Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams.

The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots.

The early game that traditionally features the Lions (4-6) is more interesting now that Detroit has won three straight games. The visiting Buffalo Bills (7-3) are among the NFL’s best teams and already won a game in the same stadium after a blizzard forced them out of western New York last week.

Just in time for dinner or dessert, the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the New York Giants (7-3) in a battle for second place in the NFC East. The Giants were expected to be jockeying for draft positioning at this point of the season.

Instead, they aim to get back on the winning track after losing to the Lions. The Cowboys are coming off a dominant 40-3 win in Minnesota.

Speaking of the Vikings, they’ll look to rebound from that disappointing loss to Dallas in the nightcap against the New England Patriots (6-4).

Minnesota (8-2) has been outscored 64-10 in its two losses.

Pro Picks has fared far better predicting Sunday games than Thursday contests this season, but perhaps three games are luckier than one.

Buffalo (minus 9 1/2) at Detroit

Josh Allen and the Bills face a different crowd in Detroit this week. The Lions have allowed 19 points per game during a three-game winning streak.

BILLS, 30-22

New York Giants (plus 9 1/2) at Dallas

The Cowboys are 1-10 against the spread in the past 11 games on Thanksgiving, but the Giants are dealing with several injuries.

COWBOYS, 27-16

New England (plus 2 1/2) at Minnesota

Kirk Cousins is 0-2 against Bill Belichick. The Patriots can’t score.

VIKINGS,...