Straight from DeHart - September 8, 2021

Long-time, well-known hairstylist/barber, Jean Menard of Landmark Hair is celebrating 50 years in business in his field in Kelowna. Upon completing his barber training at the Moler School of Barbering in 1971, Jean started his career with Mario Puppato of Capri Barbers and then went to The Spaniard Orchard Park for five years, which is now Bogie and Bacall. Jean then opened Le Frog Hair Styling on Collett Road for five years, hence the carving in the photo, made by well-known artist Dow Reid. He then opened Image Hair Design on Lawrence Avenue and was successful at that location for 20 years. Now, for the past 20 years, Jean has owned and operated Landmark Hair at B22 – 1708 Dolphin Avenue in the lower level of the Landmark 2 building. The shop has an inviting atmosphere with great parking. Jean has modernized his business and is mobile-friendly so that you can book your appointments online if you wish. Open Tuesday to Friday. Call 250-763-7819. www.landmark-hair.com

Smitty’s Family Restaurant at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Avenue are returning to their regular restaurant hours starting Friday, September 17th. Join them Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Try the cinnamon swirl pancakes, strawberry crepes, meat lover’s skillet, Montreal smoked meat sandwich, or Montreal smoked meat benny. All delicious.

After 28 years with Sun-Rype, Consumer Services Manager, Sandra Hofer has retired. Sandra began her career with Sun-Rype in the marketing department. She was very instrumental in the launch and led the development of the Consumer Services Department, which included the first toll-free 800 number on all the product packages. Sandra has a green thumb, is a huge community volunteer, and likes to golf, so there will be no downtime for her in her retirement. sandrahofer@gmail.com

Emil Anderson Group have executive team promotions all effective September 1st. Brian Atwell, P.Eng. will assume the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Emil Anderson Group. In this role, Brian will oversee and coordinate the strategic planning and operations across all their companies. He joined the company in 2014 and has been responsible for, or involved with, the supervision and management of several significant highway improvements and municipal infrastructure and paving projects. Mike Hayes will assume the position of Vice President – Shared Services for Emil Anderson Group. In this role, Mike will oversee the equipment resources, human resources, information technologies, and communications departments as one shared services department. Mike joined the company in 2017. Colin Taylor, P.Eng. is Vice President of Emil Anderson Construction (EAC). Colin will be responsible for all Emil Anderson Construction project pursuits, the execution of all EAC projects, and the overall division management. Colin joined EAC in 2017 as Senior Project Manager. www.emilanderson.ca

The Uptown Rutland Business Association’s URBA After Hours will be on hold until further notice due to the COVID-19 restrictions. www.ourrutland.ca

On Friday, September 10th, Cops for Kids will depart Kelowna on their 1,000 km journey across Southeastern BC to raise funds and awareness for children in medical, physical, or traumatic crises within the region. After a modified format to celebrate their 20th anniversary, the team will cycle together this year without any community celebrations. To support the team, please give them a wave as they head south the morning of Friday, September 10th or watch for their return from Vernon on Sunday, September 19th to the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre at 2170 Harvey Avenue. To make a donation or to follow along on their journey, visit www.copsforkids.org

Well-known local, Clarence Johnson, owner of Claremar Delivery Service is taking on the huge challenge of repelling down the current tallest office building to help raise funds for the Easter Seals House and Easter Seals Camp. Easter Seals Drop Zone is Tuesday, September 21st at Landmark 6 at 1631 Dickson Avenue. You can help Clarence raise the funds for this great event by visiting www.thedropzone.ca, type in Clarence Johnson, click on donate, and put in your donation amount. It’s as easy as that. If you wish to give Clarence cash or a cheque, you can email him at claremar23@gmail.com and he will pick it up. Easter Seals House in Vancouver provides a low-cost, caring place to stay for more than 100 parents and children nightly. The famous East Seals Camp offers once-in-a-lifetime week-long fully accessible camping experiences for individuals living with disabilities every summer. www.eastersealsbcy.ca

The BIGGER PICTURE – Art 4 nature, is an art installation project based on nature that combines master photographer Steve Austin images with five participating fine artists from different media backgrounds. The purpose of the project is to raise funds and bring awareness to the fragility of our environment. Every one of us has an individual perspective or story of why we are drawn to nature. This project reflects unique perspectives by uniting a collective of artists, drawing from the same image, creating different works of art. Charities are David Suzuki Foundation and Nature Conservancy Canada. Along with Steve Austin, featured artists are Alex Fong, Jolene Mackie, Keith Thomson, Bobby Vandenhoorn, and Cynthia Gunsinger. The features are allocated at Steve Austin Art Photography Gallery, 1296 Ellis Street. www.biggerpictureartproject.ca; www.steveaustin.ca

Huge thanks to Sam Peykari, Divisional Sales Manager of Staples for his excellent help and customer service.

Learn the dos and don’ts of peonies. Kelowna Master Gardeners and the Central Okanagan Heritage Society invite members for planting lessons on splitting and transplanting their lovely Peonies to a much better home. Learn the best way to transplant your own Peonies and volunteer some time in their garden. Join them Wednesday, September 15th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Benvoulin Heritage Site, 2279 Benvoulin Road. You can join them for part of the time or all three hours. Bring gloves, small garden tools if you have them, and a water bottle. For more information contact Kathy at kathyh.cohs@telus.net

Dudes Day Out is an inaugural event that brings together the men in our autism community hosted by Autism Okanagan (AOK) on September 24. Join them at Kelowna Springs Golf Club for a two-tee start, scramble golf format, followed by a BBQ dinner and a chance to win some awesome door prizes. This is a chance to connect and meet other dudes in the amazing autism community. The event is for men raising kids on the autism spectrum or in a support role of an individual who is on the autism spectrum. If you are a father, grandfather, sibling uncle, cousin, or family friend who is involved in our autism community, you are invited to attend. Register at www.dudesdayout.eventbrite.ca or for more information email golf@autismokanagan.ca. AOK has provided services such as Sensitive Santa, the Young Ambassadors Program, Lego Club, WildCats Hockey Program, Autism Adventures, and Moms’ Night Out. www.autismokanagan.ca

Jubilation Singers are getting set to restart rehearsals on Monday, September 13th. This group is a multi-generational, auditioned mixed choir that focuses on all things gospel and branching out into world music as well. Directed by well-known music educator and director Peter Deroche, the choir fills a niche that has been missing in the Kelowna choral scene and is a genre that Peter is passionate about. Like jazz, gospel is a true North American musical style finding its roots in the African American slave movement of the 18th and 19th centuries. If you are interested in joining this group, contact Peter at derochep@telus.net. Double vaccinations are required to attend rehearsals with safety protocols in place.

Lake Country Art Walk is taking it outside on September 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Twelve sites in Lake Country will host artists creating outside, displaying, and selling their artworks. Visit all 12 sites and you may win a great prize. Visit www.lakecountryartwalk.ca to get your map for the free, self-guided tour of Taking it Outside.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 75th Bonnie Anderson (Sept. 14); Rose Kardynal, my Kelowna mom (Sept. 10); Chris DeHart (Sept. 11); Tom Lightfoot (Sept. 11); Murray Scott (Sept. 11); Andy James (Sept. 11); Elizabeth Christie (Sept. 11); Holly Yxera (Sept. 11); Norm Sandvik (Sept. 11); Cheryl Jeffs (Sept. 9); Larry Salloum (Sept. 9); Naze Khajaavi (Sept. 9); Amber Gerding (Sept. 10); Bill Wightman (Sept. 10); Mike Haines (Sept. 10); Marie Shandalla (Sept. 12); Jim Lanyon (Sept. 12); Kim McKechnie (Sept. 14); Bob Guy (Sept. 14).



Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca and web-site www.maxinedehart.ca