Super Bowl week turns Phoenix area into Valley of Fun

PHOENIX (AP) — The winter and spring months are tourist season in Arizona, with visitors descending upon the Valley of the Sun to escape the cold and enjoy the outdoors.

The Super Bowl adds another layer of boisterousness, the extra 100,000-plus people filling bars, restaurants and parties across the desert.

Throw in the Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour's version of a boozy mosh pit on grass, and the Phoenix area transforms into a weeklong Valley of Fun.

“The buzz is definitely here,” said Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “It’s going to be bigger and better than the last one.”

The last one, in 2015, was a massive hit.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks played an epic Super Bowl that turned on a goal-line stand in the closing seconds. The Phoenix Open had already established itself as the Greatest Show on Grass and Tiger Woods fueled the festivities by playing in the event for the first time since 2001.

This year's Super Bowl has the ingredients for another memorable mix.

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, trying to win their third championship overall, while the Philadelphia Eagles are vying for their second title in six years. It will also feature two of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts.

Sunday's game is obviously the centerpiece, but the build-up is a rollicking weeklong bash.

For previous Super Bowls, Glendale — where the stadium is — Scottsdale and downtown Phoenix were the festive focal points. The revelry has spread across the Valley for this year's game.

The NFL and the host committee have 20 sanctioned events in the four days leading up to the Super Bowl, part of more than 200 events in the Phoenix...