Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time.

Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.

The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see Tagovailoa on the field again.

Tagovailoa's head hit the turf when he was tackled in the second quarter of Miami's 26-20 loss to visiting Green Bay on Sunday, but was not taken out of the game or evaluated for a concussion. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he doesn’t know for sure if Tagovailoa was concussed on the play.

“As far as the game was concerned, no one recognized anything with regard to any sort of hit,” McDaniel said.

Teddy Bridgewater will practice as the starter this week in case Tagovailoa isn’t cleared in time for Sunday's division game at New England. McDaniel declined to name a starter.

“It’s too soon to really tell,” McDaniel said. “You just know that someone goes into the protocol and you have to be ready to really do whatever with that.”

Last season, with a miraculous turnaround and a little good fortune, the Dolphins entered their Week 17 game against Tennessee on a seven-game winning streak, holding the last AFC playoff spot despite a disastrous 1-7 start to the season. Then the Titans beat them 34-3, dismantling their playoff hopes.

This year, the Dolphins started impressively but find themselves in a similarly precarious situation. Miami was undefeated in November but winless in December, including its Christmas Day collapse against Green Bay. The...