Straight From DeHart - September 7, 2022

The Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel - Drive-Thru Breakfast Reunion is fast approaching on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at The Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre 2170 Harvey Avenue, entering from Enterprise Way. New this year! No cash? No problem! We are now pleased to be able to accept donations via debit and credit cards. Tap your card from the comfort of your vehicle and enjoy the Drive - Thru experience with no cash exchange. I know that having cash was sometimes a problem in the mornings and now we have solved that dilemma. All the existing and new sponsors are geared up with overwhelming enthusiasm. Long-time sponsors, Sun-Rype, Tim Horton’s, Interior Savings, Big White, RE/MAX, IGA, RONA, London Drugs, Dairyland, Tom Harris (Cellular-TV-Internet), TELUS, and Skogie’s Auto Spa are all on board again. Media sponsors are, of course, the Kelowna Capital News, Bell Media, Global Okanagan, KelownaNow and Castanet. Some new sponsors are Karma Fruit, Canco, Burger Baron, BABZ, Emil Anderson Group, Kirschner Mountain and Specialty Bakery. Remember, all funds raised from the Drive-Thru Breakfast stay right here in our community and there are no administration costs related to this event. If you could help with sponsorship, gift cards, donations, or a specific gift in one of the bags, contact me at 250-862-7662 or max@rpbhotels.com. All donations are greatly appreciated. Stay tuned for weekly updates from now until the event on all the existing and new sponsors.

Paul Moxness, author, co-founder, and director of Always Care Consulting has joined the faculty at Okanagan College School of Business. Although Paul lived and worked in Europe for many years, he graduated from KSS in 1978 and retired as Vice President, Global Safety and Security at Radisson Hotel Group where he was awarded the prestigious Carlson Fellow. Last year, he and his wife Kirsten published their book Spin the Bottle Service which has been developed into a successful hospitality training program. In his new role, Paul will be teaching tourism and hospitality courses and will continue to provide training and consulting services through their company. He will also continue his role as a managing partner at NorthPoint International specializing in security awareness and resilience programs for various companies and organizations, including the UN Global Program on Countering Terrorism Against Vulnerable Targets. paul@alwayscare.ca

After 18 years of owning the shop and previously working there for two years, Kathy Wiebe has sold the well-known Rosebuds Designer Consignment Boutique at #150 – 1855 Kirschner Road. The new owner is Lela Milacic. Lela will not be making any immediate changes in the store except for a bit of a face-lift with a renovation of flooring and paint. Do not fret that you will not be seeing Kathy, as she is going to help in the shop a few days a week. www.rosebudsconsignment.com

Ian Gerbrandt is the new Executive Director of Seniors Outreach & Resource Centre. Previously, Ian was the Director of Community Services with OneSky Community Resources in the South Okanagan and has worked in the social services industry for 25 years supporting children, youth, families, and seniors. Ian’s role will include leadership roles in fund development and managing seniors’ services, such as Better at Home, social prescribing, caregiver supports, information, referrals, collective impact, social housing, and other programs. He takes the helm from Vi Sorenson who retired after 24 years with the organization. Brenda Josephs is the Board Chair of Seniors Outreach. www.seniorsoutreach.ca

Looking for a virtual assistant for your business to assist you? Rosemary Grund, President, and CEO has started a new local company, Dedicated Star Virtual Assistants Inc., specializing in exceptional client care assistance. Dedicated Star will be your bridge to be the human connection for your business for all types of businesses, whether you are a carpet cleaning, plumbing, automotive business, or a realtor. Virtual assistants are available to schedule meetings, provide follow-up calls, quality assurance calls, holiday calls, or whatever you require for your business. Rosemary has over 40 years of customer service, being friendly and very professional. They do just about everything. Let’s face it, everyone could really use an assistant. rose@dedicatedstarva.ca

After 26 years in practice with Pushor Mitchell LLP, James Paterson has retired. He became Partner in 2003 and was Managing Partner from 2015 to 2019. He built a diverse practice that included business law matters, real estate law and estate planning. James was Past President of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, along with many other local organizations. He was the local representative for the University of Saskatchewan Alumni Association and remains Chair of the Board of Decisive Dividend Corporation.

Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society is hosting the 4th Annual Kelowna 911 Stair Climb presented by Stutter Restoration on September 11th at 9:00 a.m. at Knox Mountain. This event invites first responders from Osoyoos to Revelstoke to come together and climb Knox Mountain in full turnout gear to fundraise and honour the first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. There will also be a full 9/11 Honour Guard ceremony. All funds raised go to the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society and BCF Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. The public is invited to attend to watch the Honour Guard ceremony or participate in the climb. For more information visit the Kelowna 911 Stair Climb Facebook page.

On September 17, an all-day Motionball Sports fundraiser for Special Olympics, presented by Kelowna Toyota, will meet in City Park. This is an action-packed day when several teams will play sports alongside Olympic athletes from the community. This day helps to bring athletes of all abilities together on the playing field. This day not only brings awareness to the Special Olympics movement and allows people with and without intellectual disabilities to interact but also builds lifelong friendships and ultimately creates more inclusive communities. Local business, Inspire Management, owned and operated by Greg Bickert, R.C.M. is one of the many teams fundraising for this event. You can donate to support Special Olympics at mball.ca/inspire

The Greater Westside Board of Trade Business After Hours is Thursday, September 15th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Manchester SPG, King Pool and GRM at 1718 Byland Road. Advance registration is recommended. To host a networking social contact executivedirector@gwboardoftrade.com

The winning charity from July’s meeting of 100 Women Who Care was CRIS Adaptive Adventures at www.adaptiveadventures.ca. I am pleased to be included in this wonderful organization. If there are any women who would like to join email 100womenkelowna@gmail.com

Opera Kelowna brings Singing the ’97 to neighbourhoods across the Okanagan this September. The recitals will move across the Okanagan and feature internationally acclaimed tenor Colin Ainsworth and renowned collaborative pianist Laura Loewen. For more information visit www.operakelowna.com

Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director, and CEO has announced Ballet Kelowna’s 20th Anniversary Season, highlighting the company’s continued efforts to provide opportunities for the next generation of Canadian choreographs, and dance artists. Season subscriptions are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.theatre.kelowna.ca, by phone at 250-469-8940 or in person at the Kelowna Community Theater, 1375 Water Street.

For the first time in two years, the Regional District of Central Okanagan unwanted tire drop-off return is on Sunday, September 11th from 9:000 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Okanagan College in parking lot #17, off West Campus Road. The RDCO and Tire Stewardship BC are teaming up to provide a one-stop tire drop-off for any old vehicle tires with or without rims. In 2019, residents dropped off almost 1,200 unwanted tires. It only takes a few centimetres of water inside any old tires to provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae. www.tsbc.ca

The Fintry Fall Fair is on September 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Fintry Provincial Park. There will be performers, musicians, children’s games, activities, a marketplace of vendors and food trucks. www.fintry.ca

