clients and has provided this safe and efficient method of hair removal from ages 9 to 90. You might be lucky enough to receive a Sugar Shack gift card at the Maxine DeHart, United Way – Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast on October 6th. www.thesugarshackbc.ca

Steven Hopp is the new pharmacy manager/owner of Rutland Medical Pharmacy located on the second floor of the building with Rutland Medical Associates at 202-285 Aurora Crescent, just off Hollywood Road North. Rutland Medical Pharmacy, perhaps Kelowna’s best-kept pharmacy secret, is a small independent pharmacy that specializes in prescriptions and high-level clinical service including vaccinations, blister packing, medication monitoring and free medication reviews. They offer specialized 24-hour blood pressure monitoring and customized compression socks. If there is an item they do not carry, they are happy to special order. They also sell cosmetics, food, electronics, and other non-pharmacy-related items. For people that see doctors in their clinic, they have something very unique. They are on a computer network with the doctors which enables them to electronically review all of the doctor’s notes, charts, lab values and prescriptions. They can communicate directly with the doctor electronically or in persona at almost any time. They function as close to a primary care pharmacy without being true primary care. Steven is presently Chair of the Board of the College of Pharmacists of B.C. www.rxhealthmed.ca Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Attention business owners. Believe it or not, Christmas is just around the corner, and Alexandra Little of The Art of Fine Catering is inviting you to a large office Christmas party for your small business. The Art of Fine Catering is hosting a Community Christmas Gathering Holiday Party at the Laurel Packing House, 1304 Ellis Street on Thursday, December 15th at 6:00 p.m. You can bring your team to a wonderful evening of holiday celebrations including a welcome cocktail, live entertainment, a spectacular Christmas buffet dinner with all the trimmings, a silent auction with all proceeds going to the Gospel Mission, a cash bar, a DJ and dancing. This is a fun and creative way to have all your staff enjoy a wonderful evening with no planning. Tickets are $600.00 plus tax and gratuity per table of 8. To reserve visit www.theartoffinecatering.com

Certified Chef de Cuisine Chef Bernard Casavant has joined Lakehouse to lead their cooking school program, opening this fall. Chef Casavant, a B.C. Hall of Fame recipient will be spearheading classes as Culinary Director at Lakehouse, where the locally owned business is currently building two state-of-the-art kitchens at its newly expanded location at 510 Bernard Avenue. This will be an exciting addition to the Kelowna food scene. Joining Chef Casavant in running Lakehouse Kitchens is Lakehouse Corporate Chef and Operations Director, Chef Travis Pye, R.S.E. Chef Pye has been building the culinary culture and a team of chefs and foodies in the gourmet kitchen store for the past three years. Classes are anticipated to start in November, offering opportunities to all ages, skill levels and budgets. For inquiries or more information on booking the space email info@lakehousehomestore.com

CapriCMW and Rogers Insurance have merged and will now be known as Acera Insurance. The merger combines two award-winning independent and employee-controlled companies, consolidating a wide range of experience in insurance, risk management and group benefits. Led by Chairman and President Andrew Kemp, CEO Lee Rogers and COO Bruce Rabik, Rogers Insurance and CapriCMW have had a collaborative relationship for nearly 20 years and will together achieve additional scale and capacity, creating valuable opportunities for new and long-term employees.

The Okanagan College Volunteer Literacy Tutoring Program (VLTP) offers support to adult learners with basic reading, writing and math skills. Volunteer tutors are matched with adult learners who want to work one-to-one to improve English, numeracy, and essential/employability skills. It’s a free program that uses the learner’s own experiences for learning activities. Contact Rene Dahms at rdahms@okanagan.bc.ca or 250-762-5445 (4244) if you know of someone who could use literacy support, or if you would like to volunteer for the program.

Kelowna Stands for Ukraine is looking for volunteers to Host Ukrainians in their homes for one to three months. There is a great need at this time as Ukrainians continue to flee Ukraine due to the war. For more information, contact Cindy Green Fairs, volunteer housing coordinator at fairs58@gmail.com.

After a two-year hiatus, the Kelowna College Basketball Society is bringing back its popular Hoopla event, raising awareness and support for the OC Coyotes basketball teams, on September 28th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Centre for Learning on Okanagan College’s K.L.O. Tickets are $50.00 at https://occoyotes.eventbrite.com. The Coyotes basketball teams are a partnership between the Kelowna Basketball Society and Okanagan College. This year, Hoopla is hosted by Brad Fay, renowned BC Sportscaster from Rogers’ Sportsnet and will include a silent auction. Doug Sperling is the Coyotes coach and vice-president of the society. www.foundation@okanagan.bc.ca

Birthdays of the week – Happy 40th Mike Telford (Sept. 26); Charlie Styles, my brother-in-law (Sept. 26); Larry Henderson (Sept. 26); Monika Grimmer (Sept. 27); Barry Gibbs, Phoenix (Sept. 28); Penny Caley (Sept. 28); Lambert Schmalz (Sept. 28); Dorothy Donaldson (Sept. 28); Betty Casey (Sept. 29); Donna Greer (Sept. 29); Shawn Pearson (Sept. 29); Kyleen Myrah (Sept. 30); Steve Jarvis (Sept. 30); Wayne Salisbury (Sept. 30); Suzie Docherty (Oct. 1); Dave Lindsay (Oct. 1); MaryJane Drouin (Oct. 1); Teresa May Teschner (Oct. 1); Justin O’Connor (Oct. 1); Taylor Charlton, our niece (Oct. 2); Mika Toyohara (Oct. 2); Mikayla Erickson (Oct. 2); Kieran Gray (Oct. 2); Tom Meere (Oct. 2); Jean Bird (Oct. 2); Bonnie Gratz (Oct. 3); Tammy Van Wide Rode (Oct. 4).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662. E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca