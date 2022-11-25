The Kelowna RCMP ask for the public’s assistance in finding Nabyl Dine
The Kelowna RCMP continues to ask for the public’s assistance in finding missing person Nabyl Dine.
The 46-year-old male, originally from Ontario, was last seen on September 5, 2022 in Kelowna.
He is described as: 5’8, 175 pounds with black/greying curly hair and brown eyes.
Mr. Dine has not been in communication with his family for almost three months which is out of character for him.
If you have information which may help to locate him, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2022-64759.
"With Files from the Kelowna RCMP"
